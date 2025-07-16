"He laughing at us 9-5s"- Internet reacts to a Taehyung's reaction to fan's "Jebal, go to sleep" comment during BTS' nonstop livestreams

On July 15, 2025, BTS fans worldwide were met with an eventful day after Taehyung (V) initiated a marathon of livestreams across Instagram and Weverse for nearly the entire day. What began as a technical mishap soon turned into chaos, with V, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and even j-hope joining in at different points.

Ad

After several failed Instagram attempts due to comment issues, the group shifted to Weverse. It started with Jungkook’s stream and eventually involved multiple configurations of the members across different rooms. Taehyung, who went live several times that day, finally ended the day with a short solo Weverse stream from his dark hotel room.

In the dim light, he quietly greeted fans while winding down after the day’s chaos. While reading live comments, he suddenly burst into laughter after seeing one that read in English,

Ad

Trending

“Jebal, go to sleep, I have to work too."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The phrase “jebal” means “please” in Korean. The comment perfectly captured the shared exhaustion between fans and the idol. Taehyung read it out loud with a hand over his mouth, trying to hold back his laughter.

The moment became one of the most viral highlights of the day. His reaction had fans cracking up. An X user, @babepjm, wrote,

"he laughing at us 9-5s but we’re the ones funding his lifestyle."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to social media, joking that Taehyung was laughing at everyone trying to juggle BTS content with their regular work lives. Some pointed out how relatable the situation was. They stated that they had been desperately trying to study, or focus on work, yet still couldn’t bring themselves to leave the live.

"I'm endeared by how we all army share the same sentiments where we have the option to leave the lives, yet we insist on them ending the lives even if it comes between our chores because we can't/ don't leave our loves like that," a fan wrote.

Ad

"THE HAND OVER HIS MOUTH IS FRYING ME," an X user mentioned.

"im unemployed and still begged them to turn it off so i could sleep," a netizen added.

"BRO IF WE AINT DOING THE 9-5 TO GIVE U MONEY YOU'D BE DOING THE SAME THING TOO," another one added.

Others humorously claimed Taehyung was mocking the 9-to-5 lifestyle as they struggled to keep up with back-to-back sessions and still survive the day. Some also mentioned the need for work to save for BTS concert.

Ad

"NOT HIM JUST LAUGHING???? IM CRYING," a fan commented.

"we need to work for those concert tickets in 2026 hahahahaha," an X user wrote.

"tae they're trying to earn enough money for those tour tickets pls," a netizen added.

BTS’ chaotic day of livestreams and Taehyung’s viral late-night moment explained

The livestream madness began when Taehyung attempted to go live on Instagram. However, he had to cut it off multiple times due to setting issues. Eventually, Jungkook and RM joined, but since no one could read the comments, the stream was short-lived.

Ad

Jungkook even rejoined the platform with a new username, @mnijungkook, specifically for the live session. After repeated interruptions, they turned to Weverse. Jungkook started a stream with RM beside him, later joined by Jimin.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Taehyung hosted his own Weverse live, separately from another room. At one point, Jimin struggled to find Taehyung’s room. This prompted V to leave his space and help him. j-hope also joined briefly from Incheon Airport in South Korea. The whirlwind of overlapping livestreams totaled 11 sessions across both platforms within a day.

It marked one of BTS' most active digital appearances since their full-group Weverse comeback announcement earlier this month. Taehyung ended the night quietly, lying in bed, joking around with fans, and reacting to their comments.

Ad

BTS fans now await as the members announced their comeback in Spring next year. It will be followed by a world tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More