"Indeed the GOAT OF Kpop"— Fans react as BTS' Jungkook holds record for the highest selling album by a K-pop soloist in history, with 9.2M total EAS

On May 8, 2025, X account @TheePopCore reported that BTS member Jungkook has officially broken records with his debut solo album GOLDEN. It is now recognized as the highest-selling album by a K-pop soloist in history. Released on November 3, 2023, GOLDEN has achieved an impressive 9.2 million total equivalent album sales (EAS) worldwide. His fans, known as ARMYs, celebrated the announcement on social media.

GOLDEN is a pop-centric English album that includes 11 tracks, such as Seven featuring Latto, 3D with Jack Harlow, and Standing Next to You. The album also features collaborations with Major Lazer and DJ Snake. Its success is not limited to just sales, as it has also become the most-streamed album by an Asian male artist on Spotify in 2025, accumulating over 517 million streams.

This accomplishment positions GOLDEN as the 27th highest-selling release of this decade and the only entry by an Asian solo act among the 900 top-selling albums of all time. He released his solo debut album GOLDEN just weeks before enlisting for his mandatory service in the South Korean military.

He began his service in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025. Despite being away from the spotlight, his album has maintained global chart dominance.

Fans rushed to social media and flooded platforms with congratulatory messages for his achievement. An X user, @lovelypisces0, wrote,

"Did that with his debut album while enlisting a month after its released. Indeed the GOAT OF Kpop."

Others too joined in to express their pride and gave the idol various nicknames—

"He's not called THE GLOBAL ICON for no reason.... he's the BAR," a fan mentioned.

"Golden was so iconic ppl have to combine two albums with multiple versions digitally and physically to attempt to surpass," an X user commented.

"Jungkook didn't just break records; he redefined the global influence of a K-pop solo artist. He created a sound so expansive that even while maintaining social distance, millions felt connected. This album, the most streamed and best-selling by a k-pop solo artist," a person wrote.

"That's why we call him MAIN POP BOY," a user added.

Some also noted how Jungkook achieved the feat while serving in the military since 2023, and that too with just one album.

"one debut album was enough for the main pop boy to make history others can’t relate," a fan remarked.

"9.2M with just 01 ALBUM . oh father… everyone is sat for your next release," an X user commented.

"jungkoook with his debut album, no alternate versions, keeping a big gap, oh jeon jungkoook you will always be famous, successful and ORGANIC," a netizen added.

BTS' Jungkook leads other K-pop soloists with 9.2 million album sales

The success of GOLDEN has placed BTS' youngest at the top of the list of best-selling solo albums by K-pop artists. Following him is fellow BTS member Jimin, whose album FACE sold 5.5 million units, while BLACKPINK's Rosé secured third place with 5.1 million sales for her album, Rosie.

Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, holds fourth place with 5 million sales, while BTS member V’s Layover has reached 4.9 million sales. BLACKPINK's Jennie rounds out the list with her album Ruby, which has 2.5 million sales.

Jungkook's GOLDEN was also featured in Apple Music's "Met Gala-Worthy Albums." It was listed alongside legendary artists like Madonna, Dolly Parton, Prince, and more.

With less than a month remaining before his scheduled discharge in June 2025, fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the stage.

Jungkook's military service marks the final stretch before BTS's highly anticipated reunion. All seven members are expected to reunite after completing their respective service by June 2025.

