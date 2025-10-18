  • home icon
  "He will never be the bad person people want him to be": Fans show love to BTS' V as '#HeartofTaehyung' trends on X amid W Korea appearance backlash 

“He will never be the bad person people want him to be”: Fans show love to BTS' V as ‘#HeartofTaehyung’ trends on X amid W Korea appearance backlash 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 18, 2025 20:13 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung at Love Your W 2025 (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

Recently, following BTS' V's apperance at the Love Your W 2025 event, W Korea's annual breast cancer awareness campaign, the idol has been garnering much criticism. During the after-party of the event, a video of the idol dancing with Bada Lee landed on the internet, sparking rumours about V's alleged disrespectful and discomforting actions towards Bada Lee.

However, several fans soon came to the idol's defense and stated that Bada Lee and BTS' V have been close friends for a long time. They also called out people for spreading malicious rumours and misinformation about the idol on the internet and requested that netizens refrain from engaging in the same. Soon after the backlash and criticism that V received, ARMYs kick-started an online campaign.

The campaign, titled #HeartForTaehyung, is currently dominating X as many fans came together to roll out positive and appreciative posts for BTS' V. They also recalled several past moments of the idol where the idol has showcased kind and respectful mannerisms towards the people around him. Here are a few posts from the ongoing campaign:

"He will never be the bad person people want him to be" said a fan
More fans and netizens shared their posts as part of the ongoing campaign, #HeartForTaehyung.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' V's appearance at Love Your W 2025 and the event's other controversies

On October 15, BTS' V attended W Korea's 20th edition of their annual breast cancer awareness campaign, Love Your W 2025. He adorned a white ruffle shirt and a navy blue velvet jacket with structured shoulders and golden embroidery. He paired the look with blue faded jeans and a black belt. BTS' V also attended the event with two other BTS members, RM and j-hope.

While fans and netizens were thrilled about the BTS' members' attendance at the recent event, W Korea and the event soon garnered criticism for several incidents. From the pictures and videos that landed on the internet, netizens were disappointed to see that the event had little to no activities or speeches on the event's cause, breast cancer awareness.

There were also no shades of pink spotted at the event, and since pink stands as the motif color for projects on breast cancer awareness, netizens speculated that the event was insincere about the purpose of the event. They also highlighted that over two decades, Love Your W 2025 has only raised around 1.1 billion KRW, which is considered a low amount for social cause donations.

Therefore, people accused the event of allegedly turning into an elite social gathering with little room for spreading awareness and raising funds. On the other hand, Jay Park's performance of his viral track, MOMMAE, at the event's after-party also garnered criticism from netizens. This is because the song is known for its misogynistic lyrics that talk about female body parts.

Jay Park has since apologized for offending any victims through his performance, and also justified his stance by expressing that he rolled out a free performance for W Korea despite his leg injury. Thereby, he requested people to refrain from misinterpreting his good intentions. Regardless, both W Korea and Jay Park are criticized for overlooking the song choice for the event.

According to OSEN, W Korea refused to respond to the multiple controversies around its recent breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
