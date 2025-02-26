7 K-dramas to watch if you loved Namib

Namib is a South Korean TV drama that airs from 2024 to 2025. It is about the competitive and emotional world of the entertainment business. The story is about a top producer named Kang Soo-hyun, who is played by Go Hyun-jung. She was once co-CEO of Pandora Entertainment, but suddenly she was fired. She meets Yoo Jin-woo, played by Ryeoun, a long-time trainee with untapped promise, because she wants to get back to her old status.

As Soo-hyun invests in Jin-woo's rise to fame, what starts out as a planned move quickly turns into real mentoring. Key parts are also played by Yoon Sang-hyun and Lee Jin-woo in the drama. Namib ran on ENA for 12 episodes, from December 23, 2024, to January 28, 2025.

Here are seven other Korean dramas with similar themes of ambition, strength, and the ups and downs of show business.

18 Again, The Producers, Dream High, and more Kdramas like Namib

1) 18 Again- Netflix

Still from the trailer of 18 Again (Image via YouTube/Viu Singapore)

For those who like Namib, they must watch 18 Again, a dramatic story about second chances and finding yourself. Hong Dae-young a guy in his late 30s, who is about to get divorced, is the focus of this show. Lee Do-hyun plays him when he wakes up one day in his 18-year-old body.

When Dae-young gets the rare chance to live his childhood over again, he starts high school under a new name and sees his life from a completely different angle. Yoon Sang-hyun also stars in this show as he plays Dae-young's older self. People who like stories that focus on the characters will connect with this drama's themes of sorrow, family, and redemption.

2) Twinkling Watermelon- Viki

Still from the trailer of Twinkling Watermelon (Image via YouTube/CJ ENM Global)

Twinkling Watermelon is a compelling music, time travel, and self-discovery story. As a deaf child, a talented high school pianist struggles to balance his passion with his duty. He is unexpectedly relocated to 1995 and meets a younger father after a heated argument with his father. He joins Watermelon Sugar and bonds with cool kids from the past through music.

Like Namib, the series follows young artists as they discover their position. The story of identity, perseverance, and music's transformation offers heartfelt growth and redemption. Twinkling Watermelon's rich tale, emotional depth, and nostalgic 90s atmosphere make it a must-see for music lovers.

3) My Love from the Star- Netflix

Jun Ji-hyun stars as Cheon Song-yi in My Love From The Star (Image via Getty)

My Love from the Star delves further into the magical aspects of celebrity while still examining its hardships, in contrast to Namib's focus on the reality of the entertainment industry.

An extraterrestrial named Do Min-joon, who has spent millennia on Earth and is now a professor, is the protagonist of the drama. Jun Ji-hyun plays the role of Cheon Song-yi, a famous actress, and he falls involved with her as he gets ready to go back to his home planet.

The love story between Min-joon and Song-yi explores themes of isolation, self-discovery, and the pressures of fame. This drama, like Namib, delves at the value of true human connections, the burden of expectations, and the stresses of celebrity life.

4) The Producers- Viki

For those who enjoyed Namib's behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry, The Producers is an absolute must-watch. Set within a television broadcasting station, this drama provides a humorous yet insightful take on the lives of a variety of show producers.

Starring Kim Soo-hyun, Gong Hyo-jin, and IU, The Producers showcases the intricate balance between personal lives and demanding careers in the entertainment world.

Like Namib, this series highlights the dedication and struggles faced by industry professionals. The Producers delivers an entertaining yet thought-provoking look at the entertainment world.

5) Record of Youth- Viki

Still from the trailer of Record of Youth (Image via YouTube/Netflix Asia)

Three young people's journeys to become famous models and actors are chronicled in Record of Youth. Sa Hye-jun, portrayed by Park Bo-gum, is a struggling model with acting aspirations. Joining him is his childhood best buddy, a spoiled model who has lofty expectations put on him, and a driven makeup artist who hopes to become a famous makeup artist.

This Korean drama, like Namib, shows the brutal truth of the entertainment industry, including things like unjust contracts and sacrifices made by individual performers.

6) Dream High- Netflix

Dream High is highly recommended for fans of Namib's emphasis on mentoring and skill development. The plot of this drama is around a group of Kirin Art High School students who aspire to be famous K-pop stars. Dream High has IU, Kim Soo-hyun, and Suzy among its star-studded cast, and it depicts the intense competition and hard training that young artists go through.

Similar to the interplay between Namib's Soo-hyun and Jin-woo, the show centers on the interactions between instructors and mentees. Dream High encapsulates the spirit of following one's aspirations with its combination of touching moments, musical performances, and a moving storyline.

7) Entertainer- Viki

Entertainer is a 2016 South Korean drama about the music industry's challenges and successes. Ji Sung plays Shin Suk-ho, a powerful entertainment manager who fails to create his own company and loses everything. He meets Jo Ha-neul (Kang Min-hyuk), a gifted but disturbed high school student with a bad reputation, after serving time in prison.

Suk-ho establishes the Entertainer Band to redeem himself and Ha-neul and reconstruct their life. Jung Geu-rin (Lee Hye-ri), Ha-neul's protective sister, manages the band. The drama aired on SBS from April 20 to June 16, 2016, with 18 episodes about the struggles and triumphs of pursuing an entertainment career.

Like Namib, Entertainer explores atonement, loyalty, and tenacity beyond industry gloss. Suk-ho begins as a self-serving businessman but becomes a mentor who cares about his artists. After being wrongfully accused, Ha-neul fights discrimination. Their road is difficult, but their bandmates and friends show that enthusiasm and resilience can conquer any challenge.

Namib and these seven dramas prove that entertainment is full of passion, ambition, and problems.

