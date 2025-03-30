5 K-pop idol pranks to revisit for April Fool's Day

K-pop idols are known for their hoaxes, pranks, and practical jokes on April Fools' Day. The first day of the mentioned month is recognized as April Fools' Day or All Fools' Day. The event is commemorated by individuals as they get involved in executing pranks against their closed ones, significant others, family, friends, and neighbors.

As the day approaches, let us revisit some of the most memorable pranks performed by both male and female K-pop idols. Readers can also take notes from their favorite artists and use the hoaxes on their close friends and families, all while exercising a respectful boundary.

IU's driver's license prank, Red Velvet X Twice's phone prank, GOT7's wine bottle prank: 5 K-pop idol pranks to revisit for April Fools' Day

1) IU's driver's license prank

On March 31, 2020, IU dropped a video, titled Fast and Furious, where she created the iconic driver's license prank with her father.

She filmed the content with him and narrated the story of how she finally got the license. Subsequently, she had both hands on the wheel, trying to navigate through the paths. At times, she also got irritated with the multiple vehicles in front of her, to which her father mentioned that others could be frustrated with her driving skills as well.

Later, it was revealed that her father was actually driving around, as the video was made as an attempt to fool her fans.

2) GOT7's wine bottle prank

On May 18, 2016, the South Korean K-pop group GOT7 dropped episode 8 of GOT7 'Prank' ing through the channel's official YouTube channel.

They wanted Yugyeom to break his wine bottle, which was part of the prank. However, their fellow bandmate Jackson ended up breaking it himself and blamed the maknae for it. Subsequently, Jackson offered to take responsibility and said he would pay for the damages.

3) Red Velvet X TWICE's phone prank

Red Velvet (Image via Instagram/@redvelvetsmtown)

Red Velvet X TWICE's phone prank video was uploaded on December 13, 2020, through the YouTube channel K-pop. It all started when Seulgi's mobile phone was lost during the 2018 Idol Star Athletic Championships-Chuseok Special. It was a match between Red Velvet members and TWICE, and it began with Jungyeon picking the device from the floor.

4) INFINITE's banana prank

Featuring INFINITE (Image via Instagram/@official_ifnt_)

The K-pop idol Sungyeol's banana prank has been cited as one of the most memorable pranks in the entertainment industry. He decided to add vinegar to the bananas and share them with the INFINITE members. However, the tables were turned, and he had to taste his own medicine.

5) BTS's the ultimatum prank

Featuring BTS (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

During an early year of the K-pop group BTS's formation, the leader of the band, Kim Namjoon, was provided with the choice of either striding forward in his career as a solo artist or going with the group. Subsequently, the male K-pop idol decided the latter and stayed with the band members. The prank was disguised as a sort of an ultimatum given by CEO Bang Si-hyuk.

The members who were watching RM making the choice cheered when he chose them. It was designated as one of the funniest yet memorable pranks in the industry.

Other pranks one can revisit on the pretext of his April Fools' Day include Super Junior's Donghae & Eunhyuk's the card deck prank, EXO's massage chair prank, and others.

