"Amongst all those grown adults": ILLIT garners praise as the only K-pop idols to speak on breast cancer awareness amidst Love Your W controversy 

Recently, following W Korea's Love Your W 2025 event on October 15, the K-pop girl group, ILLIT, has gone viral for being the only K-pop idols who talked about the purpose of the event, breast cancer awareness. For those who are unaware, W Korea rolled out its annual breast cancer awareness campaign, inviting several K-pop idols and South Korean actors for the event.However, the event received major backlash for its lack of sincerity and genuineness to the event's cause of a breast cancer awareness program. People criticized the attendees and the organizers for treating the event like an elite social gathering. Additionally, the low funds raised for the cause and the lack of pink, a motif color used to represent breast cancer awareness, at the event were also called out by netizens.Amid the heat that W Korea and Love Your W 2025 have been experiencing, the ILLIT members' speech at the event surfaced on the internet, making them the only K-pop idols who spoke about the cause. The youngest member of the group, Wonhee, also expressed that all women should get checked for breast cancer, even with the smallest signs and symptoms. Here's what she said:&quot;Don’t miss even the smallest of signs, everyone, get tested.”Another member, Minju, also expressed her hopes for more such charity events to unfold in the future to help those in need. Here's what she stated:&quot;I hope that this kind of positive influence on health continues to spread in the future!&quot;When this clip landed on the internet, fans were beyond impressed with the ILLIT members' focus on the event's purpose. They also praised them for raising awareness about the same despite being the youngest celebrities at the event. This also naturally led to netizens criticizing the other celebrities at the event who forgot about the event's cause and failed to speak up about the issue.Here are a few fan and internet reactions regarding the same:&quot;amongst all those grown adults in attendance, we have 2007 born wonhee being one of the few non scripted non performative voices reminding everyone what this “event” is allegedly about [breast cancer awareness]. “dont miss even the smallest of signs everyone, get tested”&quot;eeyun @wonsdouxleeLINKamongst all those grown adults in attendance, we have 2007 born wonhee being one of the few non scripted non performative voices reminding everyone what this “event” is allegedly about [breast cancer awareness]. “dont miss even the smallest of signs everyone, get tested”More fans and netizens shared their reactions to ILLIT's speech at the Love Your W 2025 event.nia @neverniaaaazLINKwhile all the adults were busy showing getting drunk and dancing to jay park’s misogynistic lyrics in a charity event the youngest ppl in the event are the most consciousness, it’s heartwarming that wonhee, minju, rei and eunbin spoke up and raised awareness without a scriptFree 🇵🇸 @shineemimikyuLINKThe way a minor (in Korea shes a minor) was one of the very VERY few people at the event to do the bare minimum and mentioned breast cancer. Meanwhile grown a*s women and men were getting drunk and treating the event like they were at a shitty a*s luxury clubDaniella @dragonia_queenLINKWonhee being the only kpop idol and one of the youngest in the room to speak out about breast cancer and raise awareness yet you have mid 20 to 30yr olds partying and getting drunkAmaizingBlue @A_MaizingBlueLINKYou know it’s bad when one of the youngest attendees is one of the only ones to acknowledge what the event is for 🥴Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Aru 🏎️🏁 @sore_aru1LINKRespect to Wonhee for being one of the only people in that room with some decency🍒 @wootteochartsLINKa minor spreading awareness while the adults get drunk and dance to jay park’s disgusting songara will witness NJZ debut @purraerinLINKwonhee being a teenager and still having more ethics than the seniors she is supposed to look up totangle tangle @windyslimboLINKroom full of performative grown ups known for &quot;speaking up&quot; for issues but only she spoke up about the real reason they were all there for. no one can make me hate you wonheeW Korea responds to controversy around their recent breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025In addition to the controversy around W Korea's lack of sincerity towards their recent breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025, the event was also criticized for the choice of song for the after-party performances. At the after-party of the event, Jay Park, the South Korean soloist and rapper, performed his viral track, MOMMAE.However, netizens criticized the song choice since MOMMAE is known for its alleged misogynistic lyrics that talk about female body parts in a s*xual tone. Therefore, many expressed that the performance was disrespectful to the breast cancer victims and inappropriate for the event. Jay Park responded to the controversy by stating that he only intended to roll out a usual performance.He explained that he performed at Love Your W 2025 for free, despite his leg injury, and requested people not to spread misinformation regarding his good intentions. He also apologized for any offense caused to the viewers and cancer patients. Following these events, on October 16, when the South Korean news outlet, OSEN, asked W Korea's response, they stated the below:&quot;We have no comment.&quot;Therefore, netizens have been further criticising W Korea for its lack of accountability to the controversy and their poor organization of the breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025.