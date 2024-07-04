5 best-dressed celebrities at Chanel Coco Crush collection pop-up event

The Chanel Coco Crush Collection pop-up center was opened at the Anderson C. Seongsu New Building in Seoul on June 3, 2024. The pop-up space of the renowned French brand spans two floors and is designed with themed decor in the lobby.

The pop-up center also features a Crush salon for visitors to try different designs, a fitting space decorated with cassette tapes on the walls, and the Coco Crush campaign video playing in the background.

To commemorate the historical event, Korean celebrities like BLACKPINK's Jennie, who is fondly called the human Chanel by fans, Kim So-hyun, Stray Kids Seungmin, Park Seo-joon, Lee Jae-wook, The Boyz Younghoon, and Gong Myung touched down in Seoul to celebrate the creativity of Chanel.

5 best-dressed celebrities at the Chanel Coco Crush collection pop-up event

These celebrities dressed stylishly for the Chanel Coco Crush collection pop-up center event:

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Kim So-hyun

Park Seo-joon

Stray Kids Seungmin

Gong Myung

1) BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie, a Chanel ambassador since 2017, made her presence known at the event. The 28-year-old singer arrived at the event to the welcome of scores of fans waiting at the entrance.

Jennie looked chic in a black mini satin gown with black and white straps, which she paired with black polka-dotted leggings, a black mini Chanel bag, and black pointy-toed shoes.

The K-pop idol wore bracelets, rings, and necklaces from the Chanel Coco Crush collection. Jennie styled her in braids with bangs to frame her face.

2) Kim So-hyun

Kim So-hyun at Chanel Coco Crush event (Image via Instagram/wow_kimsohyun)

The talented actress appeared at the Chanel Coco Crush collection pop-up store opening in a black and white polka-dotted mini gown with white collars and sleeves.

The gown was among the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection designs. The Moon Embracing the Sun star paired the look with shiny black slingback pumps and styled her hair in a bob with bangs.

Kim So-hyun also sported jewelry from the Coco Crush collection and updated her Instagram stories with visuals of herself at the star-studded event.

3) Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon was among other popular celebrities who touched down in Seoul to celebrate the opening of the Chanel Coco Crush collection pop-up center.

The 35-year-old actor, who has been an ambassador for Chanel’s skincare line since 2020, showed up in a black tweed jacket which sparkled when it hit the light, with black slacks and a black shirt.

The casual look was stylishly elevated by folding the sleeves to reveal his silver watch and ring from the Chanel Coco Crush Collection. The What Is Wrong With Secretary Kim actor styled his hair in a slick back with a curl left out.

4) Stray Kids' Seungmin

Stray Kids’ Seungmin (Image via Instagram/miniverse.__)

Seungmin of Stray Kids looked dapper at the Chanel event in a black leather jacket with silver buttons, which he styled with black denim pants and a matching Chanel belt.

The black shirt he wore underneath the jacket complemented the look, and his black loafers rounded up the outfit. The 23-year-old singer also rolled back his sleeves to reveal a silver watch and rings from the Chanel collection. His hair was styled in his signature messy curls.

5) Gong Myung

Gong Myung at Chanel Coco Crush event (Image via Instagram/miniverse.__)

Gong Myung also attended the event in Seoul to show support for the French brand. The 30-year-old arrived at the event looking dapper in an all-black ensemble comprising a black jacket and black slacks, complemented by a black shirt.

The Citizen of a Kind star highlighted the monochromatic look with a silver watch and ring. The Korean drama actor exuded a laid-back vibe as he posed for the cameras and Paparazzi.

Korean celebrity Lee Jeo-wook also opted for a monochromatic all-black look, while Jo Boah looked chic in navy blue Chanel designs at the event. The pop-up event runs from July 4, 2024, to July 23, and can be visited after online booking.

