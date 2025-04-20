BTS named #1 K-pop artists that should headline 2026 Coachella by ScreenRant: Complete list

As the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival nears its end, ScreenRant has suggested five K-pop acts as potential headliners for next year. The list published on April 19, 2025, ranked BTS at number one.

The 2025 festival, which began on April 11, was graced by popular names like T-Pain, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Charlie XCX. K-pop acts like Enhypen (making its debut at Coachella) and solo acts by BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa also performed at the festival.

While the current performers were well-loved by the fans and critics alike, many took a trip down memory lane by recalling past acts at the festival, especially the K-pop acts like Le Sserafim and ATEEZ. Here are the five K-pop acts that ScreenRant suggests could headline the 2026 Coachella.

K-pop acts that could headline Coachella 2026, as listed by ScreenRant

1) BTS

K-pop group BTS (Image via Getty)

BTS is heading for a reunion this year, with all the members coming back from the military by the end of June 2025. Despite Hybe's top officials not confirming news about a comeback this year by the group, at least the members will be together after a long break. According to ScreenRant, "...a BTS headline slot is well overdue."

Currently, members Jin and j-hope are the only two members who have been discharged from the military. Both have begun pursuing their solo activities with new music, fashion show appearances, reality TV shows, and concert tours.

BTS Jin made a surprise appearance at the Coldplay concert in Seoul on April 19, 2025. In 2021, BTS and Coldplay collaborated on the song My Universe from the British band's album Music of the Spheres.

2) ATEEZ

K-pop group ATEEZ (Image via Instagram/@ateez_official_)

ATEEZ made its Coachella debut in April 2024. From group leader Hongjoon's speech charting the group's journey up to Coachella to the group's electrifying performance of its hit tracks like Say My Name, ARRIBA, HALA HALA, among others, have remained some of the most memorable performances from the music festival last year.

The group is yet to announce a comeback in 2025. Its last release was the November 2024 EP Golden Hour Part 2. ATEEZ will next embark on a world tour titled In Your Fantasy' in July with a two-day maiden performance in South Korea, followed by a slew of performances across North America and Asia, bringing the tour to a conclusion in October later this year.

3) aespa

K-pop group aespa (Image via Instagram/@smtown)

SM Entertainment's girl group aespa debuted in 2020 and grabbed attention with its unique mix of human idols and virtual avatars. The group created its lore of Black Mamba with each release and has since released several chart-topping numbers like Supernova, Armageddon, Whiplash, among others.

On an individual level, the members have been actively creating their stronghold in the industry. From chart-topping numbers to stunning collaborations, the members of aespa have carved a space for themselves in the Korean music industry.

4) BIGBANG

G-Dragon, Daesung and Taeyang of BigBang (Images via Instagram/@fanplusonedotcom and @d_lable_official and X/@realtaeyang)

2025 can be deemed the renaissance of the veteran K-pop group BIGBANG. The members have been keeping themselves busy with their solo ventures. This includes T.O.P gaining positive support from the netizens following his role in Squid Game season 2, G-Dragon making a stunning comeback with a slew of activities, and Daesung officially releasing his first mini-album.

In addition, G-Dragon brought Daesung and Taeyang for the song Home Sweet Home. The fans loved the mini BIGBANG reunion at G-Dragon's concert in March this year, and it made them hopeful that perhaps a BIGBANG reunion is on the horizon. The group has cultivated a loyal fan base since its debut, and it continues to receive support from the VIPs (fandom name).

5) SHINee's Taemin

SHINee member Taemin (Image via Instagram/@xoalsox)

K-pop group SHINee's members have carved a unique fan base for themselves with their solo activities. Taemin, in particular, has jumped out of his image as a member of a group to create a niche for himself.

From chart-topping numbers like Move, Advice, and Idea to sultry performances at concerts and award shows, Taemin knows how to captivate his audience. His headlining act at a music festival like Coachella will certainly bring fans together from beyond the realms of his fan communities.

K-pop is being increasingly noticed by Western communities, in addition to its expanding popularity across the globe. Coachella has been increasingly keeping K-pop acts in its lineup with notable names like 2NE1, BLACKPINK, and Le Sserafim on its roster. With recognition at the Grammys and performing at the Oscars, these Korean music artists have come a long way.

