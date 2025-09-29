"As he should"- Internet reacts as ex-Boys II Planet contestant Peng Jinyu apologises over alleged past hate comments on BTS' Jungkook & girl groups

On September 29, 2025, former Boys II Planet contestant Peng Jinyu issued a handwritten apology letter for his past online remarks that resurfaced. The trainee was eliminated in episode 8 of the survival program. He admitted to making hurtful comments as a teenager and expressed regret for his past behavior.The timing of the letter drew attention, as it was released just after the show's finale and before the announcement of a new spin-off in which he might participate. Earlier this year, fans uncovered old posts on Weibo where Jinyu allegedly insulted BTS’ Jungkook with harsh words. He also reportedly spread negative polls targeting girl groups like aespa and TWICE.Screenshots of these remarks quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism. In his letter, Jinyu said he had acted recklessly when he was younger, influenced by the toxic aspects of fan culture without realizing the harm his words could cause. As translated by X user @iluvlynnchen on X, he wrote in his letter,&quot;I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt by my past words and actions. I admit that those words I wrote carelessly when I was a child were my mistakes, and I still feel very guilty about them. At the time, I was simply watching my seniors on TV and rashly wrote those words, following the wrong fan culture. &quot;I completely ignored the huge harm it would cause to the fans who truly loved my seniors and the seniors themselves. Because of this, to this day, I still deeply regret and blame myself for what I said.&quot;He added that his time on Boys II Planet taught him how much effort idols put into their careers. He also said that he now understands the seriousness of his past actions. However, online reactions have been divided. Some felt the apology was necessary and called it a step in the right direction. An X user, @didugetninaorno, wrote,JU(NINA)IL 💙🍀 @didugetninaornoLINK@iluvlynnchen I mean as he should.. If he wants to be an idol he have to respect everyone at least the ones who didn't do anything wrong to him or anyone else, i complety understand that he was young but he still have to apologize for his own image as an idol and an artistOthers argued that his remarks were too severe to be excused and questioned the sincerity of his timing. They suggested that he only apologized to protect his chances in the industry.ae-nane 💲 Rich man💲 @karisellemyloveLINKMYs dgaf. Apologizing because he's afraid of being canceled or hated. Let him shove that apology up his a*s.lala @lala4ahofLINKevery time i read something about this survival show’s latest season, it’s either there’s b*llying allegations, hate towards women, se*ism, and blatant misogynistic behavior involved.⭐️ @koosrkivLINKthis chatgpt apology omg we need one with tears and directly apologising to jungkook or we arent readingaebin @notyujibin131LINKgirl f*ck him nothing could justify his past actionsMeanwhile, some viewers acknowledged that Jinyu was quite young when the posts were made. They thought he deserved another chance to prove himself.𝒌𝒊𝒆 🍒 @iheart3xiangLINKassaulting someone for something he did at 14, and then showed growth and then defending others that had done worse things at the age of 19 or more...jei ⭐️ jinyu's pr manager @jinuguyaLINKawww ilysm jinyu :((( he don’t need to make an apology letter cuz he already apologized back then but he still posted a new one… pls give him a chance and he will surely not disappointZïting🌺 @zitingvibezLINK@iluvlynnchen I really feel like he genuinely meant this. He posted it now even tho no one talks about this anymore so it really does not feel like damage control to loud criticism.More on Peng Jinyu’s past remarks, apology, and what comes nextPeng Jinyu’s controversy started when old posts resurfaced in mid-2025. Those remarks allegedly included insults about Jungkook, mocking his academics, driving, tattoos, and personal life.He was also accused of participating in polls on Weibo that targeted aespa and TWICE with offensive options. These actions sparked intense backlash, especially after he later appeared in a dance challenge to Jungkook’s hit track Seven.Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ @mhereonlyforbtsLINKa contestant on Boys Planet II, Peng Jin Yu, is a BTS and jungkook anti who used to post hate comments about BTS and JK on Weibo and now hes doing JK challenges to promote himself 이 문제에 대해 조치를 취하고 철저히 조사해 주시기를 촉구합니다. 다른 아이돌을 향해 악의적인In his recent letter, Jinyu admitted fault and said he felt ashamed of his younger self. He explained that he had been caught up in fan arguments online but no longer holds those views. He promised to learn from the incident, show humility, and treat others with respect moving forward. Although Jinyu has been removed from Boys II Planet, his name still comes up in discussions because of the controversy.With Mnet confirming a spin-off show called Planet C: Home Race, many wonder if he will join the lineup and whether audiences will accept him after this scandal.