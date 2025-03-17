"He's just like us" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope comments about missing the members under a funny TikTok compilation video of the group

On March 17, fans spotted BTS's j-hope commenting on a TikTok fan page under a funny video of BTS members misunderstanding each other. He left two comments—one laughing and another saying he missed the members.

"Hahahahahahahah. oh. I miss the members, lol."

Fans were emotional over j-hope’s comment, expressing excitement for BTS’s reunion. Many joked that he was just like them, watching old BTS moments because he missed the group.

Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"Just the thought of him scrolling through, watching random compilations because he’s missing them… he’s just like us"

"Bring them back. I can't take this anymore" said a fan on X.

"U not alone hoba we also miss them" added another fan.

"Okk this was my last straw iam going" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they couldn't help but sob at the sight of j-hope's comment under the TikTok video.

"Reunite my family ffs. I'm having a mental breakdown" stated a fan.

"We need them back together... NO! They need them back together!!!!" added an X user.

"I just woke up- shut up and give his family back to him!!!!!!!!!!" said a netizen.

"I think I’m gonna cry" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities

BTS' j-hope or Jung Ho-seok returned from his mandatory military enlistment in October 2024. Following the same, he's been slowly reentering the idol industry. In October and November, the idol attended various events like throwing the first pitch at the second game of the 2024 Korea Series between KIA Champians and Samsung Lions.

BTS' j-hope also added the grand opening for the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul. On the other hand, he conducted livestreams to connect with fans, and he also opened his personal TikTok account, @hobipower, to upload his dance challenges and other related videos. In January 2025, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

He rolled out the inaugural three-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul between February 28 and March 2. The idol is also scheduled to roll out shows in over 15 cities across the world. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for HOPE ON THE STAGE:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

On the other hand, he also rolled out two new singles. In February 2025, j-hope released a collaborative track with Don Tolive, produced by Pharrell Williams, called LV BAG. The song made its debut, prior to the official release,at the Louis Vuitton men's Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show in Paris on January 21, 2025.

In March 2025, he released another collaborative single called Sweet Dreams with Miguel. Most recently, the idol announced his upcoming single, MONALISA, and the details on its release are yet to be unveiled.

