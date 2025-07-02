"It's different for every member"- j-hope opens up about teaching dance to BTS members and guiding Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin through trainee life

On July 1, 2025, Teen Vogue released a YouTube interview titled “BTS' j-hope Remembers His Firsts.” The rapper-dancer offered a look into his role during the group’s trainee days. j-hope is known for his dance skills and leadership in BTS. He recalled how teaching and supporting each member was a unique experience.

He mentioned that he has assisted and helped all the members in dance at one point. However, the moments that stayed with him the most were with Jungkook, Taehyung (V), and Jimin. When asked about his first time teaching, he said,

"Taught dance to bts members, but it's different for every member. when jungkook first arrived, i taught him the rules of our dorm. Same with V, too. As for Jimin, i met him at the bus stop when he arrived in Seoul from Busan for the first time. i remember telling him about what it's like to be a trainee as we talked together."

He shared that when Jungkook first joined the label, he was the one to tell him the rules of their dorm. He also helped the maknae adjust to the trainee lifestyle. The same applied to Taehyung.

He also shared that when Jimin first arrived in Seoul from Busan, he met him at a bus stop. He dished on what it was like to be a trainee.

When it came to Jin, the oldest member of the group, j-hope confessed that he didn’t feel comfortable giving him direct instructions, despite having joined the company before him. Nevertheless, he did lend a hand in helping Jin grasp the finer details of how everything operated.

He also recognized that he got a lot of support from RM and SUGA during those early days. He continued,

"Since Jin is older than me, i felt like i couldn't really teach him the rules even though i joined before him. so i remember going over those little details with them. I got a lot of help from RM and Suga. Overall, I helped the members a lot with their dance."

j-hope is known for his bright and upbeat personality. However, his approach during rehearsals is very different. Members often said that he becomes strict and precise when it comes to choreography. They even joke that they try to avoid making eye contact with him during rehearsals if they make a mistake.

j-hope’s solo journey after military discharge, music achievements, and fashion

j-hope has been busy with his solo tour and public appearances following his military discharge. He recently attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. He was there as a brand ambassador dressed in a silver-detailed suit and pink accessories.

On the music front, his latest digital single Killin’ It Girl featuring GloRilla, continues to perform well globally. It recently charted for the second consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 90.

j-hope also completed his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. It reportedly drew more than 520,000 fans across 16 cities. The final concert became a standout moment as all BTS members showed up together. It marked their first group appearance after completing military service.

His upcoming solo performance is scheduled for Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13. He is reported to deliver a 90-minute set on the main stage.

Meanwhile, BTS has officially announced plans to return with a new group album in spring 2026 in their Weverse live on July 1, 2025. The members mentioned that they will begin recording music in the U.S. this month.

