"Bringing joy to little children" — Fans touched as young dancer Koki shares heartfelt message after Jimin likes his Killin' It Girl dance cover

On June 30, 2025, young Japanese dancer Koki posted a message expressing happiness after BTS Jimin liked his dance cover of j-hope’s Killin’ It Girl. The video was originally uploaded to the Instagram handle @koki.5_14, which shows the child energetically performing the track.

His joy became even more special when he noticed Jimin had interacted with his reel. Koki later shared a post on his account saying that getting recognition from the BTS star felt like receiving a once-in-a-lifetime gift. He wrote that he would continue dancing to BTS songs. He said, as translated into English by X user @PJM_data:

"There is no greater happiness than getting a like from BTS Jimin, who I love more than words can say and is my forever aspiration. It feels like l've received a once in a life time gift. Thank you. (KOR) I'll continue to dance to BTS songs."

Fans were emotional after seeing the child’s words. Many commented on how much love and admiration Koki has for the BTS singer. An X user, @faceofphases, wrote:

"Jiimin kindness touches the hearts of many, it's so beautiful how Jimin bringing joy to little children with his music. Congrats to Koki."

The timing made it even more meaningful, as the singer had recently resumed Instagram activity after finishing his military service. His like on Koki’s reel marked one of his first visible social media engagements. Fans felt moved when he made his gesture to a young admirer.

"J imin is everyone's role model. His fans are from all age, kids, adult,.moms etc," a fan mentioned.

"Cute our love for jiimin is incredible, cant explain with words. He made us feel and express with emotions which is why jimin fans are often seen mentally strong and intelligent," an X user commented.

"The most humble idol i know," a netizen remarked.

They also pointed out that this wasn't the first time Koki danced to BTS songs. He has previously shared covers of Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt. 2, and Vibe.

"Koki loves Ji min so much… he covers every single one of his songs without fail," an X user wrote.

"That kid is amazing, he must be so happy, and I'm happy for him too, and because Jmin is active, a fan remarked.

"jimiin soft spot for kids is my roman empire," a user added.

Jimin resumes social media activity with new posts, reunion updates, and travel series

Jimin returned to Instagram in June 2025 with a wave of activity. His own dance challenge video for Killin’ It Girl, posted just a few days earlier, quickly went viral. At the time of writing this article, the reel has surpassed 63 million views and 6.6 million likes.

Shot indoors, the reel showed his moves into j-hope’s choreography and earned millions of views and likes.

Around the same time, Korean media outlet My Daily confirmed that Jimin and Jungkook had finished filming season 2 of their travel reality show Are You Sure?!. It was shot across Switzerland and Vietnam after both artists completed their military service.

Additionally, the BTS star has reconnected with fans via Weverse. He shared a heartfelt message thanking the ARMY for waiting through his enlistment. He also appeared at Jin’s solo concert on June 29, 2025, where Jin playfully called him out for a performance of Serendipity.

Meanwhile, some reports suggested that BTS will make a group comeback in March 2026. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

