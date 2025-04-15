"Always trying to discredit them" — Fans react as alleged media pushback met with clarity as host credits Jin for boosting Kian Bizarre B&B's success

On April 15, 2025, a reporter allegedly appeared to downplay BTS Jin's global influence on Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B press conference. As highlighted by X users, the tone of the question suggested that the show's popularity had little to do with the singer.

However, host Kian84 was quick to respond. He openly praised the BTS idol. He said the series would not have been the same without him and even called the singer a role model.

The reporter questioned whether the show's international attention could truly be credited to the idol's involvement. Fans thought it could mean the reporter implied whether his global influence was being overstated. Kian emphasized that the BTS singer's presence helped hold the show together during its toughest moments. As translated by an X user @TheePopCore, Kian84 stated:

"I think if it wasn’t for Jin, the show would’ve been ruined, because he was really a great role model for me.”

The press event featured the BTS star with Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, who form the main cast of the show. Fans quickly picked up on the exchange and voiced their opinions online. An X user, @CoquetteTannies, wrote:

"What the f*ck is k-media 's problem? Always trying to discredit them."

Fans react to an alleged question to the BTS star (Image via X/@CoquetteTannies)

Many felt the reporter was unfairly dismissing his contribution. They attributed the show's rising viewership and attention from international audiences to the BTS idol.

"Everyone knows that Kian wanted to invite someone global like Jin so that ppl abroad would also watch the show because he said so in the first episode and it worked. Everyone knows it except that hateful reporter. It seems like some people just feel jealousy," a fan noted.

"love how the host specifically mentioned Seokjin's appearance being one of the reasons why the show is popular globally when the reporter subtly tried to downplay his impact with his question," an X user reported.

"Are these Korean reporters blind?! They never acknowledge BTS and Jin's impact! It's infuriating! They're erasing their own stars' achievements. Unbelievable," another person mentioned.

"Who is that reporter trying to deceive? I am only watching this show because of Jin (if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have even heard of it)," a netizen added.

Fans pointed out that the K-pop idol's global popularity had helped the show gain recognition outside Korea. Social media was filled with posts praising Kian84's answer and consideration.

"The show is popular bc of him! That Koean media better admit it and stop downplaying th! Tf," a fan commented.

"I saw that reporter tried to downplay Jin n BTS effect..that MC did great," an X user wrote.

"gotta give it to Kian for handling it so well. He is giving our jiinniee the love and credit where its due.!" another person added.

All about Jin's role in Kian's Bizarre B&B, upcoming solo comeback, and more

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a Netflix variety show that places the BTS member with Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun. The trio is in charge of a quirky guesthouse set in a remote seaside location. The show blends unpredictable tasks with heartfelt teamwork. Despite the unusual living conditions, the Grammy-nominated singer became a standout staff member with his leadership and down-to-earth attitude.

During the press conference, Kian84 shared stories of the BTS idol's dedication. This included sleeping outside during a rainstorm to stick to the show's original concept. He also spoke about how he supported the team emotionally and offered encouragement when both he and Ji Ye-eun were overwhelmed. He said:

"I was quite confused myself but Jin was always there for me... It was so difficult for us to host these guests... Jin is a very strong man."

Meanwhile, the Tonight singer is also preparing for his musical return. His second solo album Echo is set to be released on May 16, 2025. The album is said to include seven tracks highlighting his vocal range and lyrical depth. Teasers for the album are being revealed daily at the COEX K-pop Square in Seoul.

As fans eagerly await new episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B and the idol's comeback, his dual impact on both screen and stage continues to resonate.

