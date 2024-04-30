Toptap Jirakit skyrocketed to fame following his breakout role in the immensely popular BL drama 2gether: The Series. Portraying the role of Type, the protective yet supportive older brother of one of the lead characters, Tine (played by Win Metawin), Toptap made a place for himself in the hearts of the audience. Since then, he has remained active in the Thai entertainment industry, taking on various projects of various kinds and taking his acting up a notch with each following one.

Continuously seeking to refine his craft, the 29-year-old actor has ventured into various television series, consistently looking forward to elevating his acting skills with each new role. In addition to his acting pursuits, he has pursued his passion for K-pop, blending Thai and Korean entertainment elements to offer fans a unique and creative experience.

"2gether the Series holds a special place in my heart," Toptap reveals about the increasing importance of Thai entertainment content

Despite his years in the industry, Toptap remains dedicated to exploring new projects, each time revealing a different aspect of his talent and personality. He maintains a strong presence on social media, engaging with fans and sharing entertaining content for them to cherish.

Expand Tweet

His first role was "Poom" in the 2014 series "Love Sick." After signing with Thailand's leading entertainment firm GMMTV, apart from 2gether, he has played various roles in the series P.S. I Hate You, Mama Gogo, Astrophile, and Star and Sky: Sky in Your Heart. His most recent stint at acting was in the WeTV original series, Intern in My Heart.

His upcoming role in the series The Outing also promises to be an exciting one, as he has been paired with another popular Thai star, Max Nattapol. Impersonating a career full of experience, Toptap gave SKPOP's Rujula the esteemed opportunity to interview him and shed light on his career and life experiences.

1. What initially drew you to the entertainment industry, and how did you start your acting career?

Toptap: Back in college, I got my break in the entertainment industry when someone spotted me on social media. It felt like the right timing, and before I knew it, I was juggling modeling gigs and dipping my toes into acting.

2. Tell us about the importance of the BL genre in Thailand.

Toptap: BL series are a big deal in Thailand these days, and they've really made their mark on our culture. Recently, our parliament even passed a law allowing same-sex marriage. Now, I'm not saying BL series are solely responsible for that, but they've definitely played a role in shifting attitudes, especially among older generations.

Plus, they've put Thailand on the global entertainment map and sparked interest from people all over the world. I've seen a lot of foreigners wanting to visit Thailand because of the BL series.

3. Walk us a bit through your role of ‘Type’ in the hit Thai BL series, ‘2gether’.

Toptap: Playing 'Type' in "2gether: The Series" was an absolute blast. Type is Tine's big brother, and he's fiercely protective.

4. What do you think made ‘2gether the series’ so popular? Is there a specific memory you still hold onto?

Toptap: After a decade in the acting game, I've come to learn that there's no secret formula for making a series successful. But if I had to guess, I'd say it's all about the chemistry between the main characters and a storyline that's easy for audiences to connect with. And let's not forget the fun we have on set. I think that's what made 2gether so special for me.

5. How do you approach character development, and what techniques do you use to embody the roles you play fully?

Toptap: When it comes to playing characters like Type, it just feels natural to me. I have a little sister of my own, so I know what it's like to look out for someone you care about. And when it comes to my on-screen partner, it's all about being in the moment and reacting authentically. Director P'Aof always encourages us to keep it real, and I think that's what makes the scenes feel genuine.

6. You’ve done some K-pop-related content lately. Have you always been interested in K-pop, or is this a recent development? Where did the idea of diving into such content come from?

Toptap: K-pop has been a part of my life since I was a teenager. I still remember listening to 2PM's songs and trying to copy their dance moves. The idea to explore K-pop content came from various interviews I saw on TV and social media. When the opportunity arose to collaborate with talented individuals from Korea, I jumped at the chance. It was a quick decision, but one that I'm glad I made.

7. Do you have a specific favorite K-pop artist or group?

Toptap: There are so many K-pop artists and groups that I love. It's hard to pick just one, but I'm definitely drawn to groups with catchy choreography and infectious energy.

8. In one of your videos, you asked fans about their top three favorite BL series. I would like to ask you which would be your top three BL series of all time.

Toptap: 2gether the Series holds a special place in my heart. It was a project that changed my life in so many ways.

9. Have you ever had experiences of Indian fans reaching out to you? Tell us how Thailand looks at India from the perspective of consuming Thai content if you know about it.

Toptap: I've had the pleasure of connecting with many fans on my Instagram and TikTok accounts. While I may not always know what you guys think, I truly appreciate your support and enthusiasm for Thai content. If it brings you joy, then I'm grateful. And who knows, maybe one day I'll have the opportunity to visit India and meet you all in person.

10. Finally, what can fans expect from you in the coming months, and is there anything you'd like to say to your supporters?

Toptap: I desire to express my deepest gratitude to all my fans for their constant love and support. I promise to continue giving my all in everything I do, and I hope to have the chance to meet each and every one of you, especially my fans in India, someday.

All these answers prove the maturity Toptap has undergone throughout the years to get where he is today. His effort in interacting with the fans through content other than official entertainment content is a token of his humility.