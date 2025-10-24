  • home icon
  • "AWAKE AND A SURPRISE OT7 APPEARANCE"- Fans thrilled as BTS' Jin teases never-before-seen performance at RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR encore concert

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 24, 2025 09:37 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin teases #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Encore (Images via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

On October 24, 2025, Newsen published an interview with BTS’ Jin that boosted fans' excitement for his upcoming #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Encore concerts in Incheon. The encore will serve as the final act of the singer's first solo world tour ever. It started in June and traveled through nine cities in Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

The two-day event is set for October 31 and November 1, 2025, at Incheon Munhak Stadium. According to the Newsen report, it is expected to be a large-scale show featuring new arrangements, a longer runtime, and special performances specifically prepared for this stage.

In the interview, he mentioned that he had reworked the medley arrangements and included songs he hadn’t performed in years. It promises a concert experience fans can only have once. He also said that the production has been expanded to foster more audience interaction and engagement.

"I've prepared a stage that's larger than the Goyang fan concert in June, allowing me to connect more closely with the audience. I've also revamped the medley, so I'm a little worried about whether they'll like it. There are songs I haven't sung in a long time, and I'm curious to see if ARMY remembers them. There will also be special performances that you can only see this time, so I think you can look forward to them," the singer told Newsen.
His comments about “special performances” have sparked speculation. Fans believe that the encore will feature his solo track Awake and possibly other nostalgic songs like It’s Definitely You and Tonight.

Fans are also hopeful that this could mark the long-awaited return of all seven BTS members sharing the stage. If this happens, it will be the group’s completion of military service earlier this year. An X user, @yewngii, wrote,

The anticipation grew even more when ticketing platforms announced that the concert would last 150 minutes. This makes it half an hour longer than a typical show. Fans saw this as a clue that there might be extra songs or new stage segments in the encore.

Across social media, ARMYs shared their excitement. They praised Jin’s efforts to make the finale unique and memorable. Many admired his dedication to connecting with fans and appreciated how he continues to prioritize ARMY even after months of touring across the globe.

More about BTS Jin’s #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR_ENCORE & insights from his Newsen interview

In his Newsen interview, Jin further explained the idea behind the encore shows. He said he wanted the event to be a celebration of his journey with ARMY. He described it as an opportunity to celebrate their shared memories with music, games, and new arrangements.

"Since this is an encore concert, I want to create every moment with ARMY. I hope you enjoy it from beginning to end with full concentration. I'm exploring various ways to connect with ARMY up close. Above all, I believe the cheering of the audience is what makes the concert complete. Looking back, I hope the "Run Seok Jin" tour will remain in your memories as happy and joyful memories."
The encore marks the conclusion of the Run Seokjin Ep. Tour, which celebrated his solo albums Happy (2024) and Echo (2025).

Throughout the tour, Jin achieved significant milestones. He became the first Korean solo artist to perform at London’s O2 Arena and also sold out major U.S. venues such as Anaheim’s Honda Center and Dallas’ American Airlines Center. His tour combined music with interactive fan moments, featuring segments where fans sang songs and participated in guessing games, making it both playful and emotional.

The upcoming Incheon encore concerts will also be livestreamed globally via Weverse, allowing international fans to join in the celebration.

Meanwhile, BTS prepares for a full-group comeback in 2026.

