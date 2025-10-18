“He will never be the bad person people want him to be”: Fans show love to BTS' V as ‘#HeartofTaehyung’ trends on X amid W Korea appearance backlash 

Recently, following BTS' V's apperance at the Love Your W 2025 event, W Korea's annual breast cancer awareness campaign, the idol has been garnering much criticism. During the after-party of the event, a video of the idol dancing with Bada Lee landed on the internet, sparking rumours about V's alleged disrespectful and discomforting actions towards Bada Lee.However, several fans soon came to the idol's defense and stated that Bada Lee and BTS' V have been close friends for a long time. They also called out people for spreading malicious rumours and misinformation about the idol on the internet and requested that netizens refrain from engaging in the same. Soon after the backlash and criticism that V received, ARMYs kick-started an online campaign.The campaign, titled #HeartForTaehyung, is currently dominating X as many fans came together to roll out positive and appreciative posts for BTS' V. They also recalled several past moments of the idol where the idol has showcased kind and respectful mannerisms towards the people around him. Here are a few posts from the ongoing campaign:&quot;He will never be the bad person people want him to be&quot; said a fanJANNNN!!!⁷ @icepkileLINK@taeguide He will never be the bad person people want him to be #HeartofTaehyung #KimTaehyung #BTSV #뷔 #방탄소년단뷔 #김태형More fans and netizens shared their posts as part of the ongoing campaign, #HeartForTaehyung.V Philippines 🇵🇭 ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ¹⁰⁰ @TAETAE_PHLINKWe’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. Taehyung has always been a media favorite for all the right reasons. He’s genuine, kind, and humble, and we’ve never been more proud to stan such a person. #HeartOfTaehyung #KimTaehyung #뷔 #BTSVkasy @koovarbieLINKAll these years of stanning Taehyung, he’s always been my source of comfort, through his warmth, words, and actions. He’s the reason life feels a little lighter, a little easier. I’ve never seen anyone carry so much love in their heart. #HeartofTaehyung #KimTaehyung #BTSVꪜ✧ @_thvmuse_LINK&quot;You know a man is safe to stan when so many women feel comfortable around him&quot; KIM TAEHYUNG IS THE TRUE DEFINITION OF A GENTLEMAN, WE STAN A GEM OF A PERSON #HeartofTaehyung #KimTaehyung #BTSV #방탄소년단뷔 #김태형ⓥstagram 💜 @VstagramcrewLINKTaehyung’s heart is so beautiful, full of love and respect for his fans. You can see how deeply he cares and how much he values us, he always puts in extra effort to make every moment with him special and unforgettable💜 #HeartOfTaehyung #KimTaehyungOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Deepa💜Small but definite happiness💜 @birdynumnum77LINKIn a world where you can be anything, choose to be more like him…kind, genuine and full of heart. 💜 BORAHAE TAEHYUNG #HeartOfTaehyung #KimTaehyung #BTSV *ctto♡ V UK @KTH_UKLINKThe world didn’t know healing until it met Kim Taehyung. Our precious angel, Taehyung, deserves all the love and happiness in the whole world! #HeartofTaehyung #KimTaehyung #BTSV #뷔★ @akgaepostLINKlove of my life for almost five years. it has been such a long ride, i’m about to achieve all my goals, people I met through you have all thrived and done well too and that’s because good people attract good people. you’re my greatest hope taehyung. i love you. #HeartofTaehyungꪜoltron 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ ⓥ @legenddefenderLINKone of my favourite things about taehyung is his humble and genuine heart - I think the highest form of respect is when someone treats you as an equal, listens n expresses themselves honestly w/o fake flattery or condescension #HeartofTaehyung #뷔All you need to know about BTS' V's appearance at Love Your W 2025 and the event's other controversiesOn October 15, BTS' V attended W Korea's 20th edition of their annual breast cancer awareness campaign, Love Your W 2025. He adorned a white ruffle shirt and a navy blue velvet jacket with structured shoulders and golden embroidery. He paired the look with blue faded jeans and a black belt. BTS' V also attended the event with two other BTS members, RM and j-hope.While fans and netizens were thrilled about the BTS' members' attendance at the recent event, W Korea and the event soon garnered criticism for several incidents. From the pictures and videos that landed on the internet, netizens were disappointed to see that the event had little to no activities or speeches on the event's cause, breast cancer awareness.There were also no shades of pink spotted at the event, and since pink stands as the motif color for projects on breast cancer awareness, netizens speculated that the event was insincere about the purpose of the event. They also highlighted that over two decades, Love Your W 2025 has only raised around 1.1 billion KRW, which is considered a low amount for social cause donations.Therefore, people accused the event of allegedly turning into an elite social gathering with little room for spreading awareness and raising funds. On the other hand, Jay Park's performance of his viral track, MOMMAE, at the event's after-party also garnered criticism from netizens. This is because the song is known for its misogynistic lyrics that talk about female body parts.Jay Park has since apologized for offending any victims through his performance, and also justified his stance by expressing that he rolled out a free performance for W Korea despite his leg injury. Thereby, he requested people to refrain from misinterpreting his good intentions. Regardless, both W Korea and Jay Park are criticized for overlooking the song choice for the event.According to OSEN, W Korea refused to respond to the multiple controversies around its recent breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W.