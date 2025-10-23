  • home icon
  "It Boy": Fans celebrate as Jimin tops October 2025 Brand Reputation Rankings, becoming the first and only idol to hold #1 for 28 months

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 23, 2025 08:38 GMT
BTS member Jimin (Image via Getty)
BTS member Jimin has secured the top position in the Brand Reputation Rankings for Top 100 Idols (Male & Female) for October 2025. According to an analysis released by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute this makes him the first and only idol to ever rank first overall for a total of 28 months.

The analysis of individual idol brand reputation big data revealed that Jimin topped the analysis of big data for individual idol brand reputation in October 2025. As per The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, he is followed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé in second place and IVE’s Jang Won-young in third.

The brand reputation index, an indicator that quantifies the influence of consumers' online habits on brand consumption, as per South Korean media outlet STARNEWS. It is calculated by measuring four sub-indices, those are consumer participation index, media index, communication index, and community index.

This analysis helps assess an idol's positive and negative evaluations, media attention, and consumer interest and engagement. The institute's monitoring and risk assessment by idol brand reputation editors are also incorporated into the overall index evaluation.

Jimin recorded a total brand reputation index of 8,230,450. It consists of a participation index of 115,278, media index of 392,400, communication index of 3,879,866, and community index of 3,842,904. Jimin's final brand reputation index of 8,230,450 demonstrates a significant increase of 48.65% compared to his September index of 5,536,876.

Fans celebrated Jimin’s influence across global and domestic platforms. His record-breaking 28-month run at the top of the idol brand reputation rankings further solidifies his position as one of the most recognized and respected figures in K-pop for them. One fan commented,

"My beautiful It Boy"
Fans of the BTS member took to social media to celebrate his record-breaking achievement expressing excitement and admiration for his continued success. They celebrated the Who singer's dominance in the rankings but also his widespread influence across multiple platforms, metrics, and global audiences.

Fans continued to flood social media with heartfelt messages sharing unwavering support towards the idol. They praised the BTS member's record-breaking success, expressing pride, admiration, and excitement for his continued influence in the K-pop industry.

BTS Jimin tops October 2025 individual idol brand reputation rankings, followed by BLACKPINK Rosé and IVE Jang Won-young

According to a report by STARNEWS on October 23, 2025, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed brand reputation big data for 1,730 individual idols. It collected a total of 144,546,882 data points between September 23 and October 23, 2025.

This represented a 7.50% increase compared to the 134,456,996 data points analyzed in September. The study measured the brand reputation index based on consumer participation, media coverage, communication activity, and community engagement. Here’s the top 30 individual idol brand reputation rankings for October 2025:

  1. BTS Jimin
  2. BLACKPINK Rosé
  3. IVE Jang Won-young
  4. BTS Jungkook
  5. BLACKPINK Jennie
  6. BTS Jin
  7. IVE Ahn Yu-jin
  8. BTS V
  9. BLACKPINK Lisa
  10. Red Velvet Joy
  11. EXO Kai
  12. IVE Liz
  13. Red Velvet Irene
  14. IVE Ray
  15. Big Bang G-Dragon
  16. Astro Cha Eun-woo
  17. Girls’ Generation Yoona
  18. aespa Winter
  19. BLACKPINK Jisoo
  20. Cosmic Girls Dayoung
  21. SHINee Key
  22. BTS RM
  23. Red Velvet Seulgi
  24. Red Velvet Wendy
  25. EXO Baekhyun
  26. IVE Gaeul
  27. Oh My Girl Mimi
  28. (G)I-dle Miyeon
  29. TWICE Sana
  30. Cosmic Girls Yeoreum
Following Jimin in the index, at the second place is BLACKPINK’s Rosé. She has achieved a brand reputation index of 5,818,621, with a participation index of 354,904, media index of 444,410, communication index of 1,679,153, and community index of 3,340,154.

IVE’s Jang Won-young, who ranks third, has recorded a brand reputation index of 5,621,248, with a participation index of 652,692. She has earned media index of 708,732, communication index of 1,749,168, and community index of 2,510,657.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jimin made a record-breaking impact at the 2026 S/S Paris Fashion Week. As per STARNEWS, he generated $33.8 million (48 billion won) in Media Impact Value (MIV) from a single appearance. Global fashion data firm Launchmetrics reported he contributed 18% of Dior’s total MIV ($188.5 million), surpassing the combined MIV of the top 10 brands at the event.

Adrija Chakraborty

