"Can't believe it's been 4 years" - Fans react as j-hope reunites with LUMPENS‘ director’s son who appeared in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video

On April 8, 2025, BTS's j-hope posted pictures from his Hope on the Stage World Tour's LA concert at BMO Stadium. He posted these pictures under the title:

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you,"as translated by Google.

Out of all the pictures, ARMYs were pleasantly surprised to see j-hope hugging a child, who turned out to be BTS's music video director Lumpens, aka Yong-seok Choi. Fans have previously seen him in BTS's music video Permission To Dance in 2021.

For the unversed, Lumpens is a video production company founded and led by art director Yong-seok Choi. Lumpens is credited with many of BTS's acclaimed music videos, including I Need You, Fire, Blood Sweat and Tears, Spring Day and Permission to Dance, to name a few.

He recently shared a picture of himself with his family at j-hope's LA concert.

Fans took to social media to share their feelings about this joyful reunion. One fan remarked that they couldn't believe how much he had grown.

"i didn’t even recognize lumpenss son because of how much he’s grown up.can’t believe it’s been 4 years," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X as they marveled at how quickly Lumpen's son grew up.

"He grow up fast, seeing bts with the familly of their staff is something spécial," commented another fan.

"Lumpens's lil boy is so adorable and was on PTD video too. He grow a looot!!!" exclaimed another fan.

"lumpens’ son is so big now……? he was only on jungkook’s hip when filming the ptd mv yesterday," remarked another fan.

Fans were emotional during the reunion. One remarked that Lumpens's son literally grew up with BTS, while another said that it is emotional for them. One fan even mentioned that the moment is a core memory for them.

"MY HEARTT.. THIS HUG IS SO PRECIOUS. THE WAY HOBI HUGS WITH HIS ENTIRE SELF. this kid is lumpens son, he literally grew up with bts, he was in ptd mv as well & has done several other stuff with the members," reacted another fan.

"Hobi’s welcome home tour is making me all kinds of emotional. Not only history making but also all the history he has with Lumpens, Son & team j-hope. They have seen & been a part of Hobi’s journey to see him on the grand stage as he was born & meant to be on," wrote another fan.

"This moment between Hobi and Lumpens' son looks like it could be a core memory," said another fan.

More about j-hope's Hope on the Stage Concert Tour

j-hope's first solo concert tour, Hope on the Stage, supports his debut album, Jack in the Box, and his EP, Hope on the Street Vol. 1. The tour will take j-hope to major cities in Asia and North America.

The tour kicked off with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The tour will then proceed to the US, where j-hope will perform ten shows, with two additional shows in Mexico. He also became the first BTS member to headline a solo stadium show with two performances at Los Angeles's BMO stadium.

The tour will then move to Asia, with stops in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, and Taiwan, concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1, 2025.

Rest of the schedule for j-hope's Hope on the Stage Concert Tour

April 12 - Manila, The Philippines at SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13 - Manila, The Philippines, at SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19 - Saitama, Japan, at Saitama Super Arena

April 20 - Saitama, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

April 26 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia, at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia, at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand, at Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand, at Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan, at NTSU Arena

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan, at NTSU Arena

May 31 - Osaka, Japan, at Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan, at Kyocera Dome Osaka

In other news, j-hope will headline the Lollapalooza Berlin Music Festival on July 12 and 13 at Olympiastadion Berlin.

