  "Always so genuine": Fans react as CORTIS show love to BTS, j-hope, and TXT, claim they're "nothing compared to them"

“Always so genuine”: Fans react as CORTIS show love to BTS, j-hope, and TXT, claim they’re “nothing compared to them”

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 25, 2025 17:40 GMT
BTS, CORTIS, and TXT (Image via Instagram/@cortis, X/@bts_bighit, @txt_bighit)
BTS, CORTIS, and TXT (Image via Instagram/@cortis, X/@bts_bighit, @txt_bighit)

On Thursday, October 23, CORTIS's interview with Forbes Magazine was released, where the members sat down for the second-ever in-person interview. During the interview, the members talked about several things that came with their immediate fame and global popularity following their debut in August this year. Among the various things they talked about during the interview, the members also expressed their thoughts on their senior artists.

also-read-trending Trending

Given that BTS and TXT are direct seniors of CORTIS, the interview asked them if they had any pressures and expectations to be under two K-pop powerhouses. The member, Juhoon, admitted that they hold a lot of respect and admiration for the seniors, and also clarified that the pressure that comes with being their juniors is more of their responsibility, which they are happy to take upon themselves.

The members also added that BTS and TXT help them stay grounded, especially after j-hope's advice to CORTIS that they should always stay grateful for what they have and grow up with humility. Martin added that the group was nothing compared to their senior artists, and this fact helps them stay humble and genuine. Here's what Martin stated about TXT and BTS in his recent Forbes interview:

"We're nothing compared to them. To be honest, that's one thing that makes us really humble. It's not even like we try to stay humble; it's genuine from me.”

When this part of the interview reached the internet, fans and netizens couldn't help but swoon over the humble and grounded nature of the CORTIS members. People also appreciated the members for always showing their respect, gratitude, and admiration towards their senior artists and labelmates, BTS and TXT. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"I love them so much. They are really good at expressing what they really want to say, and always so genuine" said a fan
More fans and netizens reacted to CORTIS' recent comment on their senior artists, BTS and TXT, during their recent interview with Forbes magazine.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

CORTIS members talk about the pressure of having BTS and TXT as seniors, share intentions with making music, and more

In CORTIS's recent Forbes interview, the member Juhoon explained how the members feel about having BTS and TXT as their senior artists.

"To be honest, we do feel it. Our senior artists are great and capable. We really admire and respect them, but at the same time, the pressure also works like a responsibility. We are trying even harder because we're in this company. Because we're in this company, we can contribute more to the album. They actually gave us a chance to make our own music and stuff. That's really lucky for us.”
Additionally, James explained what being humble meant to him. He stated that, following j-hope's advice, the group's focus is on explaining who they are constantly through their art, which would inevitably help them stay humble. Here's what James stated:

"Personally, as an artist, if you're living life, you're gonna have something to say. You're going to keep on working and keep trying to put stuff out. As we're finding ourselves living through life, that will always be [something to work on] in this never-ending journey to be a better person or artist.”
Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to more exciting releases from the K-pop boy group, CORTIS.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
