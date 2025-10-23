"It Boy": Fans celebrate as Jimin tops October 2025 Brand Reputation Rankings, becoming the first and only idol to hold #1 for 28 months

BTS member Jimin has secured the top position in the Brand Reputation Rankings for Top 100 Idols (Male &amp; Female) for October 2025. According to an analysis released by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute this makes him the first and only idol to ever rank first overall for a total of 28 months.The analysis of individual idol brand reputation big data revealed that Jimin topped the analysis of big data for individual idol brand reputation in October 2025. As per The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, he is followed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé in second place and IVE’s Jang Won-young in third.The brand reputation index, an indicator that quantifies the influence of consumers' online habits on brand consumption, as per South Korean media outlet STARNEWS. It is calculated by measuring four sub-indices, those are consumer participation index, media index, communication index, and community index.This analysis helps assess an idol's positive and negative evaluations, media attention, and consumer interest and engagement. The institute's monitoring and risk assessment by idol brand reputation editors are also incorporated into the overall index evaluation.Jimin recorded a total brand reputation index of 8,230,450. It consists of a participation index of 115,278, media index of 392,400, communication index of 3,879,866, and community index of 3,842,904. Jimin's final brand reputation index of 8,230,450 demonstrates a significant increase of 48.65% compared to his September index of 5,536,876.Fans celebrated Jimin’s influence across global and domestic platforms. His record-breaking 28-month run at the top of the idol brand reputation rankings further solidifies his position as one of the most recognized and respected figures in K-pop for them. One fan commented,&quot;My beautiful It Boy&quot;Fans of the BTS member took to social media to celebrate his record-breaking achievement expressing excitement and admiration for his continued success. Fans celebrated Jimin's influence across global and domestic platforms. His record-breaking 28-month run at the top of the idol brand reputation rankings further solidifies his position as one of the most recognized and respected figures in K-pop for them. One fan commented,"My beautiful It Boy"

Fans of the BTS member took to social media to celebrate his record-breaking achievement expressing excitement and admiration for his continued success. They celebrated the Who singer's dominance in the rankings but also his widespread influence across multiple platforms, metrics, and global audiences. Fans continued to flood social media with heartfelt messages sharing unwavering support towards the idol. They praised the BTS member's record-breaking success, expressing pride, admiration, and excitement for his continued influence in the K-pop industry. No matter what he will always be loved and successful. 🥰 #지민통합개인브평10월1위축하해 #우리지민또1위했네 #지민브평1위축하해BTS Jimin tops October 2025 individual idol brand reputation rankings, followed by BLACKPINK Rosé and IVE Jang Won-youngAccording to a report by STARNEWS on October 23, 2025, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed brand reputation big data for 1,730 individual idols. It collected a total of 144,546,882 data points between September 23 and October 23, 2025.This represented a 7.50% increase compared to the 134,456,996 data points analyzed in September. The study measured the brand reputation index based on consumer participation, media coverage, communication activity, and community engagement. Here’s the top 30 individual idol brand reputation rankings for October 2025:BTS JiminBLACKPINK RoséIVE Jang Won-youngBTS JungkookBLACKPINK JennieBTS JinIVE Ahn Yu-jinBTS VBLACKPINK LisaRed Velvet JoyEXO KaiIVE LizRed Velvet IreneIVE RayBig Bang G-DragonAstro Cha Eun-wooGirls’ Generation Yoonaaespa WinterBLACKPINK JisooCosmic Girls DayoungSHINee KeyBTS RMRed Velvet SeulgiRed Velvet WendyEXO BaekhyunIVE GaeulOh My Girl Mimi(G)I-dle MiyeonTWICE SanaCosmic Girls YeoreumBreanna Cooper @breanna_co70260LINKWow, I totally feel this! 📖 Jimin's success inspires me to chase my dreams!🔥Following Jimin in the index, at the second place is BLACKPINK’s Rosé. She has achieved a brand reputation index of 5,818,621, with a participation index of 354,904, media index of 444,410, communication index of 1,679,153, and community index of 3,340,154.IVE’s Jang Won-young, who ranks third, has recorded a brand reputation index of 5,621,248, with a participation index of 652,692. She has earned media index of 708,732, communication index of 1,749,168, and community index of 2,510,657.Meanwhile, BTS’s Jimin made a record-breaking impact at the 2026 S/S Paris Fashion Week. As per STARNEWS, he generated $33.8 million (48 billion won) in Media Impact Value (MIV) from a single appearance. Global fashion data firm Launchmetrics reported he contributed 18% of Dior’s total MIV ($188.5 million), surpassing the combined MIV of the top 10 brands at the event.