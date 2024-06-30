Bitter Sweet Hell: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The last two episodes of suspense thriller drama titled Bitter Sweet Hell aired on MBC on June 28 and 29, at 21:50 KST. The show features a slew of famous faces, including Kim Hee-sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee, Yeonwoo, Park Jae-chan, and many more.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It tells the story of Korea's best psychological counselor Young-won and her mother-in-law Sa-Gang facing each other's secrets and truths due to their husband and son."

The ending of Bitter Sweet Hell episode 10 shows how Lee Se-na and Moon Tae-o are connected. The sequence depicts that both of them met at the orphanage after losing their families.

Meanwhile, protagonist Young-won turns out to be their common enemy, as she handled Moon Tae-o’s mother’s case and Se-na’s case in the past. As a result, they kill An Yo-sub (Young-won’s employee) to frame Young-won for the murder. On the other hand, Young-won discovers that Moon Tae-o is the son of one of her patients whom she treated 16 years ago and his original name is Oh Tae Hwan.

The makers haven't shared any details on the possibility of having a second season yet.

Bitter Sweet Hell episode 11: Se-na sends another parcel to Young-won and kidnaps Do-hyun

Bitter Sweet Hell Episode 11 (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama)

The Bitter Sweet Hell episode 11 shows how Lee Se-na and Moon Tae-o plan to kill An Yo-sub by luring him into a vacation home. Even though Tae-o isn't willing to do so, Se-na threatens him to obey her and forcefully kill Yo-sub.

Just as Se-na is about to frame Young-won for Yo-sub's murder, Tae-o sends a message to Sa-gang, inviting her to visit the vacation home. Since Sa-gang reaches the destination before her daughter-in-law Young-won, she is wrongly accused of killing Yo-sub. Tae-o renders her unconscious and puts a murder weapon in her hands.

When Tae-o texts Sa-gang and foils Se-na's plot to frame Young-won, she becomes enraged with him. Se-na takes all the pieces of evidence to Tae-o’s house and places them all over his house. The cops then get a tip on the true killer of the vacation home from an anonymous caller. As the caller suggests, the cops go to Tae-o's house and gather the evidence.

Simultaneously, Tae-o gets a message from Do-hyun's phone and decides to make it to his residence. He tries to escape by getting on a bus without any idea that Young-won is hatching a plot to apprehend him.

Tae-o enters Young-won's residence, where she reveals his true identity and admits that she knows his real name is Oh Tae Hwan. After Tae-o becomes angry and prepares to strike Young-won, Jae-jin shows up and starts fighting with Tae-o. Even though he makes a valiant effort to flee, the cops quickly arrive and apprehend Tae-o, accusing him of killing Yo-sub.

The police interrogate Tae-o, but he still refuses to give any statement against Se-na. Seeing this, Young-won goes and talks to Tae-o in the interrogation room. He blames her for destroying his family, but Young-won says that she did nothing wrong earlier as her mother was living with a violent husband.

Instead, Young-won tries to tell Tae-o that Se-na brainwashed him, used him, and then even framed her by placing all the evidence at his house. As soon as the real culprit is caught, Sa-gang is released from jail. On their way back home, Jae-jin can't help but think about the day he found out he wasn't Sa-gang's biological son.

They both reach home and have a family dinner. After this, Jae-jin tells Young-won that he is not the birth son of Sa-gang. In the next scene, Sa-gang and Young-won are seen together discussing the next move of Se-na and how to stay alert. Meanwhile, Se-na appears, looking at their house with a wicked smile.

The next day, Jae-jin goes to his clinic and informs Oh Ji Eun that he is leaving the clinic and she can handle it further. Ji Eun gets angry at Jae-jin because she thinks he would leave his family and come to him.

No Young-won in Bitter Sweet Hell (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama)

Right after Jae-jin leaves, Se-na arrives at the clinic and convinces Ji Eun to help her destroy Young-won and Jae-jin’s family. Ji Eun agrees to her plan.

In the next sequence, Ji Eun is seen exposing Jae-jin. In a talk show, she tells how Sa-gang sponsored her studies and made her a doctor for her son. Jae-jin used to be afraid of seeing blood, and Ji Eun performed ghost surgeries for him all the time.

Afterwards, Young-won gets a call from her secretary who informs her that news outlets are reporting that she would hold a press conference later that day. In addition, the secretary mentions a strange parcel that she received.

A wicked doll and a script—which Young-won is supposed to read at the conference—are what she finds inside the package. At the conference, Young-won reads the script aloud and then publicly rips it up, claiming that she has been the victim of a recent threat.

Finally, she exposes Se-na’s poster during the conference, saying that she is the one who has been threatening her and also killed An Yo-sub. Episode 11 of Bitter Sweet Hell ends with Se-na kidnapping Do-hyun. She tells Young-won about this on the phone.

Bitter Sweet Hell episode 12: Tae-o confesses his crimes and Young-won saves Do-hyun

Lee Se-na from Bitter Sweet Hell (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama)

The finale episode of Bitter Sweet Hell opens with Sa-gang and Young-won, where the latter is preparing herself for the press conference. While Young-won leaves for a conference, Sa-gang goes to the police station and confronts Moon Tae-o. Her plan is to record his confession and Se-na’s involvement in the murder. Tae-o falls into her trap and confesses everything.

Meanwhile, the scene switches to the mall, where Se-na kidnaps Do-hyun. She takes her to a house and records a video of Do-hyun with his hands and mouth tied. Se-na threatens Young-won that her son will die a lonely death if she informs the police.

Searching at different possible locations, Sa-gang and Mr. Park find Do-hyun locked in the basement of another house, while Young-won meets Se-na at their vacation home.

Young-won steps into the house, where she sees fuel spilled all over the house. Young-won reaches out to Se-na, and they start talking. Se-na blames Young-won for being the reason to why her family thought that she was a monster. The latter says that the former’s wrongful obsession was the actual reason.

Young-won fails to convince Se-na to spare Do-hyun’s life. Young-won attacks Se-na to stop her before she can click on the bomb link to Do-hyun on her phone. The attack starts a fire in the vacation home because Se-na has a lighter with her.

Jae-jin enters the home to save Young-won and tells her that Do-hyun is alive. They both escape the fire, but Se-na decides to die there.

In the next scene of Bitter Sweet Hell, Young-won wakes up in the hospital, and suddenly Ji Eun enters her room. She starts blaming the Sa-gang for using her and attacks her, but soon she faints and falls on the ground. After Ji Eun gains consciousness, Sa-gang apologizes to her.

Then, the whole family is seen enjoying a meal in the next scene. While having a meal, Sa-gang tells everyone that she is leaving the house to live her own life. Other family members also do the same.

Bitter Sweet Hell renewal possibilities explored

Towards the end of the series, the story jumps a year ahead where Young-won transitions from a clinic worker to a prison counselor. She confronts Moon Tae-o, telling him that she will save him even though she is unable to rescue Se-na. It appears that Jae-jin is managing his dog shelter.

Meanwhile, Do-hyun starts a new life in the United States with his partner. A buddy of Young-min's, Seung-jae, is helping him operate the restaurant.

Following this, Cigarette Queen's Bitter Sweet Hell is a book that Young-won discovers in the bookstore. She quickly realizes that Sa-gang wrote the book. Finding her with the book in hand, she sets out to meet with her.

The tale picks up right where the first scene of episode 1 left off, with Young-won gazing at Sa-gang as she walks in the snow. Young-won also learns that Sa-gang wasn’t living alone but with Mr. Park.

After saying goodbye to Sa-gang, Young-won comes to the realization that the only things that can break their family are external factors and bad expectations.

All the characters get a happy ending in the series finale. Notably, the creators have not confirmed their plans for the second season. Therefore, there are no renewal possibilities as of now.

All the episodes of Bitter Sweet Hell have been released on Viki for viewers across the globe. There are a total of 12 episodes in this drama.

