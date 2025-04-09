“HE IS SO UNSERIOUS”- Fans react to BTS’ Jin hilariously playing along with staff’s prank on Run Jin

In the latest episode of Run Jin titled House of Serenity, which aired on April 8, 2025, BTS’s Jin fell victim to a prank. The producers, with the help of YouTuber Mimiminu, who also appeared in the episode, slipped a fart cushion under the idol's chair during one of the tasks.

As soon as he sat down, the prank played out perfectly, with the sound sending everyone into fits of laughter. Jin burst out laughing too, but instead of brushing it off, he took the joke a step further, claiming he had a bad stomach ache and that it was his first time farting openly on television.

This left fans in stitches, as they mentioned the moment was in tune with the singer's known mischievous and playful behavior. They took to X to react to the same:

"HE IS SO UNSERIOUS," a fan said.

"Nothing like a good ol' fart cushion prank," one fan coined.

"THE WAY HE WENT, HELP THIS SO FUNNY," another exclaimed.

"I love his staff. They are out to get him at every turn. And he never fails to roll with it," a fan appreciated.

Others continued reacting to the new clip, while one fan recalled the Jimin-Jin fart skit from an episode BTS Gayo.

"Since we had a little fart-cident today, I think it’s only right to bring back Jin and Jimin’s iconic fart campaign," a fan tweeted, posting a clip of the same.

"This made me wheeze so loud," an X user expressed.

"Love how seokjin just owns humour with pride," one fan remarked.

BTS' Jin and Mimiminu undertake various hilarious tasks

The latest episode of Jin's solo variety show welcomed a special guest, YouTuber Mimiminu (Kim Min-woo), known for his academic and lifestyle content. This collaboration was a prominent moment for Mimiminu, who had previously expressed his wish to host the BTS member on his own YouTube channel.

In this episode, the I'll Be There singer was tasked with staying calm and keeping his heart rate below 100 BPM while tackling a series of hilariously chaotic challenges. However, the production team had other plans and plotted to sabotage the mission with pranks to ramp up the comedy.

One such prank was the now-viral fart cushion incident. Rather than being flustered, the idol embraced the moment and laughed along, saying:

"In my 13 years of career, it’s my first time farting on a show... Ow, my stomach hurts... ow, ow, my stomach."

Mimiminu joined the act as well, asking if the BTS member felt better after the “fart.” The duo’s playful exchange made ARMYs laugh, while also triggering a wave of nostalgia for some.

Fans were quick to recall a similar moment from episode 14 of BTS Gayo in May 2017, where the Running Wild singer and bandmate Jimin delivered a comedic skit involving a 20-year “fart confession.” Jimin portrayed someone who had held in gas for decades, while his counterpart matched his over-the-top drama with equal flair. The scene was and still is a memorable moment among fans.

Now, with Run Jin reigniting the same humor, fans are connecting the dots and reliving the era of the chaotic BTS variety shows.

In other news, episode 30 of Run Jin is set to feature the idol's castmates Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun from Kian’s Bizarre B&B, which is a quirky guesthouse variety show shot on a remote island. With its first three episodes released on April 8, fans are thrilled with the back-to-back content coming their way from the BTS star.

