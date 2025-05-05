9 K-Dramas to watch if you like Parole Examiner Lee

Parole Examiner Lee delivered a gripping mix of legal drama, personal vengeance, and emotional intensity that resonated with fans of crime thrillers. The 2024 series stars Go Soo as Lee Han-shin, a former corrections officer turned parole examiner, who seeks to dismantle the corrupt forces that ruined his mentor’s life.

Joining him are Kwon Yu-ri as detective Ahn Seo-yoon, whose vendetta against the powerful Ojung Group stems from personal tragedy, and Baek Ji-won as Choi Hwa-ran, a tough loanshark with surprising loyalty.

Lee Hak-joo rounds out the cast as Ji Myeong-seob, the arrogant chaebol heir responsible for a crime that sets the investigation in motion.

Audiences drawn to stories of justice, moral complexity, and tightly woven conspiracies will find much to enjoy in other Korean dramas with similar themes.

From courtroom showdowns to revenge-driven plots, these nine K-dramas feature narratives that echo the spirit of Parole Examiner Lee.

1) Innocent Defendant (2017)

Innocent Defendant (Image via Viki)

Innocent Defendant is a legal thriller starring Ji Sung as Park Jung-woo, a top prosecutor who wakes up on death row with no memory of how he got there.

As he fights to recover his lost memories, he uncovers a twisted web of corruption involving powerful chaebols, including the chilling Cha Min-ho, played by Um Ki-joon.

With suspenseful courtroom drama and intense psychological battles, the series explores themes of justice, truth, and redemption.

Much like Parole Examiner Lee, Innocent Defendant dives deep into moral dilemmas and the fight to expose the powerful who manipulate the system.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Viki, Apple TV

2) Voice (2017-2019)

Voice (Image via Amazon Prime)

Voice is a crime thriller that centers on the Golden Time Team, a group of agents at an emergency call center and field responders who solve violent crimes by analyzing audio clues.

Led by talented voice profiler Kang Kwon-joo (Lee Ha-na), each season introduces a new partner, from Jang Hyuk’s grief-stricken detective Moo Jin-hyuk to Song Seung-heon’s fierce unit leader Derek Jo.

Like Parole Examiner Lee, the series digs into justice and moral complexity within a flawed system. With pulse-pounding investigations and emotional depth, Voice is perfect for fans of action-driven legal dramas.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

3) Stranger (2017)

Stranger (Image via Netflix)

Critically acclaimed crime drama Stranger follows heartless prosecutor Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo) and ethical investigator Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doona) as they expose ingrained corruption in the court system.

Through deft, insightful narrative, the show investigates moral gray zones and institutional shortcomings, much like Parole Examiner Lee does.

Stranger crafts a riveting story that leaves viewers wondering with its intricate storyline, tense pacing, and strong acting.

Though praised for its directing and writing, the drama stands apart in legal and crime K-dramas as it appeals to viewers who like exposing facts in a faulty system.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4) Hyena (2020)

Hyena (Image via Netflix)

Hyena stars Kim Hye-soo as the bold and cunning Jung Geum-ja and Ju Ji-hoon as the refined yet prideful Yoon Hee-jae — rival lawyers who represent Korea’s top 1%.

The drama, set in a cutthroat world where power and wealth often overshadow justice, delves into the themes of legal manipulation, ambition, and survival.

Unlike Parole Examiner Lee, which delves into justice and redemption, Hyena reveals how the law is bent for the elite.

Packed with sharp courtroom clashes and electric chemistry between its leads, this fast-paced legal drama is perfect for viewers intrigued by the darker, grittier side of the system.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Suits (2018)

Suits (Image via Netflix)

Suits is a Korean adaptation of the popular American series, following Go Yeon-woo (Park Hyung-sik), a brilliant college dropout with a photographic memory, who becomes a lawyer at a prestigious firm despite lacking a law degree.

He is mentored by the seasoned attorney Choi Kang-seok (Jang Dong-gun), and together they navigate the high-pressure world of corporate law.

Much like Parole Examiner Lee, Suits delves into legal ethics, personal growth, and the complexities of working in a competitive, often morally ambiguous environment.

Fans of Parole Examiner Lee will appreciate the intense legal strategies and character-driven drama that unfold both in and out of the courtroom.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) My Lawyer, Mr. Jo (2016)

My Lawyer, Mr. Jo (Image via Apple TV)

My Lawyer, Mr. Jo follows Jo Deul-ho (Park Shin-yang), a former star prosecutor who, after being falsely accused of a crime and losing everything, becomes a neighborhood lawyer dedicated to seeking justice.

Like Parole Examiner Lee, the series explores the protagonist’s journey to redemption within a corrupt legal system, highlighting his struggles against injustice and personal battles.

For Parole Examiner Lee fans who value a legal drama combining heart with exciting legal twists, My Lawyer, Mr. Jo is a fascinating choice with its emotional storytelling, dramatic courtroom drama, and concentration on justice.

Where to watch: Viki, Apple TV

7) Life (2018)

Life (Image via Viki)

Life is a medical drama exploring moral conundrums and power battles inside a famous hospital.

The tension between Ye Jin-woo (Lee Dong-wook), a patient-centered emergency doctor, and the recently appointed CEO of the hospital, Koo Seung-hyo (Cho Seung-woo), drives the series.

Though it is not focused on legal issues, like Parole Examiner Lee, it explores ethics, personal integrity, and the difficulties of a convoluted, high-stress system.

Viewers who like Parole Examiner Lee's examination of power relations, honesty, and the search for justice in demanding surroundings will find Life a great choice with its strong drama and ethically complicated characters.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki

8) Misty (2018)

Misty (Image via Viki)

Misty is a gripping legal thriller that follows Go Hye-ran (Kim Nam-joo), a successful anchorwoman who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case.

With the help of her husband, Kang Tae-wook (Ji Jin-hee), a former prosecutor turned public defender, she seeks to prove her innocence.

As they dig deeper, dark secrets of the media industry and the personal lives of the characters come to light.

Like Parole Examiner Lee, Misty examines moral ambiguity, truth, and justice via individuals negotiating difficult, ethically dubious circumstances.

Fans of tense judicial dramas should definitely check it out because of its quick story and surprising turns.

Where to watch: Netflix, iQIYI, Viki

9) The K2 (2016)

The K2 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The action-packed thriller The K2 centers on Kim Je-ha (Ji Chang-wook), a former mercenary soldier set up for a crime he did not commit. Seeking retribution, Je-ha becomes a bodyguard for influential political person Choi Yoo-jin (Song Yoon-ah). Yoo-jin's hidden daughter, Je-ha, gets enmeshed in a web of politics, retribution, and personal strife as he defends Go An-na (Im Yoon-ah).

Like Parole Examiner Lee, The K2 investigates issues of justice, atonement, and the struggle for integrity in a society that is corrupt. Fans of action-driven courtroom dramas with a little political intrigue will find this series ideal with its high-stakes action, sophisticated characters, and strong moral issues.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Viu

For those who enjoyed Parole Examiner Lee will find these nine K-dramas equally gripping, with themes of justice, corruption, and moral conflict.

