5 hidden meanings in BTS' music videos you never noticed

BTS debuted over a decade ago in 2013 with seven members from a mostly obscure label in South Korea. The septet rose to prominence as the world's largest band due to a potent combination of indisputable skill, extraordinary lyrics, an unwavering work ethic, captivating personalities, and intellectually high music video concepts.

The Korea Herald reported that the band generated over $31.6 billion for the South Korean economy from 2013 to 2023.

The unrivaled bond that BTS has with their ARMY, their global fan base, which is powered by a diverse discography, is at the heart of their success. Their famous music videos include certain unspoken messages and hidden elements that fans might have missed. From IDOL to House of Cards, here is a list of five hidden meanings in BTS' music videos that you never noticed.

BTS uses poetic metaphors and life's philosophy in their lyricism and leaves easter eggs in their music videos

The group is well acclaimed across the world for their immaculate lyricism, Namjoon's impressive wordplay in the songs, Suga weaving the tracks with metaphors and realism, and the entire group's creative vision.

Despite holding onto their individualism and musical prowess, the seven members always come together to create music as one—as BTS.

Here are five songs and their music videos that had hidden meaning, future track spoilers, and even the members' looking back to create their present releases:

1) IDOL

Release date: August 24, 2018

Album: Love Yourself: Answer

The song debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album also carries a rendition by Nicki Minaj as a bonus track. The song has BTS pronounce certain words to depict different meanings, like "Idol" and "I don't," "Talkin'" and "Tokki (rabbit)," and more.

The video also included a drawing of Shooky (from BT21) that was created by Suga himself and has the numbers 18 and 13 written next to it to depict the height and width. It is essentially the group's reference to the song Ddaeng by the rap unit.

2) Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

Release date: April 12, 2019

Album: MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA

The album's name is inspired by Map of The Soul - Persona: Our Many Faces by Dr. Murray Stein. The book is a psychological mapping of one's inner world. The track talks about men trying to hide their anima (the feminine side of a man), and the members can be seen wearing pink and pastel shades, which depict femininity.

The group tried to break the imperfect mold of masculinity by encouraging everyone to embrace their vulnerable sides as men. Furthermore, Halsey's presence was a portrayal of the BTS members' feminine and more creative side.

3) Permission to Dance

Release Date: July 9, 2021

Album: [Stand-alone single]

The song was released in July, which is also "Disability Pride Month." The song further uses international sign language as an honor to all those who have faced a life full of struggle and yet victoriously overcame it in their unique ways. In the music video, the phrase "Just live like we are GOLDEN" was painted on a wall.

It was a clear indication of Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN, released in November 2023, since most of the BTS members started working on solo projects during COVID-19. They also put the date "201-306-13"—the group's debut date—as a telephone number on a wall.

4) Spring Day

Release Date: February 13, 2017

Album: You Never Walk Alone

Apart from being a tribute to the cathartic Seoul Ferry Tragedy, the song further showed a reference to a famous book. In the music video, BTS showed a hotel named "Omelas," which is a nod to the famous book The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas by Ursula K. Le Guin.

The book talks about a summer celebration in the utopian city of Omelas, whose success hinges on the unending suffering of a single kid. This also ties in with the song's lyrics, theme, and the album's concept, which shows the members boarding the train to adulthood in the end as RM and Suga struggle the most to let go of their past.

5) Lost

Release Date: October 10, 2016

Album: WINGS

BTS leader Namjoon released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. One of the album's 11 tracks is titled LOST!, which could be the musician's tribute to his group's 7-year-old song Lost. The song was performed by the group's vocal line (Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin).

The song talks about the struggles of growing up from an adolescent to an adult and uses the reference to "desert and oceans," which was also highlighted with Yet to Come from their 2022 album PROOF. By using the analogy of an ant's existence, this song not only addresses how humans eventually find their way home.

After earning five Grammy nominations, five No. 1 albums, several Billboard chart-topping singles, and an estimated $5 billion in yearly economic impact on South Korea, the group is off to serve their mandatory enlistment until June 2025.