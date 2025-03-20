7 K-pop collaborations to relisten

K-pop collaborations have transformed the global music scene, bringing together artists from diverse genres and backgrounds to produce groundbreaking hits. These partnerships create memorable moments that cut across boundaries. Featuring renowned celebrities, international artists, and established producers, such collaborations have reached global audiences and achieved commercial success.

A few notable collaborations have made a long-lasting impact, highlighting K-pop's global appeal. Songs like Vibe by Taeyang and BTS' Jimin, APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars, continue to resonate with the listeners.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's personal opinion.

Some of the best K-pop collaborations

1) Taeyang & BTS’ Jimin - Vibe

BTS Jimin (Image via Getty)

First on this list of K-pop collaborations is BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin's Vibe. Released in 2023, this collaboration between the BTS member and BIGBANG artist gained widespread popularity. The song accentuates the strengths of both musicians with its R&B-inspired melody and grooves.

Jimin's vocals blend with Taeyang's distinct tone, creating strong musical chemistry. Vibe combines contemporary production with old-school appeal. The song shows how different K-pop eras can merge seamlessly, balancing nostalgia with modern elements.

2) IU & G-Dragon - Palette

IU collaborates with G-Dragon for Palette (Image via Getty)

One of the most memorable K-pop collaborations is Palette by IU and G-Dragon. Released in 2017, the song reflects her personal and artistic growth. As she embraces maturity, G-Dragon's rap verse adds wisdom and support, enhancing the song's depth.

Beyond its musicality, Palette encourages introspection. The song is relatable, capturing IU's mid-twenties reflection on change, confidence, and self-acceptance. Meanwhile, G-Dragon's verse feels like a casual yet thoughtful conversation.

3) TXT & Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That

TXT and the Jonas Brothers joined forces for the upbeat track Do It Like That. This lively, summery collaboration blends K-pop with Western pop, resulting in a catchy and danceable anthem. TXT’s energy fuses well with the Jonas Brothers’ signature sound. Their vocals complement each other, making the track feel effortless and natural.

This collaboration further establishes TXT’s growing global influence. The track’s simplicity and infectious melody make it an easy listen, delivering a timeless feel-good energy.

4) BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars collaborated on APT, a soulful track that showcases their vocal abilities. Bruno Mars' trademark style shapes the song, giving it a nostalgic, R&B-inspired feel. Rosé’s tone adds a freshness, making the track both heartfelt and impactful.

Renowned for her vocal tone, Rosé enhances the song's emotional depth. This collaboration allows her to explore a softer and more mature sound. Bruno Mars's presence adds a refined and ageless quality. APT demonstrates how collaborations can seamlessly blend musical styles effectively.

5) SEVENTEEN’s BSS & Lee Young Ji - Fighting

SEVENTEEN BSS (Image via X/pledis_17)

SEVENTEEN's BSS and rapper Lee Young Ji teamed up for an engaging collaboration with Fighting. With its lively melody, motivational lyrics, and playful execution, the song brings positive energy to the listeners. It became an instant hit thanks to its dynamic choreography and relatable message.

The song stands out for its lighthearted charm and feel-good vibe. BSS combines upbeat music with comedic and inspirational elements. Lee Young Ji's rap gives the duet an extra dose of intensity and individuality.

6) MONSTA X & Steve Aoki - Play It Cool

MONSTA X teamed up with renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki for Play It Cool. The song’s production, smooth vocals, and catchy drop make it stand out. This K-pop collaboration blends MONSTA X’s powerful performance style with Aoki’s signature electronic beats.

Play It Cool gained international recognition, showcasing MONSTA X’s ability to cross musical boundaries. Among MONSTA X's many K-pop collaborations, this track highlights the group's versatility. Their smooth transition between hard-hitting tracks and groovy songs demonstrates their range. Steve Aoki’s production reinforces K-pop's global influence.

7) PSY & BTS’ Suga - That That

PSY and BTS' Suga team up for That That (Image via YouTube/officialpsy)

Next on this list of K-pop collaborations is That That by PSY and BTS' Suga. The song is an outstanding collaboration for its energetic rhythm, lighthearted lyrics, and interesting choreography. Suga's lyrical technique and PSY's trademark charm mix smoothly, creating an engaging track.

Known for his reflective songwriting, Suga presents a different side in this song. His rap delivery and production skills complement PSY's bold and vibrant energy.

K-pop collaborations continue to enrich the music industry with unique sounds and interesting chemistry. Combining diverse styles, backgrounds, and influences, these seven songs showcase musical teamwork.

