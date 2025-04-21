“His impact” — Fans react as Dior showcases BTS’ Jimin’s visit as the 'Most Special Moments of Dior Korea' at 2025 Seoul Exhibition

On April 20, 2025, @TheePopCore (media account) reported that in a heartfelt tribute to their global ambassador, Dior has spotlighted BTS member Jimin's visit as one of the 'Most Special Moments' of Dior Korea at the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Seoul exhibition.

Ad

The exhibition, held at Dior’s flagship store in Seoul, commemorates significant milestones in the brand's history within South Korea, with the BTS star's involvement standing out prominently.

Since being appointed as Dior's global brand ambassador in January 2023, the BTS idol has played a pivotal role in enhancing the brand's visibility and appeal, particularly among younger demographics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

South China Morning Post reported that two days after the Like Crazy singer-songwriter was appointed as Dior's global ambassador, the brand's share price rose to an all-time high of €789 (around $857).

Fans noted that Dior's recognition of the BTS idol's inclusion as a "Most Special Moment of Dior Korea" showcases the impact he has had on the brand's presence and success in the region. One fan wrote on X:

"Dior selected #Jimin’s visit to the “Lady Dior Celebration” Exhibition in Seoul as their one and only Most Special Moment of Dior Korea in 2023 proudly showcasing it at the 2025 Exhibition in Seoul. His impact ?? Wow jimin."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans hailed the BTS star as Dior's "little prince."

"Their little prince. Their little prince," a fan wrote.

"Well their stocks saw the biggest increase in the company history so it was a time to remember," another fan said.

"The one make @Dior stocks sky rocketted after 30 years," another fan added.

Others shared that Dior has been waiting for the idol's return from his mandatory military service, just as his fans have.

Ad

"Oh my God, why is he so handsome?! Jimin, wherever he goes, he shines like a diamond," a fan said.

"Of course he's their darling prince," another fan said.

"Ik Dior is like us waiting for him to comeback I can't wait for him to attend more shows. DIOR PRINCE," another fan added.

BTS’ Jimin propels Dior to record-breaking sales in South Korea

Ad

In 2023, Dior experienced an unprecedented surge in sales in South Korea, largely attributed to the influence of BTS member Jimin. Appointed as Dior's global brand ambassador in January 2023, he became the first Asian male to hold this position.

The significant growth from less than 100 billion KRW in 2017 highlights the effect of BTS idol's ambassadorship on the brand's metrics of performance. The star's fashion choices, like using star tags from Dior to create personal styles, led fans to also adopt the trend and push for the usability of tags that increased fan engagement over time.

Ad

The BTS idol's impact was also evident on social media platforms. South China Morning Post reported that during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, his two Instagram posts for Dior generated an Earned Media Value (EMV) of $16.7 million, accounting for 54% of Dior's total EMV during the event.

The BTS idol's collaboration with Dior in 2023 not only propelled the brand to record-breaking sales in South Korea but also exemplified the powerful synergy between K-pop and global luxury fashion.

BTS' Jimin has been serving in the Artillery Division of the 5th Infantry Unit in the Republic of Korea Army since December 2023. The Like Crazy singer-songwriter will be discharged on June 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More