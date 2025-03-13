“How can they still defend him?” - Internet in disbelief as Kim Soo-hyun’s fan cafe vows to keep backing the actor despite Kim Sae-ron controversy

On March 13, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun’s fan cafe, Yukaris, finally spoke up. With almost 30,000 members, the fan cafe released a statement to clear its stance. This comes after rumors about his alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron.

“Hello, this is the Yukaris moderators. We find the media’s speculative reports about the position of Yukaris to be very unfortunate, particularly the use of provocative keywords , they asserted (quoted by Koreaboo)."

The fan cafe continued:

"The reports claiming that the fan club will be suspended and closed down are not true. The fan club has been set to private temporarily to protect its members and will resume operations once protection can be guaranteed for all the members. We would like to ask everyone to refrain from cyber bullying. Our fan cafe will continue to support Kim Soo Hyun.”

Netizens are not in support of the fan cafe continuing to stand by the Queen of Tears star.

"Disgusting. These people are out of their f**king mind. How can they still defend him ???, an X user commented."

The YouTube channel Gerosero Research Institute accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. These allegations triggered rumors that Yukaris was withdrawing its support, possibly shutting down to avoid the fallout.

However, in their official statement, Yukaris moderators condemned the media for spreading misleading information. Fans have commented, expressing their thoughts on the situation.

"Male centered women. in denial and can't accept their oppa is pedophile. normalised pedophile behaviour. fatherless behaviour," a fan remarked.

"Being that attached to a celebrity is an illness. Imagine denying reality and thinking someone you admire is perfect just because you invested time and money on that person. Just get well soon may karma gets them too!!," a viewer said.

"They are literally supporting someone who was writing love letters to a child when he was serving in the military, I don't understand the craziness here...," a person shared.

"Some people would follow their idols off a cliff and call it ‘loyalty’ instead of what it really is—delusion," a netizen wrote.

"They take advantage of fans to gain money and y’all fall so easily for it atp this is a cult y’all lost your minds," a user noted.

"I hope the took good care of their children and nieces thn..or wait they would probably like to be in laws with him if something like that happens...," another fan added.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's dating controversy explained

It all started with a video from YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, where they alleged that Kim Soo-hyun secretly dated Kim Sae-ron for six years. The relationship supposedly started when she was 15 and he was 27. This comes right after Kim Sae-ron’s death on February 16, which police confirmed to be a case of suicide at her home in Seoul.

According to the channel, run by ex-reporter Kim Se-ui, Kim Sae-ron’s own aunt revealed that the relationship began in 2015. The YouTube video further alleged that the actress later joined Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, in 2019 after leaving YG Entertainment.

The channel claimed that she provided unpaid work to support Kim Soo-hyun’s company. She reportedly offered acting lessons and directed junior actors, all while continuing their private relationship.

The March 10 video also claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist paid around ₩700 million for damages after Kim Sae-ron’s 2022 DUI scandal. She allegedly promised to repay him, and in 2024, Gold Medalist reportedly sent her a legal notice demanding the money back.

Reports allege that Kim Sae-ron tried to contact Kim Soo-hyun, even posting a photo with him on Instagram in early 2024 to garner his attention. However, he reportedly ignored her calls.

Later, Gold Medalist released a public statement distancing themselves from Kim Sae-ron. The aunt also claimed that Kim Sae-ron was overwhelmed by the pressure to repay a large sum of money and died from suicide as a result.

Reacting to the claims, Gold Medalist quickly issued a firm denial, calling the allegations “baseless and malicious.” They also announced plans to take "legal action" against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false rumors.

Garosero Research Institute released more alleged evidence; they shared a message from Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun on March 19, 2023. In it, she allegedly asked for more time to repay the debt. They also released a 2016 photo of Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek. Reports stated that she was underage at the time.

In other news, Garosero Research Institute claimed to have private photos of Kim Soo-hyun on March 13, 2025,. They warned they would release "shirtless" photos of him "washing dishes" if his agency didn’t issue an apology. The channel mentioned that Kim Sae-ron’s family wants a public apology. The 37-year-old and Gold Medalist are preparing a detailed press statement, which can be expected next week.

