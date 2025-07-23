  • home icon
  "He looks tired"- Jin's latest Weverse appearance sparks concerns amidst back-to-back tour and BTS' album preparation schedules

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:31 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

On Wednesday, July 23, BTS' Jin kickstarted a livestream following his Dallas concert as part of his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP_TOUR. During the same time, the idol talked about various topics in relation to his recent activities and schedule. At one point, he also added that he's been feeling very tired lately.

He talked about how his mind and mouth haven't been working well lately. Therefore, he decided to kickstart a livestream with ARMYs in order to take a breather. Here's what the idol stated:

"Honestly, today I lived hard. Today, it's been hard and my head isn't working great and my mouth isn't working well, so let's have a moment to space out."
Many fans and netizens raised concerns over the idol's health. Many expressed that Jin also visibly looked exhausted and stated that this could be the combination of his solo activities with group schedules. While the idol has been travelling and performing consistently, he has also been preparing for BTS's next album, which is scheduled for Spring 2026.

Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"kinda worried about jin. He looks tired :( still awesome ofcourse but I hope he rests"
"It's okay, please take care of yourself. You don't have to talk either. You could just stay silently online, reading our comments, eating, or do your work." said a fan on X
"he must've been so tired from all the travel and tours my baby, i hope u get lots of rest after this" added another fan
"Thank you J in for working so hard...Rest and take care plss we are so proud of you" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed gratitude towards the idol for working hard for ARMYs.

"You work so hard with no rest since the military, you are amazing! Thank you for always doing everything so well" stated a fan
"You've been working so hard for army, our sweet Ji nnie" added an X user
"he does so much" said a netizen
"I feel him so much. sometimes you have to let yourself be" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

Following the idol's discharge from his mandatory military service, Jin soon jumped into various solo activities. He held a Hug Event for 1000 ARMYs who were chosen through a Weverse raffle for BTS' 12th debut anniversary, and also made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen as a torchbearer for the Olympics.

He was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics and kick-started their Torch Relay on July 14 in front of the Louvre Museum. He also began his variety show called RUN JIN, which concluded in June 2025. Additionally, he also rolled out his first solo album, Happy, which held its title track as the song, Running Wild, in November 2024.

He released another album in May 2024 called ECHO, which held its title song as Nothing Without Your Love. Following the same, from June 2025, he has also been rolling out his solo concerts as part of his first solo world tour. The world tour is inspired by his variety show, RUN JIN, where the audience and the idol play games and challenges together.

On the other hand, as announced by the BTS members during a recent Weverse livestream, the members have also begun preparations for their next group comeback.

