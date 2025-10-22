Is Hyunjin leaving Stray Kids? Idol’s endment speech at DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert sparks concerns

On Sunday, October 19, Stray Kids' Hyunjin gave a speech at the end of the group's DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. During the speech, the idol also revealed that he had thoughts on leaving Stray Kids due to his vocal problems, but ultimately decided against it.Hyunjin expressed that the past year has been tough on him with the weight of performing as a Stray Kids member and his declining vocal abilities coming in the way of his career. However, he expressed that he was able to get past the difficulties while also recovering his voice due to the love and support that he's been receiving. The idol explained that his fellow members, especially Seungmin, stood as pillars during his challenging time, and he also appreciated the help he received from his vocal coach to heal healthily. Here's part of his ending speech:&quot;My voice wasn’t doing well. I thought, “I still really want to be part of Stray Kids,” but I didn’t think I could do it any longer. However, the members and… to all STAYs who love even my imperfections… I could hold up and be able to perform in such a big venue thanks to all of you.&quot;The idol also highlighted an interaction that he had with a fan during a fan meet, which further motivated him to stay in the band and focus on his recovery. The fan reportedly told Hyunjin that they would love him even if he turned into Little Mermaid. This interaction, the idol stated, made him feel loved and grateful, inevitably encouraging him to continue as Stray Kids' Hyunjin.When this news landed on the internet, many fans got emotional over the idol's speech. While many were in disbelief of his close departure from the K-pop boy band, fans also empathized with his struggles and expressed their concerns over the physical and emotional strains the idol might've experienced in the past year. Here are a few fan reactions to Hyunjin's speech at the DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert:y̶a̶s̶m̶i̶m̶ ✩ DO IT @yasmimyuLINK@havenfiIm What scares me the most is having no idea what they're really going through. Just the thought of losing him scares me so much. There are no words to explain how absolutely lovely he is. Everything about him. I wish I could take all the pain away and leave only the love.Frida618#LoseMyBreath @Frida6181LINKI totally understand this. Flame and success always come with tremendous pressure and self doubt. Just want to say to all SKZ members that you are doing great and should pat yourselves at the backs.Phoebs 🐈‍⬛ @Changbin_13_LINKGuys, what the actual f*ck do you mean Hyunjin admitted to nearly leaving stray kids?????? I'm literally balling my eyes out right now I'm actually too weak for this sh*tlili @wegotthekarmaLINKhe just a boy before, he wasn't born with the golden voice &amp; dance capability but he grow up to reach those capabilities I love how he accepted it and face it by learning and training even when skz become this big they still acknowledge their misspoint and do something to fix itOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Bre ☯︎SKZ•GOT7❄️ @BreElaineeLINK@havenfiIm MY HEART. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH HYUNJIN. I’m so sorry you struggled so much. You will always be Stray Kids no matter what. Always come to STAY/SKZ when you’re having a hard time. We got you. 😭🫂ravvi ☯︎ @wantsobadskzLINKHearing Hyunjin speak so honestly broke my heart a little… you never had to go through that alone. You’ve always given us so much light, so I hope you know it’s okay to lean on us too. Your voice, your art, your heart everything about you is precious, stays always stay with youjunoo |¦| 🐺🎶 @ravkanprincessLINKhyunjin's ment shook me a lot, to think he was considering leaving skz because of everything going on saddens me, but his perseverance and the love from stay and the kids making him want to stay is so admirable 🫶🏻 jinnie deserves all the love he sees in the world and more 🩷Stray Kids' Hyunjin's ending speech at the group's DominATE: CelebrATE encore concertDuring the ending speech at Stray Kids' DominATE: CelebrATE encore concert, Hyunjin talked more about the people who helped him through his struggles of possibly leaving his group, losing his voice, and the other pressurizing issues that came with it. Here's what the idol said during his ending speech &quot;So many people have helped me, Seungmin, too. When I was having a really tough time, I talked to him a lot, and I really relied on him, and the vocal coach who helped me with my voice is here as well. I’d like to take this moment to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I was really close to giving up, but so many people helped me.&quot;He continued,&quot;During the fan event, STAY told me they would love me even if I became the Little Mermaid. This is my first time receiving unconditional love from you. I got so much strength from your love, and I will make sure to give my love back to you. Stray Kids will go on forever. STAY, thank you so, so much. Please keep staying with us. I love you.&quot;Fans and netizens have been sending messages of love and support to the idol following his emotional speech at the group's encore concert.