The slice-of-life and romance drama Because This Is My First Life premiered from October 9 to November 28, 2017. It featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Min-ki, Jung So-min, Esom, Park Byung-eun, Kim Ga-eun, Kim Min-seok, Kim Eung-soo, and others. It was helmed by director Park Joon-hwa and penned by screenwriter Yoon Nan-joong. The series featured sixteen episodes.

The series Because This Is My First Life highlighted different points of life, including marriage, love, relationships, careers, and other aspects. The male and female protagonists agreed to a marriage of convenience and signed a contract. According to the contract, they were bound by the terms of being landlord and tenant, with the objective of sharing common goals and values.

Korean Drama Because This Is My First Life impressed viewers with many memorable quotes which have been listed below.

20 memorable quotes from Because This Is My First Life

Because This Is My First Life sheds light on the different aspects of life where the female protagonist navigated career failures while working as an aspiring screenwriter. She found living an arduous task with non-understanding parents. However, she met the male protagonist, who shared pessimistic opinions regarding marriage.

As the duo entered into a contract marriage, the love bloomed. However, the terms and regulations remained the same. With its strong dialogue delivery and quotes, Because This Is My First Life provoked viewers to see society from an individualistic perspective.

20+ memorable quotes from the series Because This Is My First Life have been provided below:

1) "Everyone has a Room 19 of their own. No matter how close you are, a room that you don't want others to see. No matter how comfortable you have become, a room where you can't invite anyone in."

2) "Words are born from people's mouths. And die in their ears. But some words don't die. They go into people's hearts. And survive."

3) "When I decided to follow my dream, I thought my life would be like walking through a dark tunnel. But I didn't know it was going to be this dark. I didn't know it was going to be this lonely."

4) "There's a side which you never wish to show others no matter how close you are with them."

5) "Sometimes, your family can be the least close people to you."

6) "Do not worry too much. It is not like you know everything about today because you lived yesterday."

7) "In life, having one love is more than enough."

8) "I think this life is a bit of a failure, but I'll try my best. We are all living this life for the first time."

9) "I thought for a moment that I was being cowardly. There are times when you just want to go with the flow. In life, there are times when you need a leg to lean on."

10) "Just because you have lived yesterday, it doesn't mean that you know everything about today."

11) "In an era where making yourself happy is hard enough, not interfering with the other's dreams is the best thing to do."

12) "I don't think marriage is sacred. Love is the sacred thing."

13) "Will there be a different way that starts from where our hearts meet? But the thing I'm afraid of the most is not that we have different ways nor that we'll never meet on the way. What I'm afraid of the most is that there's no way to reach your heart at all?"

14) "His nonsense comforted me more than anything else that day."

15) "It's better to be a crazy b*tch than a pathetic wench."

16) "You lived only criticizing the world. For once, stand in front of the world properly and face it head-on."

17) "Come to think of it, I've never been a striker in my life. I've always defended myself and stepped back at the right time. I have neither the courage to take the ball nor the experience to avoid it."

18) "It takes a long time to decide something, but when I do, I hardly regret my decision."

19) "In dramas and movies that filled my childhood, kissing represented a happy ending. I now understand why the kiss had to be the ending. The real story starts after it, and people don't want to watch the truth. The real story could be painful and dark."

20) "Winning someone's heart is not a game. It rather comes naturally."

Because This Is My First Life is available to stream on multiple platforms, including Netflix, Apple TV, Tubi, and others.

