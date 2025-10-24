"AWAKE AND A SURPRISE OT7 APPEARANCE"- Fans thrilled as BTS' Jin teases never-before-seen performance at RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR encore concert

On October 24, 2025, Newsen published an interview with BTS’ Jin that boosted fans' excitement for his upcoming #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Encore concerts in Incheon. The encore will serve as the final act of the singer's first solo world tour ever. It started in June and traveled through nine cities in Japan, the U.S., and Europe.The two-day event is set for October 31 and November 1, 2025, at Incheon Munhak Stadium. According to the Newsen report, it is expected to be a large-scale show featuring new arrangements, a longer runtime, and special performances specifically prepared for this stage.In the interview, he mentioned that he had reworked the medley arrangements and included songs he hadn’t performed in years. It promises a concert experience fans can only have once. He also said that the production has been expanded to foster more audience interaction and engagement.&quot;I've prepared a stage that's larger than the Goyang fan concert in June, allowing me to connect more closely with the audience. I've also revamped the medley, so I'm a little worried about whether they'll like it. There are songs I haven't sung in a long time, and I'm curious to see if ARMY remembers them. There will also be special performances that you can only see this time, so I think you can look forward to them,&quot; the singer told Newsen.All for Jin @jinnieslampLINKQ: “What’s different compared to the previous fan concert?” Jin: “Compared to the June Goyang fan concert, the scale has been expanded so that I can connect with the audience more closely. I also changed the medley arrangement, so I’m a little nervous about whether you’ll likeHis comments about “special performances” have sparked speculation. Fans believe that the encore will feature his solo track Awake and possibly other nostalgic songs like It’s Definitely You and Tonight. Fans are also hopeful that this could mark the long-awaited return of all seven BTS members sharing the stage. If this happens, it will be the group’s completion of military service earlier this year. An X user, @yewngii, wrote,a @yewngiiLINKAWAKE AND A SURPRISE OT7 APPEARANCE 🙏🏼The anticipation grew even more when ticketing platforms announced that the concert would last 150 minutes. This makes it half an hour longer than a typical show. Fans saw this as a clue that there might be extra songs or new stage segments in the encore.lu⁷ @matchac0okieLINKpeople are going to watch him sing awake live and i won’t be one of them. jealousy is a disease and im SICKdew @jinsprodsugaLINK&quot;there are songs i havent sung in a long time&quot; I JUST KNOW IT'S AWAKE (ME WHEN IM DELUSIONAL)mimi h@thkadi⁷ 🇰🇷|SAW OT7 AT HOTS FINAL @btscanthrowmeLINK@jinnieslamp oh no… ot7 songs coming😭😭😭❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 and MAYBE TONIGHT?! ABYSS?! AWAKE?! ITS DEFINITELY YOU?!Lilly @bylillyjinLINKMaybe I , I can never flyyyyyy~ 🕊️ Oh my god, don’t tell me he’s might sing Awake 😭😭 Please just let one of them be Awake seokjin ,.I’m begging 🙏🏼Across social media, ARMYs shared their excitement. They praised Jin’s efforts to make the finale unique and memorable. Many admired his dedication to connecting with fans and appreciated how he continues to prioritize ARMY even after months of touring across the globe.kaye.yeo⁷ 🥢 (slow) #portlandfrog 🐸 @timebendtowardsLINK@for_seokjin1992 Always thinking about army's enjoyment and comfort. Thank you Seokjin, you're the best! 💜 7 DAYS TO JIN TOUR ENCORE #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_ENCORE #Jin_TOUR_ENCORE #진 #JINsomi⁷ @dulcetbangtanLINK- stage where he can connect even closer to ARMY - revamped medley song arrangement “There are songs I haven't sung in a very long time. I'm slightly curious whether ARMY will remember them.” OMG 😱 Awake? Tonight? It’s Definitely U? Another BTS group song? 😱😱 can’t wait!lowrailane ᵉᶜʰᵒ 🅗🅐🅟🅟🅨 @lowrailaneLINK@jinnieslamp omg Jin you are so full of surprises, we can't thank you enough🙏🥰we are so blessed 7 DAYS TO JIN TOUR ENCORE #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_ENCORE #Jin_TOUR_ENCOREMore about BTS Jin’s #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR_ENCORE &amp; insights from his Newsen interviewIn his Newsen interview, Jin further explained the idea behind the encore shows. He said he wanted the event to be a celebration of his journey with ARMY. He described it as an opportunity to celebrate their shared memories with music, games, and new arrangements.&quot;Since this is an encore concert, I want to create every moment with ARMY. I hope you enjoy it from beginning to end with full concentration. I'm exploring various ways to connect with ARMY up close. Above all, I believe the cheering of the audience is what makes the concert complete. Looking back, I hope the &quot;Run Seok Jin&quot; tour will remain in your memories as happy and joyful memories.&quot; The encore marks the conclusion of the Run Seokjin Ep. Tour, which celebrated his solo albums Happy (2024) and Echo (2025). Throughout the tour, Jin achieved significant milestones. He became the first Korean solo artist to perform at London’s O2 Arena and also sold out major U.S. venues such as Anaheim’s Honda Center and Dallas’ American Airlines Center. His tour combined music with interactive fan moments, featuring segments where fans sang songs and participated in guessing games, making it both playful and emotional. The upcoming Incheon encore concerts will also be livestreamed globally via Weverse, allowing international fans to join in the celebration.Meanwhile, BTS prepares for a full-group comeback in 2026.