7 Kento Yamazaki movies and shows to watch if you loved him in ‘Alice in Borderland’

Kento Yamazaki is a Japanese actor and model known for his roles in manga adaptations such as L DK, Orange, Your Lie in April, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I, Psychic Kusuo: The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., and Kingdom.

Ad

He has also appeared in TV series including Death Note, Alice in Borderland, Kiss That Kills, and Good Doctor, and is represented by Stardust Promotion.

Yamazaki stars in Alice in Borderland, a sci-fi thriller where he faces life-or-death games in a deserted, parallel Tokyo.

The Netflix series, praised for its action and performances, has spanned multiple seasons since 2020 and showcases Yamazaki’s versatile lead performance as the story unfolds in the world of Borderland.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of seven Kento Yamazaki movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Alice in Borderland.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Mare, Orange, and 5 other Kento Yamazaki movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Alice in Borderland

1) Mare

Ad

Kento Yamazaki stars as Keita Kontani in Mare (Image via Getty)

Mare is a Japanese television drama. It follows Mare Tsumura, a young woman from the Noto Peninsula, as she experiences life, family, and her ambitions, growing from childhood into adulthood while learning from her relationships and experiences.

Ad

Through her interactions with friends, family, and mentors, she discovers her passions, balances responsibilities, and gains lessons in perseverance, self-discovery, and pursuing her dreams.

Kento Yamazaki stars as Keita Kontani, Hiroyuki’s son and Mare’s classmate, whose friendship and support become an important part of her journey and life choices.

2) Orange

Orange is a 2015 Japanese teen fantasy drama film based on Ichigo Takano's manga (Image via Apple TV+)

Orange is a 2015 Japanese teen fantasy drama film based on Ichigo Takano’s manga. It follows high school student Naho Takamiya, who receives mysterious letters from her future self that guide her decisions throughout her second year, shaping the lives of those around her, especially a new transfer student.

Ad

Kento Yamazaki stars as Kakeru Naruse, the transfer student whose presence and challenges play a central role in Naho’s journey. The film explores friendship, personal growth, and the strength of bonds that help face life’s uncertainties, showing how support from others can inspire meaningful choices.

3) A Girl & Three Sweethearts

Kento Yamazaki stars as Kanata Shibasaki in A Girl & Three Sweethearts (Image via Viki)

A Girl & Three Sweethearts, titled Suki na Hito ga Iru Koto in Japan, is a 2016 Japanese TV drama starring Mirei Kiritani, Kento Yamazaki, Shohei Miura, and Shūhei Nomura.

Ad

Kento Yamazaki stars as Kanata Shibasaki, the second Shibasaki brother and head chef of Sea Sons. Known for his stoic personality and exceptional culinary skills, Kanata’s relationships with his family, including his half-sister Manami Nishijima, play a key role in the story.

4) Todome no Kiss

Todome no Kiss is a 2018 Japanese TV drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Todome no Kiss is a 2018 Japanese TV drama starring Kento Yamazaki, Mugi Kadowaki, Mackenyu, Yuko Araki, Jun Shison, and Masaki Suda.

Ad

The series aired on Nippon TV from January 7 to March 11, 2018, and a companion short series, Todome no Parallel, is available, offering alternate perspectives and scenarios from the original story.

Yamazaki stars as Otaro Dojima/Eight, whose actions drive the suspenseful events of the series, influencing the outcomes and intertwining the lives of the other characters.

5) Atom's Last Shot

Atom's Last Shot, also known as Children of Atom, is a 2022 Japanese drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Atom's Last Shot, also known as Children of Atom, is a 2022 Japanese drama series starring Kento Yamazaki, Yukino Kishii, and Kouhei Matsushita.

Ad

The series explores the world of video game development, showcasing ambition, creativity, and the challenges of running a business in a competitive industry.

Kento Yamazaki stars as Nayuta Azumi, a gifted developer whose past experiences and talent become key to helping a young woman save her family’s struggling company.

As the characters collaborate to create innovative games, the series presents themes of friendship, teamwork, perseverance, and corporate rivalry, showing the personal and professional challenges faced by those trying to succeed in the gaming world.

Ad

6) Under Ninja

Under Ninja is a Japanese manga series by Kengo Hanazawa (Image via Netflix)

Under Ninja is a Japanese manga series by Kengo Hanazawa, serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine since July 2018. The story has been adapted into an anime series by Tezuka Productions, which aired from October to December 2023, and a live-action film that premiered in January 2025.

Ad

The series follows a hidden world where ninjas continue to operate secretly across Japan, taking on missions in both public and private sectors, with action and humor.

Kento Yamazaki portrays Kurō Kumogakure, a low-ranking ninja living as a NEET who is suddenly tasked with an assignment.

As Kurō faces unexpected challenges and covert operations, Yamazaki brings charisma to the role, showcasing his versatility in action and the unique dynamics of the ninja world.

Ad

7) Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April is a 2016 Japanese youth music romance film (Image via Crunchyroll)

Your Lie in April is a 2016 Japanese youth music romance film directed by Takehiko Shinjō, starring Suzu Hirose and Kento Yamazaki.

Ad

Based on Naoshi Arakawa’s manga, the story follows a talented pianist who has withdrawn from performing and a spirited violinist whose unorthodox approach inspires him to reconnect with music.

Kento Yamazaki stars as Kōsei Arima, the piano prodigy whose journey of self-discovery and emotional growth is central to the film.

Through his interactions with the violinist and his peers, the story focuses on friendship and the transformative power of music, showing how personal connections and shared passions can help overcome past struggles and embrace new experiences.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch three seasons of Alice in Borderland on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More