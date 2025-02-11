Who is Ki'Lolo Westerlund? Learn about the high school flag football star in NFL's Super Bowl LIX commercial with Justin Jefferson & Marshawn Lynch

Super Bowl LIX was a spectacle as two of the best teams went head to head in New Orleans for the right to be called champions. The event had stars all over the field as well as off the field. It also featured upcoming stars from flag football as Ki'Lolo Westerlund appeared in a Super Bowl ad.

Westerlund plays flag football for Liberty High in Henderson, Nevada, and is one of the best players at the high school level. She is a multi-position athlete and had a fantastic senior year. Her incredible play helped her land a role in the ad.

She is predominantly a wide receiver, but she also plays safety and linebacker, according to MaxPreps. As a receiver, Westerlund racked up 111 receptions, 2,188 yards and 36 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Her coach, Al Tucay, had high praise for Ki'Lolo Westerlund, according to the Las Vegas Sun:

"She’s a great athlete; she’s physically gifted. But what sets her apart is she’s a tremendous competitor."

The talented young receiver has racked up 493 receptions, 8,354 yards and 126 touchdowns in her career.

Ki'Lolo Westerlund talks about her appearance in the Super Bowl LIX ad

Ki'Lolo Westerlund, a star high school flag football player from Nevada, was featured in a Super Bowl LIX commercial alongside Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and former Super Bowl-winning running back Marshawn Lynch. The talented youngster became an overnight sensation thanks to her role in the ad.

Westerlund is one of the country's best high school flag football athletes and became the first flag football player to receive an NCAA Division I flag football scholarship. She spoke about that and the commercial in an interview with "Good Morning Football" ahead of the Super Bowl.

"This definitely changed the way that I see the game," she said. "It's just an honor to be able to be a part of that."

She also spoke about getting the opportunity to work with some of the NFL's best players.

"Obviously, I was super ecstatic before doing the commercial, but when we were shooting, it was just honestly amazing. ... Seeing all the big faces, I got to meet Justin Jefferson, make some TikToks with him. I met Marshawn Lynch. We cracked a couple of jokes. It just really made me feel comfortable."

Ki'Lolo Westerlund is also expected to participate in the Olympics in 2028, when flag football will make its debut. She is a part of the under-17 national team and is a three-time gold medalist.

