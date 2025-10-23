BTS, BLACKPINK, G-Dragon & more named among Golden Disc Awards’ Powerhouse 40: See full list here

On Thursday, October 23, the Golden Disc Awards announced its Powerhouse 40, a list of the most influential figures in the K-pop industry. The list was created on the occasion of the Golden Disc Awards' 40th anniversary, which is expected to take place on January 10, 2026, at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan. The list talks about all the figures in the Korean music industry who have played a pivotal role over the past four decades.The Powerhouse 40 not only includes recent and upcoming K-pop artists but also takes into account several veterans who stand as the pillars behind the recent developments and exposure experience of the Korean music industry. The people on the list are selected by 50 music industry professionals, such as producers, composers, lyricists, media and content experts, journalists, and critics.They are referred to as the Powerhouse Selection Committee. Therefore, the Golden Disc Powerhouse 40 aims to recognize and give tribute to those artists who created new genres, experimented with different music styles, and aided in the global impact and influence of the industry. The following article will list all 40 artists who were named under the Golden Disc Awards' Powerhouse 40.Golden Disc Awards' Powerhouse 40 Complete List as BTS, BLACKPINK, G-Dragon, and moreAccording to MBC Entertainment, which reported the Powerhouse 40 of the Golden Disc Awards, the list can be used to look back at the past, examine the present, and also guide the future of the K-pop industry. The list takes into account a variety of artists, from currently popular idols like BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, and G-Dragon to veteran singers like PSY, Na Hoon-a, Shin Seung-hoon, etc.The Powerhouse 40 also shines light on those who've been working behind the spotlights, such as composers and producers like Kim Min-ki, Teddy, Park Ji-young, Bang Si-hyuk, and many others. Here's the complete list of the 40 influential figures of the K-pop industry:Kim Gun-mo (South Korean singer-songwriter)Kim Kwang-seok (South Korean singer)Kim Min-gi (South Korean folk singer)Kim Wan-sun (South Korean singer)Kim Eana (South Korean lyricist)Kim Chang-hwan (South Korean singer and actor)Kim Hyun-sik (South Korean musician)Kim Hyung-suk (South Korean actress and comedian)Na Hoon-a (South Korean singer)TVXQ (South Korean Pop duo)Deux (South Korean Pop duo)Deulgukhwa (South Korean Rock band)Park Jin-young (JYP) (South Korean singer-songwriter)Bang Si-hyuk (South Korean music executive and record producer)BTS (South Korean boy band)BoA (South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress)BLACKPINK (South Korean girl band)BIGBANG (South Korean boy band)Seo Taiji (South Korean singer)Girls’ Generation (South Korean girl band)Shin Seung-hun (South Korean singer-songwriter)Shin Joong-hyun (South Korean guitarist)Shin Hae-chul (South Korean singer-songwriter)PSY (South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter)IU (South Korean singer-songwriter and actress)Yang Hyun-suk (South Korean music executive)Yoo Young-jin (South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer)Yoo Jae-ha (South Korean singer-songwriter)Yoon Il-sang (South Korean composer, producer, and songwriter)Lee Moon-sae (South Korean singer)Lee Soo-man (South Korean business professional and executive producer)Lee Young-hoon (South Korean actor)Lee Hyori (South Korean singer)Lim Young-woong (South Korean singer)Cho Yong-pil (South Korean singer and songwriter)G-Dragon (South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter)Kenzie (South Korean songwriter and record producer)Teddy Park (Korean-American rapper, songwriter, and record producer)g.o.d (South Korean boy band)H.O.T. (South Korean boy band)Following the reveal of the Powerhouse 40 list, fans and netizens have been celebrating the influential figures who were recently honored.