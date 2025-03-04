8 K-dramas to watch if you liked The Queen Who Crowns

The Queen Who Crowns is a 2025 historical Korean drama about love, ambition, and court intrigue. Set in Joseon, the series follows the brilliant and driven Min family member Won-gyeong (Cha Joo-young), who marries Yi Bang-won (Lee Hyun-wook), King Taejo's ambitious fifth son. When Bang-won's younger brother is chosen as the successor, the couple plot to make the husband King Taejong.

Ad

Eventually, Won-gyeong becomes a "King Maker," helping Bang-won succeed and establish a new kingdom. However, Bang-won betrays her love by obtaining concubines after becoming king, testing Won-gyeong's might. Power and sacrifice are explored in this drama based on Queen Won-gyeong and King Taejong's lives.

For those who liked The Queen Who Crowns' strong female lead, political intrigue, and medieval atmosphere, the eight Korean dramas listed below are a must-watch, with strong heroines, deep court connections, and soaring romances.

Ad

Trending

The Red Sleeve, The King's Affection, and more K-dramas like The Queen Who Crowns

1) The Red Sleeve - Viu, Viki, Netflix

The Red Sleeve (Image via Viki)

The Red Sleeve is a 2021 historical drama that depicts the heartfelt love story of King Jeongjo (Lee Jun-ho) and royal concubine Sung Deok-im (Lee Se-young). Unlike usual palace romances, their relationship is marked by a mix of duty, longing, and heartbreak. Sung Deok-im values her freedom, whereas Jeongjo is determined to keep her by his side.

Ad

Like The Queen Who Crowns, this series focuses on the trials of a lady navigating palace life while divided between love and survival. The Red Sleeve's admirable costumes, impressive cinematography, and emotionally charged performances make it an ideal pick for fans of medieval romantic dramas.

2) Mr. Queen - Netflix, Viki, Viu

Mr. Queen (Image via Viu)

Mr. Queen is a 2020 hit drama that takes a unique approach to the historical genre. The soul of a modern-day cook becomes trapped in the body of Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye-sun) during the Joseon period. As she tries to conform to royal life, she discovers dark secrets and forms an unexpected alliance with King Cheoljong (Kim Jung-hyun).

Ad

While The Queen Who Crowns is more dramatic, Mr. Queen keeps things interesting with a funny yet emotional plot. It looks into power struggles within the palace while offering a refreshing perspective on the subject. The queen's perseverance and wit in this series make her a remarkable character, similar to the protagonist in The Queen Who Crowns.

3) Empress Ki - Viki, Viu, Netflix

Empress Ki (Image via Viki)

Empress Ki is an epic historical drama which aired from 2013 to 2014. It is about Ki Seung-nyang (Ha Ji-won), a woman from Goryeo who becomes the Empress of Yuan. She faces hardships, falls in love, and has to make tough decisions as she fights court plots. She has to choose between love and duty, as she is torn between King Wang Yoo (Joo Jin-mo) and Emperor Ta Hwan (Ji Chang-wook).

Ad

Like The Queen Who Crowns, this drama features a strong female lead who doesn't let men or politics rule her. Empress Ki is a must-see with its high-stakes drama, powerful romance, and stunning historical setting.

4) The King’s Affection - Netflix

The King's Affection (Image via YouTube/Netflix K-Content)

The King's Affection is a 2021 drama that follows a crown prince who is actually a woman (Park Eun-bin), forced to live in disguise following the murder of her twin brother. While navigating the perils of the royal court, she falls in love with her tutor (Rowoon). However, admitting the truth might jeopardize everything.

Ad

Like The Queen Who Crowns, The King's Affection revolves around a woman who must outwit her opponents in order to survive in a world dominated by men. The combination of romance, secrets, and intense power conflicts keeps the suspense high, while Park Eun-bin gives a remarkable performance, making this drama an unforgettable viewing.

5) Queen for Seven Days - Viu

Ad

Based on historical events, Queen for Seven Days follows Lady Shin (Park Min-young), who reigns for barely seven days before being ousted. Her love affair with King Jungjong (Yeon Woo-jin) is fraught with passion and grief as political pressures separate them.

Like The Queen Who Crowns, this drama delves into the terrible challenges faced by ladies in the royal court, and the series' emotional weight is enhanced by the great chemistry between the leads. For those who prefer powerful yet tragic love stories, Queen for Seven Days is a good option.

Ad

6) The Crowned Clown - Viki, iQIYI, Prime Video

The Crowned Clown (Image via Viki)

The Crowned Clown is a 2019 drama in which Yeo Jin-goo plays a poor clown who has to take the place of a king who is mentally ill. Ha-seon, who looks identical to the king, gets caught up in court politics and falls in love with the queen (Lee Se-young) while pretending to be the leader.

Ad

This story is a lot like The Queen Who Crowns in the sense that it deals with lies, political unrest, and love. Like the story of a woman rising to power in The Queen Who Crowns, the main character goes from being a mere performer to a figure of authority. It is a must-see because of its powerful performances and moving story.

7) Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love - Viki, Prime Video

Ad

Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love (Image via Viki)

This 2013 drama retells the tale of the infamous Joseon concubine Jang Hui-bin (Kim Tae-hee). Rather than relying on political plots alone, it shows her as a woman who becomes a powerful figure because of her love for King Sukjong (Yoo Ah-in).

Ad

The focus of this series is a woman's fight for a position in the royal court, similar to The Queen Who Crowns. The show's blend of romance and ambition makes for an emotionally charged and riveting viewing experience.

8) Queen Seondeok - Viki, Amazon Prime

Queen Seondeok (Image via Viki)

The first female queen of Silla, Queen Seondeok (played by Lee Yo-won), is the protagonist of this historical epic dramatized in 2009. As she makes her way from being a princess who was banished to becoming a great queen, her journey is replete with conflicts, betrayals, and alliances that are strategically sound.

Ad

The strong-willed female protagonist and the grandiose narration of historical events in this drama will be appreciated by those who enjoyed The Queen Who Crowns. The political intrigue, emotional depth, and inspiring leadership shown make it a drama that stands the test of time.

Audiences were drawn into The Queen Who Crowns due to its deep plot, strong female lead, and intense palace drama. So, these eight historical K-dramas would be just as exciting for fans of the show's themes of strength, love, and power.

The above-mentioned shows have interesting storylines that could keep viewers engrossed, from royal plots to forbidden love. Furthermore, every drama is different, from The Red Sleeve's heavy emotions to Mr. Queen's funny antics and Queen Seondeok's epic journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback