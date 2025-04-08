Heo's Diner episodes 5 & 6 recap: Lee Hyeok conspires against Heo Gyun and Eun-sil’s restaurant

In the latest installment of the fantasy rom-com Heo's Diner, episode 5, Heo Gyun (EXO's Xiumin) runs the diner with Eun-sil (Exy) and learns more about modern Seoul. This episode was aired on April 7, 2025, and intricately weaves themes of trust, ambition, and the clash between past and present, offering viewers a rich narrative experience.

Ad

Episode 6, which was aired on April 8, highlights Lee Hyeok's deepening conspiracy to shut down Eun-sil's mother's diner. However, due to Gyun's impeccable cooking skills, the diner starts to gain popularity among customers.

Both episodes highlight Lee Hyeok's disdain and indifference towards everyone. He is shown as a person who would ruin anyone's life, reputation, and even their livelihood to save his business.

The character carries heavy similarities with Lee Yi-cheom from the Joseon dynasty, who used to be Gyun's friend and the king's trusted advisor. However, it was Lee Yi-cheom who sent an assassin after Gyun to kill him, and as Gyun tried to escape the assassin, he travelled 400 years into the future (episode 1).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heo's Diner episode 5: With Gyun's help and cooking, Eun-sil's mother's restaurant opens up again

Heo Gyun (portrayed by EXO's Xiumin), the esteemed Joseon-era writer known for his progressive ideas, continues to grapple with the stark contrasts of contemporary society. His traditional values and perceptions are frequently challenged, leading to moments of introspection and growth.

Heo's Diner episode 5 also sheds light on Bong Eun-sil (played by WJSN's Exy), the spirited daughter of a homestyle restaurant owner. Eun-sil's initial skepticism towards Heo Gyun begins to wane as she witnesses his genuine passion for cooking and unwavering commitment to the restaurant.

Ad

This gradual shift in her demeanor adds depth to her character, highlighting her capacity for empathy and understanding.

A significant portion of the narrative focuses on the burgeoning rivalry between Heo Gyun and Lee Hyeok (Lee Sae-on), the youngest individual to earn the title of Korean Master Chef.

Lee Hyeok's curiosity about Gyun's cooking skills evolves into a palpable tension, especially as Heo's Diner starts to gain popularity among customers. He starts to employ nasty and below-the-belt methods to get Eun-sil and Gyun's diner to shut down.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gyun still thinks that Lee Hyeok is the same person as Lee Yi-cheom from his era (400 years ago). Since it has been a few days since Gyun arrived in 2025 Seoul from the Joseon era, he is still trying to understand where he is and the identities of the people resembling certain individuals from his past life.

Heo's Diner episode 5 is punctuated with moments of levity and warmth, particularly in the interactions between Heo Gyun and Eun-sil. Their camaraderie is evident in scenes where they collaborate on new recipes, blending traditional Joseon flavors with modern culinary techniques.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heo's Diner episode 6: Lee Hyeok's conspiracy against Gyun and Eun-sil deepens with every passing minute

In episode 6 of Heo's Diner, Gyun uses his photographic memory and keen aesthetic sense to prepare unique meals, such as the hot handmade tofu bowls. Meanwhile, Bong Eun-sil starts to develop romantic feelings for Gyun, but she is unaware of her own feelings at the moment.

Ad

Similarly, Gyun has started to take a liking towards her but realizes that he has to return to his own era, which is 400 years in the past, and hence, he cannot waste his time falling for someone from the future.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyeok asks the police detective to send an imposter to Eun-sil's diner and shut it down. The detective sends a man who creates a ruckus at the diner and accuses Gyun and Eun-sil of cooking with poor hygiene. The man throws the bowl of gukbap (soup) in front of other customers and claims that he found a cockroach in his meal.

Ad

He pushes Eun-sil, which infuriates Gyun, and he starts a fight with the man. The diner closes for the day as every customer leaves. Gyun and Eun-sil get into an argument where he tries to convince her that the man was lying about the food. But Eun-sil just wants to get over the situation and asks him to make another batch of gukbap.

Gyun blames her, stating she has been using his skills for monetary benefit, and Eun-sil angrily replies that in this generation, money is more important than everything else. Gyun walks out of the diner after throwing his apron and goes for a walk to cool himself.

Ad

Meanwhile, Heo's Diner episode 6 shows Mi-sol planning to get revenge on Lee Hyeok as he defamed her to save his restaurant. She plans to hit Lee Hyeok with her car, but Eun-sil and Gyun accidentally get in her way and her plan fails. Gyun and Eun-sil take Mi-sol to their place and learns that she didn't really intend to hit Lee Hyeok with her car.

Mi-sol tells Gyun and Eun-sil how Lee Hyeok called the paparazzi earlier and pinned his restaurant's failed promotion on her. Since she is a famous actress, the reporters published negative articles about Mi-sol and alleged that she has an eating disorder.

Ad

Heo's Diner episode 6 ends with Lee Hyeok setting a meeting with Gyun. He offers Gyun a job at his restaurant and asks him to leave Eun-sil's diner. Before striking his deal, Lee Hyeok makes Gyun drink alcohol, which makes the latter a little unwell.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heo's Diner episodes 7 and 8 will be aired on April 14 and 15, 2025, on tvN, Wavve, and MBN Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More