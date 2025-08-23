“Everything he touches becomes gold”: Fans react as Compose Coffee is named best performing franchise of 2025 following BTS’ Taehyung’s endorsement 

On Saturday, August 23, BTS' Taehyung made headlines as the South Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper reported that Compose Coffee, for which the idol is a brand ambassador, has been selected as the best performing franchise of 2025. This comes after the very outlet's evaluation of over 12,000 registered franchises in South Korea.Notably, Compose Coffee's sales in 2024 had surged to 88.8 billion KRW with an operating profit surge of 36.6 billion KRW, and this change was noticed after Taehyung was appointed as the brand's ambassador. Following the same, the brand had also reportedly outshone the other coffee franchises with an operating margin of 41.3% profitability.These statistics stand as more than double the performance showcased by Compose Coffee's competitors. Moreover, the recent popularity of the coffee brand has also pumped up its position as the #1 domestic coffee brand. On the other hand, Compose Coffee is also expected to expand outside South Korea with installations in Southeast Asia.This followed the brand's recent acquisition of the management rights by the global franchise brand, Jollibee Foods. It was also reported that Jollibee predicted Compose Coffee to become their largest brand in terms of its store count, and that they could also expect an increase in global sales by more than 40%.As this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens praised Taehyung for his impact and contributions to the growth of the coffee brand. They were thrilled to see that the idol gained recognition for the exposure he brought for the brand.&quot;Everything he touches becomes gold! And that right there is what we call star power. Doesn't need anyone's clout, doesn't need to ride on any big name, his impact will always speak! Everything he touches becomes gold! And that right there is what we call star power. Doesn't need anyone's clout, doesn't need to ride on any big name, his impact will always speak! Oh Taehyung the man that you are! Many fans and netizens continued to swoon over the idol's impact through his ambassadorship with Compose Coffee. He doesn't need famous brands, he made them famous instead. 🔥 CONGRATULATIONS COMPOSE COFFEE #TaehyungxComposeCoffee KING KIM TAEHYUNG 👑💜Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.°❆⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ @shibalsekkiiiiiLINK41.3% profit margin is INSANE btwcris @KTHVlBESLINKthe way he single handedly got that #1 spot for compose coffee while he was in the military is insane. You really can't fake INFLUENCE!𝐿𝒾 @kth_CFCLINKDESERVED. And idek what their products taste like. But Compose Coffee x Taehyung is a great collaboration. I hope Taehyung will be their long-term BA.♡ɴɴᴇᴊᘔᴋʏ ꪜᴀɴɪᴅᴏᘔᴀ ⊹ ꪜᴀɴꪻᴇ♡🐯🐻뷔태태 ⓥ @borahaerhapsodyLINKTaehyung truly is the clout. He's doing what a Brand Ambassador should be doing. He's carrying the brand and not the other way around.All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Layover, in September 2023, which had the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. The album was also created as a tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his now late pet dog, Yeontan.Soon after his solo debut, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023. He served as a Sergeant at the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police's Ssangyong Special Task Force. Regardless, the idol rolled out a few solo singles that were pre-recorded before his military service. In March 2024, he released a solo song calle FRI(END)S.Following this, he released two winter singles in December 2024. One was called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. Subsequently, he was discharged from the military in June 2025.Around July of the same year, the idol attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the brand ambassador of Celine for their 2026 Spring/Summer Collection fashion show.Additionally, he also collaborated with Celine for W Korea's September issue's cover feature, and it is expected to be released soon.Fans and netizens have been waiting for more just exciting content to come their way from BTS' Taehyung.