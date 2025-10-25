Love in the Clouds ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Ji Bozai & Ming Yi get their happily ever after?

On Saturday, October 25, the final episode of the Chinese drama series, Love in the Clouds, landed on the internet, intriguing many fans and netizens about the union of Ji Bozai and Ming Yi. According to the final episode, Ji Bozai and Ming Yi survive the power struggles around them and escape to mortal life to continue their love life in a more peaceful sense.For those who are not aware, Love in the Clouds is a Chinese drama series that debuted on October 8, 2025, on Netflix, Youku, and Viki. The series released a new episode every day, and after 36 episodes, the finale was conclusively released on October 25. The show's plot is also adapted from the Chinese web novel under the same name, written by Bai Lu Cheng Shuang. The following article will unveil more about the events that took place in the 36 episodes of Love in the Clouds, what led to the ending, and will also explore the possibilities of a second season renewal for the same.Love in the Clouds: Ji Bozai and Ming Yi's reunion, the destruction of Six Realm corruption, and moreLove in the Clouds is a historical fantasy romance series starring Hou Ming Hao and Lu Yu Xiao. The show, Love in the Clouds, kicks off with the ex-convict, Ji Bozai, and the cold warrior goddess, Ming Yi, engaging in a Qingyum Tournament, which Ming Yi unexpectedly loses. She soon suspects that someone is out to take her down, and also discovers that she was secretly poisoned.To both find a cure and take her revenge, she disguises herself as a dancer and joins the inner orbit of Ji Bozai. However, Ji Bozai soon becomes suspicious of Ming Yi and her intentions. Instead of exposing her, he plays with her, which leads to a rivalry between the two. On the other hand, the audience is also introduced to the Six Realms, which is ruled by a group of conservative elders.As the plot uncovers more about the unknown sides of Ji Bozai's past as an ex-convict and Ming Yi's unknown origins, the goddess is also pressured by time as her poisoning begins to eat on her vitality. Additionally, we are also introduced to The Golden Millet Dream, the only cure that can reverse Ming Yi's curse.While Ji Bozai and Ming Yi hunt around to find all the required ingredients for The Golden Millet Dream, the council of elders is also hunting for the same to enslave the cultivators. The Golden Millet Dream is an ancient dual-state cure, and whoever ingests it enters a dream-realm which lasts up to one night. However, it is known to be equivalent to a lifetime experience.In the dream, the person who ingests it is expected to relive all the possible versions of their choices, and if they wake up with their mind still intact, the poison is purged out, and it also stabilizes their core. However, if they fail to wake up intact, their body dies, and their soul continues to linger in illusion. Therefore, the council of elders wanted to take control of the lower realms.This was initially caused due to a war between the people of the realms. While all the realms are expected to maintain equality and peace, the council of elders wanted to introduce hierarchy, which the lower realms rejected. This led the council of elders to believe that cultivators cannot have free will, since it might lead to another war.The conclusion they built to achieve cosmic stability between the six realms is to remove choice from those who are capable of altering reality, which can be achieved through the Golden Millet Dream, if the cultivator ingests it under the control of the council of elders. On the other hand, the relationship between Ji Bozai and Ming Yi softens.Though they wished to maintain the enemy arc between them, love blossoms between them, helping them sacrifice for one another. The council of elders later reeled in Ji Bozai and demonized him to take advantage of his soul-refining process, a forbidden technique that absorbs stray spirit energy into a single vessel. At one point, he also used a vessel to absorb several beats to protect others from the council of elders' corruption.At this point, Ming Yi comes clean about her identity, and a new layer of trust is formed between her and Ji Bozai. With their combined energy, they uncover the council of elders' corruption to exploit the Golden Millet Dream. Therefore, Ji Bozai publicly exposes the corruption and their intention to manipulate the realms. To put an end to the threat created by the ongoing corruption, Ming Yi and Ji Bozai team up.For one last time, Ji Bozai performs the Great Soul-refinement and starts to refine and absorb the remaining beast energy. However, instead of losing himself to his demonized state, he fights back and regains himself, with the help of Ming Yi, who ingested the Golden Millet Dream. She guides him in the Dream Realm while controlling the dream from the physical realm.Ming Yi prevents the council of elders from taking control of his mind and connects her consciousness with that of Ji Bozai. As she helps his heart beat back to his normal rate, she asks him to remember her if she had forgotten him. Ultimately, the love between Ming Yi and Ji Bozai stabilizes him. They both survive the event, and the corruption is revealed, thereby leading to the banishment of the council of elders.The Love in the Clouds finale expresses the two's intention to leave the central power struggles and to live a more private and peaceful life. The couple enters a mortal life, and the six realms are stabilized.Love in the Clouds Season 2 possibilities exploredAs of yet, there has been no official announcement regarding a second season renewal of the Chinese drama series, Love in the Clouds. However, there could be a few indicators that might suggest or call for a second season. The mirror of clouds that Ming Yi shatters to stabilize Ji Bozai's soul refining pieces, scattering the Golden Millet elixir into the six realms.This might affect others with false memories, and if it falls into the wrong hands, it might be used to create an elixir to control the masses. On the other hand, the new council for the realms could also lead to similar schemes and malicious usage that were performed by the council of elders. Moreover, there could also be unknown residues of the ritual performed by Ji Bozai and Ming Yi.Ji Bozai, who is no longer fully human, has entered mortal life. This contradiction, along with the countless souls he absorbed haunting him, could lead to more stories for a second season of Love in the Clouds. The audience is also yet to learn about the true origin and the story behind Ming Yi, leading to more season 2 possibilities for Love in the Clouds.Regardless, fans and netizens have been consistently discussing Love in the Clouds, its finale, and all other events that were tied together in the last episode.