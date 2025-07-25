Marry My Husband: Japan ending and season 2 renewal possibilities explained — Did Wataru and Misa get their happily ever after?

On July 25, 2025, Amazon Prime Video released the final two episodes, 9 and 10, of Marry My Husband: Japan. The ending closes the story of Kanbe Misa (played by Koshiba Fuka), a woman who rewrites her fate after betrayal and death.Once sidelined in her own life, she wakes up ten years earlier after being killed by the people she trusted most — her husband Hirano Tomoya (Yokoyama Yu) and best friend Esaka Reina (Shiraishi Sei).With time reset, Misa turns the tables by pushing them to marry each other. However, plans shift when her company’s director, Suzuki Wataru (Satoh Takeru), steps in and changes everything. In the final episodes of Marry My Husband: Japan, Wataru and Misa finally find their happy ending, overcoming every obstacle.Marry My Husband: Japan episode 9 — Can Misa save Wataru from his planned death?A still from Marry My Husband: Japan (Image via Amazon Prime Video)Marry My Husband: Japan episode 9 starts with Misa receiving a call from Mrs. Sumiyoshi, asking her to drop by the hospital. When Misa arrives with Miku, Sumiyoshi reveals she’s scheduled for surgery, and Wataru has visited earlier to arrange advanced treatment.Soon after, Miku gets a call from Yuto. He shares that Wataru met him earlier in the morning and handed over his bankbook, instructing him to give it to Misa if something happens. He also asked Yuto to keep an eye on Reina. On the other hand, Wataru rents a car in Toyama after landing at Kitokito Airport. He contacts Tomoya, who is with his hospitalized mother, asking him to come to Toyama.Back home, Miku and Misa access Wataru’s laptop and find a timeline he has built, listing key incidents like Reina and Tomoya’s charges, his accident, and more. That is when Misa realizes Wataru’s return isn't random.Meanwhile, Wataru then visits Misa’s family grave, telling her late relatives that she’s now safe. Tomoya soon appears, and Wataru takes him for a drive that almost ends in disaster. Just in time, Misa intervenes, stopping the car from crashing.She confronts Wataru, asking if he had already died once. He confirms that after a fatal crash, he met her father in a taxi, who offered him guidance and transported him back to 2015. Wataru says that he missed his chance to save her the first time, but won’t again. Misa, in tears, says he belongs in this life with her.Elsewhere, Reina takes Misa’s grandmother to a remote snowy forest in Toyama. When Miku informs Misa, she and Wataru rush to find them. Wataru locates the grandmother, while Misa and Reina come face to face. However, after a tense moment, Reina walks away instead of attacking her.A still from Marry My Husband: Japan (Image via Amazon Prime Video)Soon after, Reina confronts Tomoya. His mother accuses Reina of attacking her. Tomoya plans to kill Reina, but she sabotages his brakes before he can act. While driving, she calls and confesses everything. Realizing he’s in trouble, he dials Misa to apologize, just before crashing.Marry My Husband: Japan episode 10 — Will Reina's plans be exposed, and will Misa and Wataru finally have a happy ending?In the next episode of Marry My Husband: Japan, Tomoya is in critical care. Next, Reina contacts Wataru, asking to see Misa one last time before turning herself in. At home, Misa invites Wataru to attend a Mamekame-dou owner’s funeral, but he declines due to his busy schedule and tells her to go with Miku.At the ceremony, Misa runs into Tomita, who claims to be from her office. Wataru, suspicious, learns Tomita doesn’t work at wagashi. He rushes to find Misa but runs into Reina first. Disguised as a waitress, Reina threatens him that if he disobeys, he’ll never see Misa again.A still from Marry My Husband: Japan (Image via Amazon Prime Video)She stabs him during their drive. Meanwhile, Tomita kidnaps Misa and takes her to Dreamland amusement park. She’s trapped in a Ferris wheel cabin opposite Reina. They confront their past. Misa admits how Reina made her feel for years. When Reina attempts to kill her, she slips instead — Misa saves her.Overwhelmed with guilt, Reina jumps from the ride, ending her life. Wataru arrives just in time to help land Misa safely, but he collapses from blood loss. At the hospital, doctors fear the worst. As Wataru drops, Tomoya dies, implying that fate has chosen a substitute, and Wataru lives.The final scenes show Wataru’s recovery. Misa, Miku, and Yuto celebrate both his survival and Mrs. Sumiyoshi’s recovery. There, Miku musters the courage to confess to Yuto, only to learn he’s moving to France for five years and closing his Tokyo café.A still from Marry My Husband: Japan (Image via Amazon Prime Video)Misa and Wataru begin enjoying peaceful days, watching sports and spending quality time. Misa, on the other hand, joins Mamekame-dou, quitting her company to help the old lady. In the final scene, Misa and Wataru head off to a quiet spot.On the way, they see her father driving a taxi. In Marry My Husband: Japan's finale, Misa proposes to Wataru when they arrive. He surprises her with a ring, saying he was about to do the same. The two kiss, closing the story with love and rewritten destiny.Could Marry My Husband: Japan return for another season?A follow-up season for Marry My Husband: Japan seems unlikely. The main arc, centered on Misa’s journey, has reached its natural close. Once stuck in a loveless marriage with Tomoya, she now moves forward with Wataru, finding peace and purpose.With Reina no longer alive, the central conflict loses its weight as her manipulations can no longer affect the story. Tomoya is also gone, having died in Wataru’s place. With this, all open ends have been affixed.The core narrative was built around Misa rewriting her fate, and that mission is now complete. Though her father appeared briefly in the finale, still driving a taxi, his role remained unclear. Despite being presumed dead, his sudden return was never addressed. The moment felt more like a symbolic nod than a lead-in for another season.All 10 episodes of Marry My Husband: Japan are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.