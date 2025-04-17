"A fictional band did that"— Fans celebrate as Lovely Runner's 'Sudden Shower' surpasses 100 million Spotify streams, becoming ECLIPSE's first

ECLIPSE, the fictional band from the hit K-drama Lovely Runner, has made significant real-world waves with its track Sudden Shower, aka Sonagi. On April 17, 2025, X account @PopBase reported that the OST from the 2024 tvN drama surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Ad

The news broke just as fans were celebrating the show's first anniversary. The OST, performed by model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok, who played the lead vocalist of ECLIPSE, Ryu Sun-jae, in the series, became the fictional band's first to hit this milestone.

While ECLIPSE exists solely within the world of Lovely Runner, the band's music continues to make an impact beyond the screen. Sudden Shower, released as part of the show’s official soundtrack, resonated deeply with fans and gained widespread acclaim for its lyrics and Byeon Woo-seok’s heartfelt delivery.

Ad

Trending

Upon hearing the news of Sudden Shower reaching 100 million streams, fans of Lovely Runner couldn’t help but reflect on ECLIPSE’s journey from being a fictional underground band in the drama to becoming a global streaming phenomenon in real life.

"A fictional band did that Sonagi you'll always be THAT song," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The milestone also reignited love for the group’s storyline in the drama and sparked playful requests from fans for a real-world comeback.

"At this rate they should make a new song because whats stopping themmmm," said one netizen.

"Congrats ECLIPSE. Now its time to comeback or hold a concert," demanded an X user.

"Lmao remember when ECLIPSE was just that underground group playing tiny basement shows? now look at them... sometimes the darkest ones shine brightest," commented one viewer of Lovely Runner.

Ad

"It's crazy that pop base says "its their first song" They are literally a fictional boy band," read a comment on X.

Fans of Lovely Runner and casual listeners alike flooded social media, sharing emotional and celebratory messages. From longtime viewers reminiscing about the drama to new listeners who discovered the song on their own, news of Sudden Shower sparked a wave of celebration online.

Ad

"Im so proud if my man sun jaeeeaaaa," said this viewer of Lovely Runner.

"I didn't watch the drama. But this song is on my Spotify playlist. Congratssss," wrote an individual on X.

"#ByeonWooSeok still in love with this Beautiful song. It brings my Lovely Runner memories back," shared one netizen.

"KINGS!!!!!!!! DESERVED 😋 half of the streams came from me btw," added this fan.

Ad

From fiction to real life phenomenon: Lovely Runner’s Sudden Shower becomes a global hit

Expand Tweet

Ad

The band ECLIPSE in Lovely Runner consists of four members: Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), Baek In-hyuk (Lee Seung-hyub from boyband N.Flying), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk). However, Sudden Shower stands as a solo song by vocalist Ryu Sun-jae.

In Lovely Runner, Sudden Shower (Sonagi) isn’t just a song but also a plot device. In the story, Ryu Sun-jae composes the track after encountering Im Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye-yoon, for the first time. During their initial meeting, she runs toward him holding a yellow umbrella as rain begins to fall suddenly, instantly capturing his heart.

Ad

That moment of quiet awe, wrapped in the innocence of first love, becomes the essence of the song. It reflects Sun-jae's feelings for Im Sol. Performed by Sun-jae in his idol persona, the song recurs throughout the series, weaving through multiple timelines in the time-slip narrative.

For Im Sol, Sonagi or Sudden Shower becomes a hauntingly beautiful melody that stirs something deep within her—even when she is unaware that the song is about her. For Sun-jae, it’s a musical anchor, connecting him to cherished moments of her that he refuses to forget—even when he doesn’t remember them or her.

Ad

Behind the scenes, Sudden Shower was written by songwriter Kim Soo-yoon, who captured the emotional weight of 2000s rock ballads and classic band sounds. The real-world track mirrors the fictional Sun-jae’s feelings, blending narrative and melody perfectly.

Originally created as part of the show's storyline, Sudden Shower quickly transcended the drama’s narrative to become a global fan favorite. The song's impact extended beyond the series, making waves on major music charts soon after its release.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On June 4, 2024, it entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 199. The song outpaced Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero and BTS member Jungkook’s Standing Next to You. It also debuted at No. 92 on the MelOn Top 100.

The momentum continued the following day as Sudden Shower was featured on M COUNTDOWN’s Monthly Pick segment. It became the first K-drama OST to receive this honor, further underscoring its crossover success and cultural impact. The song also earned the model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok the Favorite Global Trending Music award at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

Ad

In addition to Sudden Shower, ECLIPSE performed three more tracks for the drama's OST. These songs, sung by the actors portraying the band members, are Run Run, You & I and No Fate. All of these tracks are available for streaming on Spotify.

Released in 2024, Lovely Runner is a South Korean time-slip romance drama featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The story follows Ryu Sun-jae, a top star, and Im Sol, a passionate fan who finds comfort in his music. When news of his untimely death reaches her, a twist of fate sends Sol back 15 years into the past.

Given a second chance, she meets Sun-jae as a teenager and becomes determined to change his future. The drama is available for streaming on platforms like Netflix and Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More