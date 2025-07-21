  • home icon
  "Golden for a reason"- Fans celebrate as Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist with 5 songs surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify and YouTube

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:50 GMT
Jungkook gets 5 songs surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify and YouTube (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)
On July 21, 2025, @TheePopCore on X reported that BTS’ Jungkook has become the only K-pop soloist with five of his songs surpassing 1 billion streams each across both Spotify and YouTube. These songs include:

  1. Seven
  2. Left and Right
  3. Standing Next to You
  4. 3D
  5. Dreamers

In addition, his track Still With You also surpassed 1 billion streams. It combines both official and unofficial uploads. Out of the five songs, three tracks, Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You, are from his debut solo album GOLDEN.

These were released just before his military enlistment in November 2023. Left and Right was released in 2022 and was a collaboration with Charlie Puth. Meanwhile, Dreamers was featured in the FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack.

His song Euphoria also recently passed the 1 billion mark. It became the first BTS solo track to do so under the group’s profile. Fans have praised the singer for maintaining consistency across different styles, eras, and formats. An X user, @Muna1929, wrote,

"Congrats our Golden maknae. You are golden for a reason."
Fans flooded social media with celebratory messages. Some emphasized how the singer's achievements came from more than just one viral hit. Others proudly declared that not everyone can dominate Spotify and YouTube at the same time.

"He's just debuted as soloist in 2023 & his No.s are just insane," a fan commented.
"And we flex it... Not everyone can pull off 2 platforms," an X user wrote.
"king kook dominating all big platforms!!," another one said.
"JUNGlobalpopstarKOOK," a netizen added.

There were also remarks celebrating his long-lasting influence. Some also how impressive the numbers were.

"The main character of K-pop," a fan commented.
"this is micheo! haa congrats baby,u r so damn impressive and famous and loved!!," an X user mentioned.
"Mind u Euphoria is the most streamed solo under BTS discography. English, Korean, Solo, Collab, whatever the genre.. the only FORMULA is JUNGKOOK, his talents & massive impac," a netizen remarked.
Jungkook’s solo era continues to break records, hinting at what’s coming next

Additionally, Jungkook recently hit another major record. As of July 18, 2025, @TheePopCore reported that he became the first Asian soloist to have all his 18 original solo tracks cross 100 million streams on Spotify. With this, he joined Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as one of only three artists worldwide to achieve this feat with their full solo discographies.

Notably, Seven spent over 100 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. It was another historic first for an Asian soloist. The track also holds the record as the fastest song by an Asian artist to surpass 2.4 billion streams on Spotify.

Following his military discharge in June 2025, Jungkook has re-entered the public spotlight. On July 15, he returned to Instagram with a new account, @mnijungkook. Shortly after, he changed his profile photo and posted the GOLDEN album logo. It sparked speculation that new music or a solo tour might be on the horizon.

There are already hints that he may be preparing for his first solo world tour. Earlier this year, Jungkook trademarked a logo linked to his GOLDEN album not only in South Korea but also in countries like the US, UK, Japan, and Brazil. Ticketmaster and Mexican concert organizers have dropped hints of an upcoming solo announcement.

Jungkook is currently in Los Angeles with other BTS members. The group is preparing for their full comeback in Spring 2026.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

