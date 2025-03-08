"Giving ARMYs the husband experience" — Fans react to BTS' j-hope's adorable interactions with the kids featuring in Sweet Dreams ft. Miguel MV

On Saturday, March 8, the behind-the-scenes video of BTS's j-hope's latest music video, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel landed on the internet. In the song's official music video, two girl child actors were featured. Therefore, when the behind-the-scenes video landed on the internet, a few interactions between the child actors and the K-pop idol were also revealed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The idol was not seen adoring them in between filming but also playing with them on the set. When these clips reached the fans, they couldn't help but swoon over the same. Fans talked about how these interactions gave off dad-energy or husband-material vibes.

One fans said:

"he’s been giving armys the husband experience"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"I can't handle this video I refuse to watch it again just someone give him a child pls," said a fan on X.

"I imagine him with his nephews like this," added another fan.

"watched him sleep, shower and now this ? Take me now lord," commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens commented on the interaction between BTS' j-hope and the two twin girls on the set of Sweet Dreams ft. Miguel.

"This is so cute," stated a fan.

"ohhh he will definitely spend all his free time with his nephews," added an X user.

"aaaaaw i know he'll be a great dad, look at that precious smile," said a netizen.

Ad

"Girl dad coded," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities

Following his discharge from mandatory military service in October 2024, BTS' j-hope has slowly been returning to the industry. He started by attending a few events, such as throwing the first pitch in the second game of the Korean Series at Gwangju KIA Champions Field. Additionally, in November 2024, he also attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul.

Ad

On the other hand, j-hope was also actively broadcasting livestreams on Weverse to update and stay in touch with his fans.

Ad

Soon, he announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which is expected to roll out shows in over 15 cities worldwide. The tour started on February 28, with a three-day inaugurator concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour:

Seoul, South Korea: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

Brooklyn, New York, USA: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA: March 17 — 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

Singapore: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

Bangkok, Thailand: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

Macau: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Ad

On the other hand, j-hope also rolled out a few music releases. In February 2025, the idol released the song, LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, a track that was produced by Pharrel Williams. The song also debuted at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris. He released another song called Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel on March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback