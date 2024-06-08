5 highlights from 2024 BTS Festa’s BANGBANGCON event

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, BTS rolled out their 11th debut anniversary event, 2024 BTS Festa BANGBANGCON, which was live-streamed through the K-pop boy group's official YouTube Channel, BANGTAN TV.

While the annual event that celebrated the group's debut milestones has always included the members interacting with fans, playing games, and engaging in activities through a livestream, this year it has taken a new approach. With all the members currently enlisted in the military, the 2024 BTS Festa was celebrated with the active presence of the idols in the industry.

Regardless, the event was quite a success and fans thoroughly enjoyed the livestream. The event showcased concerts from BTS' three iconic world tours, The Red Bullet Tout, The Wings Tour, and BTS Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour.

Trending

As fans reminisced the iconic and heartwarming moments from the group's concerts over the years, they were left in a bundle of laughter and tears. The following article will dwell on the highlights from the event that fans can't stop talking about.

5 highlights from 2024 BTS Festa, the K-pop boy group's 11th debut anniversary celebratory event

1) The members' speech at the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Finale

On October 29, 2019, the members wrapped up their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, and the closing was quite a heartbreaking watch for the fans. The members began to tear up one after the other during their speeches. In return for gifts given by ARMYs to the members, they carried a placard at the end of the concert which read the following:

"ARMY are the stars embroidered across the galaxy called BTS"

BTS with the placards (Image via X/@_BTSMoments_)

What stayed with fans the most was RM's speech. He expressed that he wished there was a better word than love to describe their feelings towards ARMYs, but regardless, they deeply and truly love their fandom. He said:

"I wish there was a better word than love. I really, truly love you. Please know that."

2) The purple ocean during Jungkook's Euphoria performance

BTS concerts are always known for their bright and colorful audience, as fans enthusiastically light up their ARMY bombs as the members roll out their performances.

Expand Tweet

However, one of the most memorable ocean of lightsticks that fans revised during the 2024 BTS Festa was Jungkook's Euphoria performance during the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert. As the idol kickstarted his performance by being elevated into the air by a crane, the audience's lightsticks shone in purple, representing the relationship ARMYs shared with BTS.

3) The Cypher Medley performance at The Wings Tour

BTS' rap line, consisting of RM, SUGA, and j-hope, has not only released promising tracks but also piqued people's interest through their live performances. One of the performances that fans often look forward to is the Cypher series, where the rap line has released four tracks as part of BTS' studio albums.

Expand Tweet

While fans cherish all the Cypher live performances, the one that stole the show during the 2024 BTS Festa was the Cypher Medley performance during The Wings Tour final, where the three members energetically rolled out all four tracks of the Cypher series.

4) BTS' iconic Look Here performance at the Red Bullet Tour

One of the albums that ARMYs hold close to their heart is BTS' album, Dark and Wild, and the tracks' live performances are something that fans can never get enough of.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, when fans revisited the iconic Look Here performance, with the members singing the song excitedly in a small stadium, it reminded them of the group's passion for music and how far they've come from where they started.

5) The ending message of the 2024 BTS Festa livestream

Though the members weren't here for the 11th debut celebrations, they didn't forget to leave a little message for ARMYs at the end of the event. While it perfectly wrapped up the 2024 BTS Festa, it also left many teary-eyed. The ending message took fans back to the iconic speech shared by RM.

BTS' ending message (Image via X/@_BTSMoments_)

He shared:

"That's the end of the 2024 BANG BANG CON. We wish there was a better way to say this than that we love you but we truly love you so much."

While the 2024 BTS Festa is wrapped up, fans look forward to welcoming the group's vocalist and eldest member, Jin, who's expected to return from the military on June 15, 2024.