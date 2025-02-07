"I intend to give all the power to my mother-in-law" — Late Barbie Hsu's husband clarifies inheritance distribution following the actress' death

The recent passing of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu brought attention to the distribution of her estate and the future of her two children. In response to public speculation, her husband, South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup (DJ Koo), has provided clarity on these matters.

Following Barbie Hsu's death on February 2, 2025, discussions emerged regarding allocating her assets, estimated at approximately KRW 120 billion (about $83 million).

On February 7, 2025, her husband, DJ Koo, addressed these speculations by announcing his decision to relinquish his share of the inheritance to Hsu's mother, Madam Huang Chun-mei. He emphasized that the assets were earned through Hsu's dedication and hard work, intended to support her cherished family.

In his public statement, DJ Koo also addressed the spread of false information and rumors following Hsu's passing. He criticized those disseminating unverified claims and emphasized the importance of respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time. He urged the public to allow Hsu to rest in peace and to refrain from engaging with or spreading misinformation.

Trending

He stated,

"I had no strength to say anything, and I did not want to say anything. But even before the pain of great loss and the time of mourning passed, devilish people began to slander our family and my love. Some people pretend to be sad and walk around in the rain, and others try to find fault with our family by creating fake news about insurance and expenses."

Barbie Hsu is survived by her two children from her previous marriage to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei. DJ Koo expressed his commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the children. He declared his intention to take legal measures to ensure that the children's inheritance is protected until they reach adulthood, preventing any potential misuse.

He added,

"All of that legacy was saved through the sweat and tears of Hee-won while she was alive to protect her beloved family, so I plan to give all authority over me to my mother-in-law. I plan to take legal action through a lawyer to protect my children until they become adults so that bad people cannot touch them."

According to Taiwanese law, in the absence of a will, a deceased person's assets are typically divided among the surviving spouse and children. Legal experts have noted that, as Barbie Hsu's legal husband at the time of her death, DJ Koo holds inheritance rights to her estate.

However, his decision to forgo his share in favor of Barbie Hsu's mother may influence the final distribution. Additionally, as the biological father, Wang Xiaofei could potentially seek custody of the children, which may lead to further legal discussions.

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's circumstances surrounding her death

Taiwanese actress and singer Barbie Hsu, renowned for her iconic role in the 2001 drama Meteor Garden, passed away at the age of 48 due to complications from influenza.

In late January 2025, Barbie Hsu was vacationing with her family in Japan when she contracted the influenza virus. Despite seeking medical attention at multiple facilities, her condition deteriorated, leading to pneumonia—a severe lung infection.

On February 2, 2025, Hsu succumbed to the illness. Her younger sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the tragic news, expressing deep gratitude and affection for Barbie.

Barbie Hsu had a history of health challenges, including epilepsy and heart disease, which may have contributed to her vulnerability to severe influenza complications.

Born on October 6, 1976, Hsu began her career in the entertainment industry as part of the pop duo S.O.S alongside her sister, Dee. However, it was her portrayal of Dong Shancai in Meteor Garden that catapulted her to international fame, making her a household name across East Asia.

The series not only solidified her status as a leading actress but also played a pivotal role in popularizing Taiwanese dramas globally.

Throughout her career, Hsu showcased her versatility by taking on diverse roles in television dramas and films. Notable works include the drama Mars and the horror film The Ghost Inside.

Hsu's personal life garnered significant media attention. She was first married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei, with whom she had two children. The couple divorced in 2021 after 11 years of marriage.

In a surprising turn of events, Hsu rekindled a past romance with South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, also known as DJ Koo. The two had dated briefly in the late 1990s and reconnected after over two decades, leading to their marriage in 2022.

The news of Hsu's passing sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and among fans. Tributes poured in on social media platforms, with many expressing disbelief and sorrow over the sudden loss.

Barbie Hsu's cremation ceremony was held in Tokyo, attended by close family and friends. DJ Koo was visibly emotional during the service, sharing a final kiss with his late wife. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they grieve the loss of a beloved wife, mother, and sister.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback