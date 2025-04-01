Heo's Diner episodes 3 & 4 recap: Gyun’s accidental journey from the police station to running Eun-sil’s restaurant

In the latest installment of Heo's Diner, episodes 3 and 4, viewers are treated to a captivating blend of humor, culinary artistry, and deepening relationships, further enriching the narrative of this time-traveling romantic comedy. The new episodes were released on March 31 and April 1, 2025.

The series, which premiered on March 24, 2025, follows Heo Gyun (EXO's Xiumin), a renowned Joseon-era writer who unexpectedly finds himself in modern-day Seoul, where he partners with Bong Eun-sil (Choo So-jun aka WJSN's Exy) to run a humble eatery.

In episode 3, Heo Gyun saves Eun-sil's mother and gets her admitted to the hospital. The police arrest him as a suspect, and Gyun ends up spending one night in jail. Eun-si realizes that Gyun actually saved her mother and changes her testimony. The police set him free, but Gyun has a new worry: he has nowhere to go and hasn't eaten in over 24 hours.

In Heo's Diner episode 4, Gyun and Eun-sil make a pact to run her mother's diner and turn it into a profitable business. After a long day of convincing him and spending money on Gyun's clothes and food, he agrees to cook for Eun-sil. Meanwhile, Lee Hyeok (Lee Sae-on) is livid to see Eun-sil running the diner opposite his fine-dining restaurant.

Heo's Diner episode 3: Gyun faces more challenges to fit into the 21st-century Joseon

In Heo's Diner episode 3, Heo Gyun continues to acclimate to the world around him, combining humor and emotion.

The dynamic between Heo Gyun (EXO's Xiumin) and Bong Eun-sil continues to evolve, marked by their playful banter and growing mutual respect. Eun-sil, initially skeptical of Heo Gyun's unconventional methods, begins to appreciate his unique perspective and dedication.

A subplot in Heo's Diner introduces Lee Hyeok (Lee Sae-on), a celebrated modern-day chef and the youngest to earn the title of Korean Master Chef. His interest in Eun-sil's mother's diner adds a layer of intrigue, especially given his uncanny resemblance to Lee Yi-cheom, a figure from Heo Gyun's past.

This resemblance unsettles Heo Gyun, hinting at unresolved tensions and mysteries that span across time. The interactions between Heo Gyun and Lee Hyuk are charged with a mix of camaraderie and rivalry, suggesting that their relationship will be pivotal in future episodes.

Heo's Diner episode 3 shows Lee Hyeok meeting Eun-sil and trying to persuade her to sell her mother's diner. She is already worried about her mother's hospital expenses, and Lee Hyeok tries to exploit that weakness. However, Eun-sil hesitates to sign the deal.

Meanwhile, Gyun is at the police station, behind bars. The police lock him up as the prime suspect in Eun-sil's mother's accident. He tells the detective that he had seen a strange man with Eun-sil's mother before she fell from the public stairs and injured her head.

The detective investigates the entire area and checks the CCTV footage from each shop. In one clip, he sees a man accompanying Eun-sil's mother at night. The detective takes the video footage and goes to meet Eun-sil at her diner. He informs Eun-sil that he checked every CCTV footage and didn't find anything suspicious; hence, he would have to close the case as an accident.

Heo's Diner episode 3 ends by showing the detective meeting Lee Hyeok at a secret rendezvous. Lee Hyeok expresses his worry of being caught if anyone learns that the man with Eun-sil's mother was him. The detective assures Lee Hyeok that he has destroyed all evidence and closed the case.

The episode also delves into themes of identity and belonging. Heo Gyun grapples with his displacement, often expressing a longing for his own time while striving to find purpose in the present. Lee Hyeok's interest in Eun-shil's mother's diner and his involvment in her accident is yet to be revealed in upcoming episodes.

Heo's Diner episode 4: Gyun gets hired by Eun-sil for his culinary innovations

In Episode 4 of Heo's Diner, the series continues to weave its unique narrative, blending historical intrigue with contemporary challenges. This episode delves deeper into the complexities of Heo Gyun's adaptation to modern life and the evolving dynamics within the diner.

Much of the episode is spent with Heo Gyun trying to jazz up the menu of the restaurant from the depth of his understanding of traditional Joseon recipes.

The episode opens with Heo Gyun (EXO's Xiumin) being offered a job by Eun-sil. He cooks dinner for her, and Eun-sil sees a new hope in keeping her mother's diner in business. She asks Heo Gyun to cook at the diner for 3 million KRW ($2,038) per month, and she promises to provide him with food and lodging.

This convinces Gyun to agree to the deal. However, he tells her that he has a few important errands to run before he starts his job. Eun-sil then buys him new clothes, takes him to a salon, and gets him a makeover. She ends up spending a lot of money as Gyun made her spend on the expensive items. Following this, Gyun and Eun-sil go back to the diner to open shop.

After preparing enough meals to feed 50 people, they wait for their first customer to enter the diner. Meanwhile, Gyun decides to visit Lee Hyeok's fine dining restaurant right in front of their diner. He keeps wondering why he is meeting people here who look exactly the same as people he knows from his era—the Yi dynasty, which ruled Korea 500 years ago.

He takes a plate of rice cake and goes to meet Lee Hyeok to be sure if he is indeed Lee Yi-cheom from the Yi Dynasty or a different person. This is because Heo Gyun has no concept of which year he has traveled to. He is yet to comprehend that he time traveled 400 to 500 years into the future South Korea.

Meanwhile, Bong Eun-sil (Choo So-jun aka WJSN's Exy) faces her own set of challenges as she strives to modernize the diner's ambiance to attract a younger clientele. She tries to keep the diner open to earn money so that she can pay for her mother's hospital bills, as her mother is yet to regain consciousness.

Heo's Diner episode 4 also delves into Heo Gyun's personal journey as he reflects on his past life and the loved ones he left behind. A poignant scene features Heo Gyun visiting a historical site linked to his Joseon-era existence, evoking a deep sense of nostalgia and prompting introspection about his purpose in the modern world.

Visually, Heo's Diner episode 4 maintains the series' signature aesthetic, seamlessly blending the old with the new. The cinematography captures the vibrant energy of Seoul's bustling streets juxtaposed with the intimate, warm atmosphere of the diner. Close-up shots of culinary creations continue to tantalize viewers, emphasizing the show's celebration of food as a cultural bridge.

Heo's Diner episodes 5 and 6 will be released on April 7 and 8, 2025.

