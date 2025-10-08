7 fantasy K-dramas to watch if you loved ‘Genie, Make a Wish’

After Black Knight (2023), the newly released Genie, Make a Wish is the latest Netflix series starring Kim Woo-bin in the lead. In the show, containing 13 episodes in total, Woo-bin plays a genie named Iblis. Awakened after a thousand years, he comes across Bae Suzy's Ki Ka-young. Interestingly enough, he had been waiting for Ka-young's soul to reincarnate for years so that he could take his revenge.

But like most K-dramas, there are several twists in Genie, Make a Wish that make it hard for Iblis to follow through on his intentions as planned. The show has found many takers because of the chemistry between its leads and the emotional narrative that explores love and human values. Genie, Make a Wish also boasts of several guest appearances, including Song Hye-kyo and Daniel Henney.

Viewers who loved Genie, Make a Wish should check out the K-dramas mentioned on this list that fuse fantasy, romance and comedy.

My Demon and six other fantasy K-dramas like Genie, Make a Wish that are truly magical and addictive

1) Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016)

Fans of Genie, Make a Wish shouldn't miss out on this entertaining, star-studded K-drama (Image via tvN)

Like Genie, Make a Wish, the male lead in this fantasy K-drama has also been around for ages. Containing a total of 16 episodes and three specials, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God stars Gong Yoo as Kim Shin, a decorated military general cursed by the Almighty. He becomes an immortal goblin who helps deserving people in need.

Kim Shin can only be killed by the Goblin's bride, who just happens to be Kim Go-eun's Ji Eun-tak, a kind high school student with a tragic life. Sometimes fantasy K-dramas have too many subplots that distract the viewer, but Guardian: The Lonely and Great God never loses sight of its main message and manages to tie up all the loose ends for a satisfying finale.

Where to watch: Guardian: The Lonely and Great God can be viewed on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Viki.

2) The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)

Jun Ji-hyun's portrayal in this show received high praise from fans (Image via SBS TV)

The Legend of the Blue Sea, like Genie, Make a Wish, brings a folklore favorite to life. Jun Ji-hyun plays a mermaid named Shim Cheong. After being helped by Lee Min-ho's Heo Joon-jae, a con artist, she decides to follow him to the human world. Even though it isn't easy to blend in, Shim Cheong is determined to make it work, especially after she starts to develop feelings for Heo Joon-jae.

The show weaves in two parallel stories, and does so without overcomplicating it, so that it is easy to keep track. Like the main characters in Genie, Make a Wish, Shim Cheong and Heo Joon-jae aren't fawning over each other from the first meeting. But different experiences and interactions bring them closer together. This gradual build-up will appeal to romantics fond of the "opposites attract" trope.

Where to watch: The Legend of the Blue Sea is available on Hulu, Viki, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

3) The Bride of Habaek (2017)

Nam Joo-hyuk's Ha-baek is as charming as Genie, Make a Wish's Iblis (Image via tvN)

Similar to Iblis in Genie, Make a Wish, the male protagonist of this fantasy K-drama possesses cool powers. Nam Joo-hyuk's Lord Ha-baek is the god of the Land of Water. He travels to Earth to find a magical stone and seeks aid from Shin Se-Kyung's Yoon So-ah, the only remaining descendant from a family fated to serve him. But things become complicated when she refuses to believe him.

Containing 16 episodes, The Bride of Habaek combines the butterflies of an unlikely romance and the thrill of an exciting once-in-a-lifetime adventure. In Genie, Make a Wish, Iblis and Ka-young grow as a result of their interactions, and the same is the case with Ha-baek and So-ah. The show also boasts good special effects, especially during the scenes wherein Ha-baek uses his powers.

Where to watch: The Bride of Habaek can be streamed on Prime Video, Netflix and Viki.

4) Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

Lee Dong-wook fans wouldn't want to miss out on this romantic K-drama (Image via tvN)

Genie, Make a Wish is enjoyable to watch because there are several superhuman characters who add a sense of mystery and charm to the overall plot. The same is the case with Tale of the Nine Tailed, containing 16 episodes.

Lee Dong-wook's Lee Yeon is a mythical creature who stops evil supernatural beings from bringing harm to the mortal world. He has also been waiting for the reincarnation of his lost love. His life gets fairly complicated when he is caught in action by Jo Bo-ah's Nam Ji-ah, a smart and persistent producer at TVC Station.

Given that romance is integral to the story, the chemistry between the leads is on point, but the real highlight has to be the side characters, specifically Kim Bum's Lee Rang and Kim Yong-ji's Ki Yu-ri, who make a big impact even with limited screen time. There is another season titled Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 (2023), which serves as a prequel.

Where to watch: Tale of the Nine Tailed can be viewed on Netflix, Viki and Prime Video.

5) My Roommate Is a Gumiho (2021)

This fantasy K-drama, like Genie, Make a Wish, boasts likable characters and humorous dialogue (Image via tvN)

Like Genie, Make a Wish, My Roommate Is a Gumiho explores the evolving relationship between a human woman and a mysterious man with unusual powers and abilities. Containing 16 episodes, My Roommate Is a Gumiho stars Jang Ki-yong and Lee Hye-ri in the lead.

Ki-yong's Shin Woo-yeo is a 999-year-old gumiho who wants to become a human, but fate throws a wrench in his plans when Hye-ri's Lee Dam accidentally swallows a fox bead.

Similar to Genie, Make a Wish, My Roommate Is a Gumiho thrives on endearing main and well-developed side characters. It is no secret that there are several fantasy K-dramas that focus on gumiho, and they tend to feel a bit similar. Fortunately, My Roommate Is a Gumiho is able to present a refreshing story that is elevated with witty dialogue.

Where to watch: My Roommate Is a Gumiho is available for streaming on Viki and Prime Video.

6) Doom at Your Service (2021)

The talented leads carry the narrative with ease (Image via tvN)

The tug-of-war between the leads in Genie, Make a Wish is what makes it so enjoyable to watch. Doom at Your Service boasts a similar vibe. Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk star in this fantasy K-drama containing a total of 16 episodes.

Bo-young plays Tak Dong-kyung, a web novel editor who is diagnosed with a brain tumour. Out of frustration, she wishes for the destruction of the world, which catches the attention of Seo In-guk's Myeolmang, a messenger between gods and humans, who also wants the end the world, for his own reasons.

Like Genie, Make a Wish, Doom at Your Service also suffers from some unavoidable clichés but still manages to keep the audience entertained with funny interactions and shocking revelations.

Where to watch: Doom at Your Service is available on Netflix, Viki and Prime Video.

7) My Demon (2023)

Viewers can't help rooting for the lead couple because they complement each other so well (Image via SBS TV)

The leads in Genie, Make a Wish aren't perfect. They have flaws, but they are still endearing in their own ways. This is something they have in common with the main characters of My Demon, which contains 16 episodes.

Kim Yoo-jung plays Do Do-hee, who lost her parents at a young age. She was then adopted by the chairwoman of Mirae Group. Eventually, she secures her own place in the conglomerate, but she has many adversaries. Song Kang's Jeong Gu-won is a 200-year-old demon who mysteriously loses his powers. The two of them enter into a contract marriage to help each other.

My Demon, similar to Genie, Make a Wish, explores a sizzling romance between two strong-willed personalities who clash at first but learn to care for each other with time.

Where to watch: My Demon can be streamed on Netflix.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Genie, Make a Wish should continue their journey into the world of magic and mystery with these well-made fantasy K-dramas.

