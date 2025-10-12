  • home icon
Confidence Queen ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Was Yoon Yi-rang's revenge really complete?

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 12, 2025 23:31 GMT
Confidence Queen ending explained (Images via Instagram/@rachel_mypark)
Confidence Queen ending explained (Images via Instagram/@rachel_mypark)

The final episode of Confidence Queen, Korea’s first-ever Amazon original drama, aired on October 12, 2025. The drama stars Park Min-young, Park Hee-soon, and Joo Jong-hyuk. The 12-episode series became a global success for its thrilling blend of crime, comedy, and emotional storytelling.

Adapted from the Japanese drama The Confidence Man JP, Confidence Queen follows three con artists: Yoon Yi-rang, James, and Myung Gu-ho. The trio uses elaborate scams to expose corruption among Korea’s elite. The finale tied together multiple storylines built throughout the series.

Yi-rang, portrayed by Park Min-young, pulled off her most daring deception yet. It was a grand scheme targeting Kang Yo-seop, the businessman responsible for the childhood trauma that shaped her and Gu-ho’s lives.

The finale of the series wrapped up the main revenge arc with Yi-rang’s victory, but left her character’s emotional journey open-ended. In the final scene, she hinted at another big con, teasing fans with the possibility that her work as the “Queen” wasn’t finished. The post-credit moment confirmed that the story might continue, as Yi-rang broke the fourth wall and promised:

“Confidence Queen will be back.”
How did Yoon Yi-rang take her revenge in the Confidence Queen finale episode?

Yi-rang’s revenge in the Confidence Queen finale is both calculated and deeply personal. She is disguised under a new identity, where she infiltrates a high-value real estate project involving Saudi investors and the corrupt businessman Kang Yo-seop, the man behind her childhood trauma.

With the help of James and Gu-ho, she creates a fake proposal and stages a meeting with “foreign investors.” Her teammates play the role of the investors in disguise to lure Kang into a multimillion-dollar trap. When Kang grows suspicious, he turns the tables by inviting Yi-rang and Gu-ho to a private meeting, where a chessboard triggers Yi-rang’s repressed memories of being kidnapped.

As Kang taunts her, Gu-ho loses control and is shot in the scuffle. Kang initially believes that he won and moves to close his deal. However, he finds Yi-rang, James, and Gu-ho alive.

The trio reveals that every move has been part of their plan. Subsequently, the police arrive with proof of his crimes and force him into a desperate escape. The escape ends in a car crash off a bridge, leaving his fate unclear.

Confidence Queen’s finale, season 2 potential, cast performances, and more

The cast of Confidence Queen (Images via X/@primevideoid)
The cast of Confidence Queen (Images via X/@primevideoid)

Confidence Queen has been widely praised for its writing, visuals, and strong performances. Park Min-young’s portrayal of Yi-rang stands out for her versatility. She embodies over 30 disguises across the season. Each of them represents a different layer of her trauma and genius.

Park Hee-soon also delivers a nuanced take on James, balancing humor and sorrow. Meanwhile, Joo Jong-hyuk’s role as Gu-ho brings youthful sincerity and emotional depth to the trio’s chemistry.

The finale’s mix of closure and open-ended tension has sparked discussions about a potential second season. It now seems likely, given the post-credit tease.

If renewed, season 2 could explore new cons, fresh enemies, and a deeper dive into Yi-rang’s emotional healing. Gu-ho’s return to her side also suggests unfinished business. At the same time, James’s fate is left ambiguous and offers potential for a powerful comeback.

The show’s final episodes show how Yi-rang’s revenge is not just about payback but about reclaiming control over her own life. Her confrontation with Kang Yo-seop mirrors the emotional arc she has been building from the start. It turns her pain into power.

Ultimately, Confidence Queen ended with poetic justice and a wink at the audience. All 12 episodes are now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Mantasha Azeem

Edited by Riya Peter
