"As he should"- Internet reacts as ex-Boys II Planet contestant Peng Jinyu apologises over alleged past hate comments on BTS' Jungkook & girl groups

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 29, 2025 10:28 GMT
Peng Jinyu issues apology over alleged past hate comments (Images via X/@bts_bighit &amp; YouTube/@BOYSPLANET.OFFICIAL)
Peng Jinyu issues apology over alleged past hate comments (Images via X/@bts_bighit & YouTube/@BOYSPLANET.OFFICIAL)

On September 29, 2025, former Boys II Planet contestant Peng Jinyu issued a handwritten apology letter for his past online remarks that resurfaced. The trainee was eliminated in episode 8 of the survival program. He admitted to making hurtful comments as a teenager and expressed regret for his past behavior.

The timing of the letter drew attention, as it was released just after the show's finale and before the announcement of a new spin-off in which he might participate. Earlier this year, fans uncovered old posts on Weibo where Jinyu allegedly insulted BTS’ Jungkook with harsh words. He also reportedly spread negative polls targeting girl groups like aespa and TWICE.

Screenshots of these remarks quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism. In his letter, Jinyu said he had acted recklessly when he was younger, influenced by the toxic aspects of fan culture without realizing the harm his words could cause. As translated by X user @iluvlynnchen on X, he wrote in his letter,

"I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt by my past words and actions. I admit that those words I wrote carelessly when I was a child were my mistakes, and I still feel very guilty about them. At the time, I was simply watching my seniors on TV and rashly wrote those words, following the wrong fan culture.
"I completely ignored the huge harm it would cause to the fans who truly loved my seniors and the seniors themselves. Because of this, to this day, I still deeply regret and blame myself for what I said."
He added that his time on Boys II Planet taught him how much effort idols put into their careers. He also said that he now understands the seriousness of his past actions. However, online reactions have been divided. Some felt the apology was necessary and called it a step in the right direction. An X user, @didugetninaorno, wrote,

Others argued that his remarks were too severe to be excused and questioned the sincerity of his timing. They suggested that he only apologized to protect his chances in the industry.

Meanwhile, some viewers acknowledged that Jinyu was quite young when the posts were made. They thought he deserved another chance to prove himself.

More on Peng Jinyu’s past remarks, apology, and what comes next

Peng Jinyu’s controversy started when old posts resurfaced in mid-2025. Those remarks allegedly included insults about Jungkook, mocking his academics, driving, tattoos, and personal life.

He was also accused of participating in polls on Weibo that targeted aespa and TWICE with offensive options. These actions sparked intense backlash, especially after he later appeared in a dance challenge to Jungkook’s hit track Seven.

In his recent letter, Jinyu admitted fault and said he felt ashamed of his younger self. He explained that he had been caught up in fan arguments online but no longer holds those views. He promised to learn from the incident, show humility, and treat others with respect moving forward.

Although Jinyu has been removed from Boys II Planet, his name still comes up in discussions because of the controversy.

With Mnet confirming a spin-off show called Planet C: Home Race, many wonder if he will join the lineup and whether audiences will accept him after this scandal.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

