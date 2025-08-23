“Her impact is just crazy”: Fans react as Hat Yai chicken goes viral following BLACKPINK’s LISA praise of the Thai dish 

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 23, 2025 16:08 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently praised the Thai dish, Hat Yai chicken, calling it the most delicious, which led to it going viral. According to Pattaya Mail's Saturday, August 23 report, this was stated during her trip to London, where she had a conversation with Kru Loukgolf, a renowned Thai-English teacher.

also-read-trending Trending

Notably, Hat Yai Chicken is a fried chicken dish that is loaded with spices such as garlic and coriander. Following the idol's shout-out to the signature local dish, it has taken over the internet, and several people have been jumping on the trend to try the food item and share their thoughts on the same.

Some netizens have also praised and celebrated the idol's influence and impact that made the Thai dish garner global attention. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.

"Her impact is just crazy," a fan said.
Many fans and netizens have expressed how excited they are to try the new viral Thai dish.

Others have also praised BLACKPINK Lisa's undying growth and impact in the entertainment industry.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her recent activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa or Lalisa Manobal is a Thai rapper, dancer, singer, and actor who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. However, in December 2023, following the expiration of the members' term with the agency, they all chose not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Regardless, BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment. For their solo careers, the members either kickstarted their own labels or joined other agencies for their individual promotions and schedules. Lisa started her own label, LLOUD, and also signed with RCA Records for her international solo promotions.

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

After this, the idol rolled out several solo tracks such as Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalìa, Moonlit Floor (Cover), and more. In February 2025, she released her first studio album, Alter Ego, which held the track, Fxck Up The World (FUTW), as its lead single.

The album also held several collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and many more.

In the same month, she also made her acting debut with her role as the Hotel Keeper in the third instalment of the famous HBO Series, White Lotus. In July 2025, the idol reunited with the other BLACKPINK members for their single, JUMP, and also participated in the group's 2025 DEADLINE World Tour.

The last show of the first leg came to an end on August 16 after their headling concert at the Wembley Stadium in London. Following the same, YG Entertainment rolled the dates and venues for the group's second leg of their world tour. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the second leg of DEADLINE World Tour, which is expected to start from October:

  • October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National Stadium
  • November 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • November 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • November 22: Bocaue, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 23: Bocaue, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 29: Singapore, National Stadium
  • November 30: Singapore, National Stadium
  • January 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
  • January 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium.
In August, Lisa also rolled out her latest single, DREAM, with a music video that featured Kentaro Sakaguchi. Therefore, fans and netizens have been excitedly awaiting for the upcoming concerts from BLACKPINK.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
