My Lovely Journey ending explained & Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Yeo-reum accept Yeon-Seok’s love?

Channel A aired the last two episodes of My Lovely Journey season 1 on August 30 and 31, 2025. Adapted from Mahiro Harada’s Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler, the series stars Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Jun-sang, and Kim Jae-young.

The drama follows Kang Yeo-reum, a former idol who steps away from fame to take on substitute travel assignments. While carrying out trips on behalf of others, she uncovers their untold stories and, in the process, discovers new perspectives on life, healing, and her own sense of purpose.

By the end of My Lovely Journey, Yeo-reum does not explicitly accept Yeon-seok’s love. Although he confesses that he wants to date her, Yeo-reum chooses not to rush into romance. She decides to focus on herself by rediscovering her own path, spending time with her family, and finding meaning in travel again.

My Lovely Journey episodes 9 and 10: Yeo-reum's choice, Yeon-seok's confession, and a bittersweet ending

Episode 9 of My Lovely Journey picks up from where episode 8 of My Lovely Journey left off. Yeo-reum is surprised to see Si-wan outside her home. He tells her that he wants to reconcile, admitting that he only feels at ease when he is with her; however, Yeo-reum refuses.

She thanks him for the memories they share, but explains that traveling has given her a new outlook on life. She feels transformed and wants to move forward rather than look back. She also asks him to leave, as she does not want any photos or news of them together to spread.

Si-wan leaves but insists that he still hopes to get back with her. Yeon-seok, witnessing Si-wan walking with Yeo-reum, feels disheartened.

The following day, the chairwoman’s daughter visits Yeo-reum’s agency, Ogu Entertainment, to ask about the task her late mother has assigned to Yeo-reum. Yeo-reum declines to share, saying it is confidential. Feeling helpless, the daughter asks Yeo-reum to continue her journey and reveal the secret once she has completed it.

Yeo-reum sets off for Jinju once more. Meanwhile, the Ogu Entertainment decides to release Yeo-reum’s travel footage online as a program. So Yeon-seok drives her there to record her. Together, they explore Jinju while filming Yeo-reum’s journey.

Later, Yeo-reum stays at the chairwoman’s traditional house in Jinju, while Yeon-seok lodges at a nearby guesthouse. At the house, Yeo-reum finds a locked drawer. Using a key given to her by the chairwoman’s daughter, she opens it.

Inside, she discovers a photo album filled with pictures of the chairwoman with a young boy. She assumes the chairwoman may have had an older son before her daughter. The caretaker confirms her suspicion, revealing that the chairwoman’s son is from her first marriage, while her daughter comes from her second.

With this knowledge, Yeo-reum climbs the hill toward the temple that the chairwoman has wanted her to visit. At the temple, she wonders about the chairwoman’s intentions and places the photo album before a Buddha statue while praying. Suddenly, a monk enters and begins flipping through the album.

Shocked, Yeo-reum asks him if he knows the chairwoman and learns that he is her eldest son. Yeo-reum tells him how his mother had visited him every year before she fell ill and passed away. Saddened, the monk admits he had always believed that their bond was severed long ago and breaks down crying.

Afterward, Yeo-reum returns to Seoul with Yeon-seok, feeling inspired and eager to understand the true meaning of success. On the way, Yeon-seok asks if she has rekindled her relationship with Si-wan. When she questions him, he admits it is because he wants to date her himself, making her smile.

Upon returning to Seoul, Yeo-reum sends the photo album to the chairwoman’s daughter, who is deeply moved to see a new side of her mother.

The next day, the producer of Yeo-reum’s former travel show, One Day Trip, visits the agency. He offers Yeo-reum a new project with her as the sole host. Everyone at the Ogu Entertainment is happy, and they celebrate the news.

However, trouble soon follows as reports emerge accusing Yeo-reum of interfering in Si-wan’s relationship with Eun-chae. Fans of both stars gather outside Ogu Entertainment to protest. With this tense note, My Lovely Journey episode 9 concludes.

The final episode of My Lovely Journey starts going back to the day before. Yeo-reum and O Sang-sik go through the producer’s offer for the new show. To their disappointment, they realize that despite his words, the program will not be Yeo-reum’s own. She will have a co-host, and the producers are negotiating with Cha Si-wan, her ex-boyfriend, for the role.

Si-wan informs Yeo-reum in advance and encourages her to treat it as a professional opportunity. Though reluctant, O Sang-sik eventually agrees, and Yeo-reum accepts the arrangement. Still, she feels torn, reflecting on how much joy her substitute travel work has brought her.

The following day, news breaks about Si-wan and Eun-chae’s breakup up which has her hospitalized. Reports blame Yeo-reum for disrupting her friend's relationship, and soon protests erupt outside Ogu Entertainment.

Concerned, Yeon-seok tells Yeo-reum to remain home, while O Sang-sik visits her with more troubling news. He informs her that the producers have put the new show on hold due to the scandal.

Heartbroken, Yeo-reum breaks down, asking how much longer she must endure and wait for her chance. O Sang-sik comforts her, telling her that every flower has its season and that she must hold on until hers comes.

Soon after, Yeo-reum receives a call from Eun-chae. When they meet, Eun-chae admits she is surprised Yeo-reum has come despite ignoring her calls until now. She confesses that she has watched Yeo-reum’s substitute travel series.

She even asks her to travel around Seoul on her behalf, like during their trainee days. Yeo-reum refuses but instead takes Eun-chae out for a night of revisiting their old haunts. Another former group member joins them, and the three enjoy shopping and street food together.

Later, Yeo-reum and Eun-chae stand atop a building, gazing at the Seoul skyline. Eun-chae recalls once saying she had wanted to own it, but now admits she no longer knows. She opens up about her constant anxiety and uncertainty about what success really means.

She confesses that she never feels at ease anymore. Eun-chae also clarifies that the damaging reports were her agency’s doing, not hers, and admits she has missed Yeo-reum. Overwhelmed, she breaks down in Yeo-reum’s arms.

Meanwhile, Yeon-seok discovers deleted footage from One Day Trip and Yeo-reum’s substitute travel program that makes him smile. He shows Yeo-reum the footage, pointing out how she always looks happiest when traveling, as if she is truly herself.

He also shows her a travel blog her father has started, filled with photos from their hometown, inspired by her journey, making Yeo-jeong a bit emotional.

The next day, media outlets publish photos of Yeo-reum and Eun-chae spending time together, dispelling the rumors. The producer of the travel show approaches Yeo-reum again, but this time she declines, saying she needs time. Eun-chae’s words, Yeon-seok’s support, and her father’s blog have changed her perspective.

Soon after, Ogu Entertainment announces a one-month paid break. O Sang-sik encourages all employees to travel anywhere they wish and report back. He and Yoo Ha-na use the opportunity to begin a new relationship and head to a resort together.

Yeon-seok flies to Kazakhstan, determined to write a meaningful story. He messages Yeo-reum before boarding. In reply, Yeo-reum tells him about her own plans too. She heads to visit her hometown, where her family greets her with warmth and excitement.

In the closing scene of My Lovely Journey, O Sang-sik, alone in the quiet Ogu Entertainment office. He discovers a letter from a prisoner named Lee Jong-sik, from Cheongwol prison, which surprises him. With this, My Lovely Journey episode 10 ends.

Is there a possibility of My Lovely Journey season 2?

Yes, a season 2 of My Lovely Journey is possible. In an interview with OSEN on July 29, 2025, director Kang Sol revealed that both the production team and cast are making early preparations for a follow-up.

He also shared that while the romance between Gong Seung-yeon and Kim Jae-young’s characters begins to take shape in season 1, it is expected to evolve into a defined love story in season 2.

The final scene of the series, with O Sang-sik discovering a letter from a prisoner, also hints at a potential new storyline.

All episodes of My Lovely Journey season 1 can now be streamed on Viki.

