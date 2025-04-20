Crushology 101 episodes 3 & 4 recap: Jae-yeol's surprise drunken love confession adds a new twist to the plot

Episodes 3 & 4 of Crushology 101 premiered on April 18 & 19, respectively. The series cast members include Roh Jeong-eui, Kim Hyun-jin, Lee Chae-min, Kim Min-chul, Jo Joon-young, and Hong Min-gi.

Ad

The latest episodes take the story ahead with Jae-yeol and Ji-won's intensified feelings towards Bunny. The love square that Bunny has found herself in is changed to a love triangle, thanks to the revelation of Sculptor J's true colors.

In these two episodes, Bunny's feelings towards Jae-yeol begin to change as he begins to warm up to her by offering her help and looking after her.

What happened in Crushology 101 episode 3?

Ad

Trending

At the end of episode 2 of Crushology 101, Jae-yeol comes up to Bunny and tells her that he will have to see her again. He changes his words by adding that his shirt is still with Bunny, hence he will have to see her again.

Bunny hands over his shirt and bids him farewell, but he is not happy about it. His application in a competition, that viewers earlier saw he was preparing for when Bunny broke his tablet, is finally accepted. His team is allotted an office space to develop the content.

Ad

As fate would have it, Bunny and Jae-yeol end up on the Student Council as their respective department's representatives. Jae-yeol challenges Bunny to get the elusive Sculptor J for the council's alumnus interview.

That night, the council meets over dinner. After everyone leaves, only Jae-yeol and Bunny remain. Jae-yeol pulls Bunny away from the roadside, but the car ends up splashing water, and Bunny's clothes are drenched. The moment becomes very comic, and Bunny is annoyed at Jae-yeol.

Ad

She succeeds, much to Jae-yeol's jealousy. Sculptor J is friendly with Bunny, which adds to Jae-yeol's jealousy. The interview is filmed well, and afterwards, Bunny and Jae-yeol find themselves locked up in a storage room.

Bunny is caught in an awkward situation as she has to go to the washroom urgently, but the door won't open. Jae-yeol breaks open the door's latch, thus saving Bunny from embarrassment. The next day, Bunny is invited by J to his studio. Jae-yeol, whose office is next door, makes every attempt to interfere with J and Bunny's time.

Ad

Sculptor J and Bunny in Crushology 101 (Image via Instagram.com/mbcdrama_now)

Soon after, while Jae-yeol is editing the video interview, he hears Sculptor J talk to a woman. Jae-yeol warns Bunny against taking ahead with Sculptor J without giving any reason, which angers Bunny. Jae-yeol enlists Ji-won's help to keep Bunny away from J.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ji-won and Bunny continue with their classes, with Ji-won occasionally helping Bunny out, as usual. He also enlists Bunny's help to pick a camera for his sister as a gift. A new character, by the name of Sparkle, is introduced. Sparkle is Dong-ha's new two-wheeler. The Vespa-like scooter is all pink and sparkly, akin to its name. Dong-ha continues to charm Bunny's friend at every chance he gets.

What happened in Crushology 101 episode 4?

Ad

In episode 4 of Crushology 101, it is revealed that Sculptor J is not much of nice a guy as he seems to be. Jae-yeol, who was privy to J's private conversation with an unknown female, enlists Ji-won's help.

Then, with a surprising turn of events, Bunny finds herself at J's exhibition. She goes to wish him, but sees him getting intimate with another woman. She is heartbroken, and lashes out at J in front of all the guests. As a result, J's misadventures with female college students come to light. Ji-won's family's Chaon Foundation cuts off J's scholarship as well. Thus, J is seemingly removed from the picture.

Ad

Jae-yeol and Ji-won remain as two contenders for Bunny's affection. Bunny's best friends try to match her up with Ji-won or Jae-yeol, but she dismisses both of them as someone who sees her as a college junior. After the showdown with J, Jae-yeol continues to be worried about Bunny but does not approach her about it.

Jae-yeol and Ji-won in Crushology 101 (Image via Instagram.com/@mbcdrama_now)

His earlier application for a video is approved, and his team begins preparations for filming. Bunny and Ji-won visit Jae-yeol while filming, but leave soon after. Jae-yeol notices them leaving but continues with his work.

Ad

At the end of episode 4 of Crushology 101, this time it is Jae-yeol who gets drunk and gets all cute with Bunny. A short flashback reveals that he used to like Bunny way before he met on the campus of Yein University (that was shown at the start of episode 1). His drunken confession to Bunny at the end of episode 4 set the story in a new direction.

In the teaser of episode 5 of Crushology 101, Jae-yeol tries to get close to Bunny, who is surprised by his confession. Ji-won gets protective towards Bunny and warns Jae-yeol against messing with her.

Ad

Crushology 101 episodes 3 & 4 review

Ad

Crushology 101 episodes 3 & 4 set the story well for the forthcoming episodes. With Sculptor J out of the picture, the stage is now set for Bani's third potential love interest, Jin Hyeon-o (played by Hong Min-ki), to make an appearance.

The drama continues with sweet romance tropes and pastel-tinged frames; however, one cannot help but feel that the story, the tropes, and the characters are somewhat outdated.

Bunny's character, while all sweet and loving, is a strong one in most aspects. She can carry heavy loads all by herself, make her own decisions, and excel in her academics, but when it comes to boys and romance, it seems as if the lady lacks understanding.

Ad

Jae-yeol and Ji-won's characters help, which is appreciated in safeguarding Bunny against Sculptor J, but it feels less like help because Bunny is kept in the dark, and they take matters into their own hands.

Episode 5 of Crushology 101 starring Roh Jaeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, and Cho Jun-young will air on April 25, whereas episode 6 will air on April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More