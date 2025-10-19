A Hundred Memories ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Will Young-rye survive the fatal stab? Who does Jae-pil end up with?

On October 18 and 19, 2025, A Hundred Memories released episodes 11 and 12 on Viki globally. The series concluded its 12-episode run with the finale airing on JTBC. Set in the 1980s, the story follows Koh Young-rye (Kim Da-mi), who boards bus 100 for Cheonga Transportation every day. She dreams of entering a university, balancing duty with ambition. Her close friend, Seo Jong-hee (Shin Ye-eun), shares the same bus route and job. Jong-hee carries a magnetic charm and wants to break free from her troubled home. Then there is Han Jae-pil (Heo Nam-jun), who is the first love of both Young-rye and Jong-hee. This threads a complex link between them. In the finale, Young-rye is stabbed while trying to save Jong-hee on the Miss Korea stage. However, she survives and ends up happily with Jae-pil.A Hundred Memories episodes 11-12 recapA Hundred Memories (Image via Viki)Episode 11 of A Hundred Memories starts with Jong-hee witnessing Jae-pil confessing his feelings and sharing a kiss with Young-rye. She had gone to meet Young-rye after discovering that her own mother was behind Young-rye’s dismissal. The next morning, Young-rye gets an unexpected proposal from Julie Salon’s CEO to compete in the Miss Korea pageant. She accepts, hoping the prize money will fund her college dreams. Her mother supports the idea, and Jae-pil is thrilled for her, too. Meanwhile, a gloomy Jong-hee turns to Young-sik for comfort. He consoles her, saying everything still matters. Encouraged, she asks her mother for permission to enter the same pageant. Her mother agrees, but she must win. Both salons begin prepping their contestants. Young-rye’s family bursts with excitement, hanging banners and celebrating her selection. Jung-hyun joins the celebration and takes them out for dinner, but Young-rye is missing. She’s gone to meet Jae-pil since the contestants won’t be allowed visitors for a month. As they’re about to kiss goodbye, Jung-hyun and her family spot them from the car, revealing their relationship to everyone. Training for the contest begins, and fate places Young-rye and Jong-hee in the same dorm room. Jong-hee becomes the president, while Young-rye struggles to keep up. The contestants later get a one-day break to visit home. Young-rye reunites with her family, though Jae-pil can’t make it. Elsewhere, a scandal brews when Cheonga Transportation's manager plots revenge by tipping off the press, accusing Jong-hee of stabbing him. Her mother finds out, slaps her in anger, and storms out. Witnessing this, Young-rye confronts Jong-hee, asking why she’s putting up with such humiliation. Jong-hee tearfully admits she gave up Jae-pil for Young-rye. Jong-hee adds that if she hadn’t stepped back, Jae-pil would still be hers. The A Hundred Memories episode 11 closes with Young-rye meeting Jung-hyun again at the contest venue, who turns out to be the event sponsor. The two clear up the misunderstanding about her romance with Jae-pil. As the pageant kicks off, both Jong-hee and Young-rye stand face-to-face on stage. Episode 12 of A Hundred Memories begins with chaos as Jong-hee collapses after spotting the manager and is rushed to the hospital. Her mother visits, insisting she focus on the Miss Korea pageant. She promises to handle” the manager herself. Soon after, the chairwoman orders her men to silence the manager by staging his death as a suicide. But the plan backfires as he escapes. The manager warns he’ll kill Jong-hee live on stage. The next day, the brother rushes to the venue to save her, but isn’t allowed inside. On his way back, he meets with an accident and is taken to the hospital, where Jae-pil treats him. When the brother regains consciousness, he alerts Jae-pil about Jong-hee’s danger. Jae-pil immediately sprints to the venue but is also stopped at the gate. This forces him to sneak in through the back. Inside, Jong-hee is crowned Miss Korea. But moments later, the manager storms the stage with a knife. Before he can strike, Young-rye jumps in, taking the hit to protect Jong-hee. Jae-pil arrives, but it’s too late. Young-rye collapses and is rushed to the hospital.A Hundred Memories (Image via Viki)As Young-rye fights for her life, everyone around her is shaken, including Jong-hee. Police arrest the manager and also detain Jong-hee’s mother for orchestrating the earlier attack. When Jong-hee learns her mother was involved, she leaves home and is taken in by Young-rye’s family.Eventually, Young-rye regains consciousness. The news spreads fast, Jae-pil races to the hospital, and Jong-hee runs there too, even without taking a car. The episode wraps with Young-rye finally starting college. Meanwhile, Sang-chul and Young-boon tie the knot after Mr. Kim gives his blessing, having grown fond of Su-jin’s bond with him. The story closes with Jong-hee, Young-rye, and Jae-pil spending one quiet day together. Will there be a follow-up season 2 of A Hundred Memories?Season 2 of A Hundred Memories has not yet been confirmed. The first run wrapped up the major storylines. Young-rye begins a new chapter by going to college and finds her happily ever after with Jae-pil. Although Jong-hee doesn’t end up with Jae-pil, she’s content after leaving her adoptive mother, who always wanted her to be the perfect daughter.Jong-hee’s brother, Jong-nam, was initially seen as a danger, but when he tried to save her from manager Sang-sik, it became clear that he still cares for her. This puts an end to that tension as well. Meanwhile, side characters Sang-chul and Young-boon also tie the knot, getting their happy ending. Additionally, Jung-hyun departs for Europe to give him some time. Stream all 12 episodes of A Hundred Memories now on Viki!