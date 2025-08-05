"Insane cast"- Fans react as Lee Chang-dong announces comeback after 8 years with Netflix’s POSSIBLE LOVE starring Zo In-sung, Jeon Do-yeon, & more

South Korean director and writer Lee Chang-dong has confirmed his comeback film Possible Love, starring Zo In-sung, Jeon Do-yeon, and more. Lee Chang-dong, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers, is set to return with a full-length film on Netflix, generating much enthusiasm among fans. This marks his first feature film in eight years after the release of Burning (2018), starring Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong-seo, and Yoo Ah-in.Possible Love follows the tale of two married couples who live contrasting lives, but their relationship takes a drastic turn as they get entangled with each other. Jeon Do-yeon brings life to Mi-ok, while Sul Kyung-gu plays her husband, Ho-seok. Additionally, pairing Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong together, they are set to depict the roles of Sang-woo and Ye-ji.With a star-studded cast including Moving actor Zo In-sung, Kill Boksoon star Jeon Do-yeon, The Whirlwind actor Sul Kyung-gu, and Parasite actress Cho Yeo-jeong, Possible Love has become a highly anticipated film. Fans turned to X to share their thoughts on the cast and Lee's return to directing.&quot;Insane Cast,&quot; a fan said.&quot;jeon do-yeon and insung...i was the casting director,&quot; a user added.&quot;now girl this lineup is INSANE. the award season gonna be messy af,&quot; a netizen wrote.However, some fans expressed surprise and disappointment as the film is set to be distributed by Netflix, instead of a theatrical release.&quot;Seeing this as a Netflix announcement is like hearing the death knell of cinema sound next to my ear,&quot; a user commented.&quot;love the cast but his first feature film after burning being a netflix original still doesn't sit right with me..,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;crazy cast and director omg. this should have been a theatrical release,&quot; a netizen mentioned.Meanwhile, others voiced their enthusiasm to watch Possible Love regardless of the streaming platform.&quot;Lee Chang-dong is back!!! And the twist is it’s a Netflix film. Didn’t expect my quietest director to return through the loudest platform. But I’m watching. I’m soooo watching,&quot; a netizen stated.&quot;Can’t believe that Korean film studios decided not to fund this film skdndkenxkdjx I hope it does well,&quot; a user reacted.&quot;He is not only the greatest Korean filmmaker, but also one of the greatest auteurs of all time. And by the way, this is one of the rare moments where Netflix did the right thing and saved the film after one of the producers backed out and it was about to be canceled,&quot; a fan wrote.More about Lee Chang-dong and Netflix’s Possible Love's cast membersLee Chang-dong is a South Korean writer, director, and novelist widely recognized for his films, including Peppermint Candy, Oasis, and Green Fish. He has won numerous accolades at global film festivals and was honored as a Chevalier (Knight) of the Legion of Honor by the French Government for his contributions to cinema.Lee’s previous full-length film, Burning, also earned worldwide recognition, as it won Best Foreign Film awards at the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto Film Critics Association, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, and many more. Notably, it was also shortlisted for Best Foreign Film at the 91st Academy Awards.Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love is set to reunite artists who have worked together before. Sul Kyung-gu has previously worked with Lee in his films Oasis and Peppermint Candy. Moreover, Jeon Do-yeon won Best Actress for her role in Lee Chang-dong's Secret Sunshine.The Hyper Knife actor and Jeon Do-yeon are set to reunite for Possible Love after working together in three different works, including I Wish I Had a Wife, the Netflix film Kill Boksoon, and Lee Chang-dong's short film Birthday. According to the Korean Herald, Lee is also collaborating with Oh Jung-mi as co-writer on the upcoming film, once again after Burning.Possible Love is currently under production, and the release date is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.