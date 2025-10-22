  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Is Hyunjin leaving Stray Kids? Idol’s endment speech at DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert sparks concerns

Is Hyunjin leaving Stray Kids? Idol’s endment speech at DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert sparks concerns

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 22, 2025 13:18 GMT
Stray Kid
Stray Kid' Hyunjin and Stray Kids members (Image via Instagram/@hyunjinnnn, X/@stray_kids)

On Sunday, October 19, Stray Kids' Hyunjin gave a speech at the end of the group's DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. During the speech, the idol also revealed that he had thoughts on leaving Stray Kids due to his vocal problems, but ultimately decided against it.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hyunjin expressed that the past year has been tough on him with the weight of performing as a Stray Kids member and his declining vocal abilities coming in the way of his career. However, he expressed that he was able to get past the difficulties while also recovering his voice due to the love and support that he's been receiving.

The idol explained that his fellow members, especially Seungmin, stood as pillars during his challenging time, and he also appreciated the help he received from his vocal coach to heal healthily. Here's part of his ending speech:

Ad
"My voice wasn’t doing well. I thought, “I still really want to be part of Stray Kids,” but I didn’t think I could do it any longer. However, the members and… to all STAYs who love even my imperfections… I could hold up and be able to perform in such a big venue thanks to all of you."
Ad

The idol also highlighted an interaction that he had with a fan during a fan meet, which further motivated him to stay in the band and focus on his recovery. The fan reportedly told Hyunjin that they would love him even if he turned into Little Mermaid. This interaction, the idol stated, made him feel loved and grateful, inevitably encouraging him to continue as Stray Kids' Hyunjin.

When this news landed on the internet, many fans got emotional over the idol's speech. While many were in disbelief of his close departure from the K-pop boy band, fans also empathized with his struggles and expressed their concerns over the physical and emotional strains the idol might've experienced in the past year.

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions to Hyunjin's speech at the DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Stray Kids' Hyunjin's ending speech at the group's DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert

During the ending speech at Stray Kids' DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert, Hyunjin talked more about the people who helped him through his struggles of possibly leaving his group, losing his voice, and the other pressurizing issues that came with it. Here's what the idol said during his ending speech

Ad
"So many people have helped me, Seungmin, too. When I was having a really tough time, I talked to him a lot, and I really relied on him, and the vocal coach who helped me with my voice is here as well. I’d like to take this moment to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I was really close to giving up, but so many people helped me."
Ad

He continued,

"During the fan event, STAY told me they would love me even if I became the Little Mermaid. This is my first time receiving unconditional love from you. I got so much strength from your love, and I will make sure to give my love back to you. Stray Kids will go on forever. STAY, thank you so, so much. Please keep staying with us. I love you."
Ad

Fans and netizens have been sending messages of love and support to the idol following his emotional speech at the group's encore concert.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications