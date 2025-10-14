  • home icon
  • “He just talked about him”- Fans defend BTS' Jimin as his mention of Jungkook sparks “fan service” claims amidst Song Da-eun dating scandal

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:25 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook (Image via X/@bts_bighit, Weverse/@BTS)

On Monday, October 13, BTS's Jimin held a livestream on Weverse on the occasion of his 30th birthday. During the livestream, the idol shared an anecdote from his military service. Given that he enlisted alongside BTS' Jungkook under the Buddy System, the two members spent much time with one another.

At one such incident, Jimin shared that he and Jungkook were running around the military grounds while listening to a soundtrack called Sparkle from the anime series Your Name. The idol continued to describe that the moment felt like a movie since the two caught up with each other right when the beat dropped.

When fans heard this story, they were excited and happy about the two spending time with one another during the challenging period of military enlistment. However, some netizens were unhappy about Jimin's mention of Jungkook and also labeled the anecdote as "fanservice" and an act of "queerbaiting".

Several people stated that Jungkook was being mentioned by the idol in order to cover his allegedly ongoing relationship with Song Da-eun. For those who are unaware, it was previously rumored that Song Da-eun and Jimin are in a relationship. However, it was clarified through BigHit Music's statement that the two had ended their relationship several years ago.

Regardless, netizens continued to speculate that the idol is still in a relationship with Song Da-eun, and he is allegedly misleading people with his mention of Jungkook. However, fans soon came to the idol's defense and expressed that he was simply sharing anectodes with his bandmate from his military days, and he also mentioned other BTS members during the livestream.

People explained that the speculations were too far-fetched and unrealistic. They also criticized netizens for spreading misinformation regarding the friendship between the two bandmates. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"He just talked about him and that's all. Stop twisting his words. May Jk talks about Jimin on his live. Then jjks will be mad. Amen" said a fan
More fans and netizens reacted to the ongoing allegations against BTS' Jimin.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

BigHit Music releases a statement on the dating rumours between Song Da-eun and BTS' Jimin

In August 2024, after the influencer and South Korean actor, Song Da-eun, released a video of Jimin on TikTok, several dating speculations regarding the two parties landed on the internet. In the video posted by Song Da-eun, the idol is seen exiting a lift while he is surprised by Song Da-eun greeting him.

The conversation they shared also alluded that the idol was entering her house in order to surprise her. Several netizens discovered that the video dated back to 2021, and many were curious about the dating rumours. While the idol didn't personally speak on this issue, BigHit Music released a statement clarifying the details about the same. Here's what the statement read:

"Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Ji min’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts."
The statement continued,

"The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist."
The debates between fans defending Jimin and netizens spreading "queerbaiting" allegations against the idol are still ongoing.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
